Text bubbles fill out before your eyes on the latest version of Google Messages





First spotted in the January beta of the app in version 20250115_03_RC00, the new chat bubble animation lives in the stable version of the app, 20250212_01_RC00. With the new version installed on your Android phone , messages will no longer just slide up when sent or received. Instead, a new animation will show the message bubbles starting out small and then growing in size to fill out the space they are allotted. It is not a major change but it brings a cool new look to the Messages app and the good news is that the new animation works regardless if a message is being sent or received via RCS or SMS.

The Google Messages text bubble expands from the top to the bottom using animation on a message being typed.







Settings > Apps > All Apps > Messages and scroll down to the very bottom of the page. That's where you will find the version number of the Google Messages app that is on your Android phone . To reiterate, you're going to want to see a stable version number of 20250212_01_RC00 or higher. For example, the version of Google Messages on my If you want to know whether you have received the new look message bubbles, go toand scroll down to the very bottom of the page. That's where you will find the version number of the Google Messages app that is on your. To reiterate, you're going to want to see a stable version number of 20250212_01_RC00 or higher. For example, the version of Google Messages on my Pixel 6 Pro running Android 16 beta 2 is 20250225_00_RC00.



