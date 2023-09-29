Casio introduces new dust- and mud-resistant G-SHOCK with triple sensor
Casio is expanding its Master of G lineup with yet another ultra-rugged timepiece, the GWG-B1000. Although Casio’s naming scheme isn’t on par with the quality of its products, fans of the brand will always know what to choose when they want to purchase a new watch.
Advertised as a dust- and mud-resistant watch, the GWG-B1000 is made of metal for a solid, powerful design. Casio says that the protector parts at the 12 and 6 o’clock positions guard the watch glass from breaking. These parts have been treated with a diamond-like carbon coating to offer greater abrasion resistance.
More importantly, the GWG-B1000 is Casio’s first G-SHOCK equipped with a triple sensor that measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature. Other features mentioned by Casio include solar charging and radio wave reception, which also comes with smartphone connectivity.
According to Casio, when the G-SHOCK is paired with a phone, the dedicated app makes it much easier to take advantage of various useful features, including Location Indicator and Mission Log, which records activity history.
Casio’s new G-SHOCK, the GWG-B1000 will be initially launched in Japan in October, but no details about price have been revealed yet. However, we do know that the watch will be available in at least three different colors: black, green, and red. Stay tuned for more details on global availability and price.
Advertised as a dust- and mud-resistant watch, the GWG-B1000 is made of metal for a solid, powerful design. Casio says that the protector parts at the 12 and 6 o’clock positions guard the watch glass from breaking. These parts have been treated with a diamond-like carbon coating to offer greater abrasion resistance.
It’s also important to note that the parts are cut out of components that are first forged into bezel shapes using a complex production process. To achieve the molded form of the front button guard, Casio is using a method called metal injections molding. The use of these techniques turns Casio’s GWG-B1000 into a very durable yet pleasing to the eyes watch.
More importantly, the GWG-B1000 is Casio’s first G-SHOCK equipped with a triple sensor that measures compass bearing, altitude/barometric pressure, and temperature. Other features mentioned by Casio include solar charging and radio wave reception, which also comes with smartphone connectivity.
According to Casio, when the G-SHOCK is paired with a phone, the dedicated app makes it much easier to take advantage of various useful features, including Location Indicator and Mission Log, which records activity history.
Casio’s new G-SHOCK, the GWG-B1000 will be initially launched in Japan in October, but no details about price have been revealed yet. However, we do know that the watch will be available in at least three different colors: black, green, and red. Stay tuned for more details on global availability and price.
Things that are NOT allowed: