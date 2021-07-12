Clubhouse gets inspirational with TED Talks exclusive audio content

Clubhouse gets inspirational with TED Talks exclusive audio content0
Now the trendy audio app has another exciting news to share. Starting today, the inspirational platform TED will host a series of rooms on their Clubhouse channel, the official TED Club in the app.
“For nearly forty years TED has brought the world’s preeminent ideas, imaginations and voices to audiences. This partnership will bring those minds into a dialogue with the millions of creators who make up the Clubhouse community,” said Kelly Stoetzel, head of thought leadership programming at Clubhouse, in a statement.
The new TED channel will kick off with the equally inspirationally titled “Thank Your Ass Off” show, hosted by author A. J. Jacobs, along with Clubhouse creator Mir Harris.