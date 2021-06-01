Clubhouse to end invitation system this summer; over 2 million install the Android app
Roughly a couple of weeks ago, popular group audio chat app Clubhouse finally made its debut on the Google Play Store although invites are still required to become a Clubhouse subscriber. This past Sunday, Clubhouse held a Town Hall meeting on the app and discussed what it has experienced since allowing the vast majority of smartphone users to install the app (even if they can't use Clubhouse without being invited to join).
Town Hall Highlights 5/30— Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 30, 2021
Getting closer to feature parity for our 2m+ Android users every day
Heading for general release sometime this summer! That means the next few updates will be about discovery, notifications, and less visible but very crucial improvements
More exciting though, is the statement that Clubhouse is "heading for general release sometime this summer!" That would mean the end of invites and should greatly expand the usage of the app. As a result, Clubhouse says that its next few updates will be about "discovery, notifications, and less visible but very crucial improvements" as it gears up for a massive surge in usage.
Clubhouse does have its competition with many big names in social media having started something similar or announcing that a similar feature is on the way. And several Clubhouse users have been complaining about how glitchy the app has been with some users getting kicked out of a room in mid-sentence. So the company does face some hard work ahead.