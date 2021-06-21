Facebook launches its Clubhouse competitor Live Audio Rooms

You may also like:

“only verified public figures and creators in the US with accounts in “good standing” are able to create a room.”



Along with Live Audio Rooms, Facebook is also adding Podcasts to the table. You can listen to episodes from different podcasts while you browse via a mini-player (it also works with your smartphone’s screen off). Facebook is starting with just a handful of names but plans to add more in the next few weeks.



Live Audio Rooms is yet another attempt to replicate the success of Clubhouse. Back in March, Twitter announced its answer to Clubhouse called Spaces , and Spotify followed suit with Greenroom . Facebook, on the other hand, has more than 2 billion users already engaged with various Groups and Pages and this can play to its advantage.

