$15/month 5G plan

 View

$15/month 5G plan

 View

Clubhouse gets inspirational with TED Talks exclusive audio content

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Clubhouse gets inspirational with TED Talks exclusive audio content
It seems that Clubhouse isn’t slowing down - after the (now) popular app skyrocketed last year, the hype around it seems bigger than ever. Back in May, Clubhouse arrived on Google Play in beta form, and a couple of weeks later Clubhouse announced plans to end the invitation system (due to happen later this summer).

Also Read:
What is Clubhouse and how do you get an invite?
Security breach on Clubhouse app

Now the trendy audio app has another exciting news to share. Starting today, the inspirational platform TED will host a series of rooms on their Clubhouse channel, the official TED Club in the app.

“For nearly forty years TED has brought the world’s preeminent ideas, imaginations and voices to audiences. This partnership will bring those minds into a dialogue with the millions of creators who make up the Clubhouse community,” said Kelly Stoetzel, head of thought leadership programming at Clubhouse, in a statement.

“TED’s mission has always been to share ideas and foster discussion around them. When ideas and people come together to engage and debate, that’s when the real impact happens,” said Carla Zanoni, director of audience development at TED.



The new TED channel will kick off with the equally inspirationally titled “Thank Your Ass Off” show, hosted by author A. J. Jacobs, along with Clubhouse creator Mir Harris.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OnePlus Nord 2 display specs confirmed in a new teaser
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OnePlus Nord 2 display specs confirmed in a new teaser
Nokia C30 specs leak reveals dual cameras, 6000 mAh battery, and more
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Nokia C30 specs leak reveals dual cameras, 6000 mAh battery, and more
OnePlus phones skipped water-resistance ratings for a long time, here's why
by Daniel Petrov,  0
OnePlus phones skipped water-resistance ratings for a long time, here's why
Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 3 headphones are now discounted at a new all-time low at Amazon
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Sennheiser’s premium Momentum 3 headphones are now discounted at a new all-time low at Amazon
33% off
Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses internet freedom, taxes, and privacy
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses internet freedom, taxes, and privacy
This PlayStation Phone was ahead of its time – Odd Phone Mondays
by Radoslav Minkov,  1
This PlayStation Phone was ahead of its time – Odd Phone Mondays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless