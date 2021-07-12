Clubhouse gets inspirational with TED Talks exclusive audio content





Also Read:



Now the trendy audio app has another exciting news to share. Starting today, the inspirational platform TED will host a series of rooms on their Clubhouse channel, the official TED Club in the app.



“For nearly forty years TED has brought the world’s preeminent ideas, imaginations and voices to audiences. This partnership will bring those minds into a dialogue with the millions of creators who make up the Clubhouse community,” said Kelly Stoetzel, head of thought leadership programming at Clubhouse, in a statement.



“TED’s mission has always been to share ideas and foster discussion around them. When ideas and people come together to engage and debate, that’s when the real impact happens,” said Carla Zanoni, director of audience development at TED.









The new TED channel will kick off with the equally inspirationally titled “Thank Your Ass Off” show, hosted by author A. J. Jacobs, along with Clubhouse creator Mir Harris. The new TED channel will kick off with the equally inspirationally titled “Thank Your Ass Off” show, hosted by author A. J. Jacobs, along with Clubhouse creator Mir Harris.