New UI for Google Messages feature gives you additional information

Google is testing a new UI for the "view details" information available on the Google Messages app. This was discovered when code for changes being made for "view details" was found in a recent beta update of the Google Messages app for Android (messages.android_20250223_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic). Currently, a long-press on a message in the app will show you information about that particular message.

The info you'll see now includes the date and time a message has been sent and received, the phone numbers of the sender and the recipient, and whether the message was sent over SMS (Short Message Service) or RCS (Rich Communication Services). Android Authority was able to open the new UI for "view details" and discovered that the feature offers more information following the update. The new UI shows the message you're getting all of this information from in the top half of the "view details" page along with any emoji reactions to the message.

Google Messages app old view details UI on the left with the new UI in the middle and at right. | Image credit-Android Authority - New UI for Google Messages feature gives you additional information
Google Messages app old view details UI on the left with the new UI in the middle and at right. | Image credit-Android Authority

The bottom half of the page will show more data including the contact names and profile pictures of the sender and recipient of the message. Read receipts are shown so you can see who actually read the message and didn't just receive it. If the message you're viewing the details of is a response to another message, you'll also see that as well. From the "view details" page you can tap on a contact's profile picture and you'll be able to call, or text the contact and view his/her profile information.

The bottom line is that the new "view details" page is a little more useful with the additional information that users will hopefully see soon. Keep in mind that just because the changes being made to the Google Messages app can be enabled now, it doesn't mean that we should expect to see Google offer Android users the ability to see the imminent release of the  enhanced "view details" page.

If you don't use Google Messages on your Android phone, you might want to give it a shot by downloading the app from the Google Play Store. Simply tap on the following link to do so. Besides offering the "view details" feature, the app supports RCS allowing you to receive read receipts, send and receive high-quality images and video, see typing indicators, and more when messaging an iOS user.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

