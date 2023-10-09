Carl Pei makes Nothing Phones out of iPhones with the help of a case
Finally, there’s no need for Apple aficionados to cheat! iPhone users who are eyeing the Nothing Phone a bit too much can now enjoy the best of both worlds – and not feel guilty. The solution comes in the form of a case that turns iPhones into Nothing Phones (at least on the outside). The case is also meant for select Samsung and Google phones, but it right now covers far more iPhone models.
This is the end result of the collaboration between Carl Pei’s Nothing and CASETiFY – four exclusive smartphone cases paying homage to the Nothing’s distinctive design and mainly the glyph gorgeousity on the back. They are harmoniously named in Nothing’s tradition: Case (1), Case (2), Case (3) and Case (4). The availability is limited, as CASETiFY highlights.
In exchange for that, the black cases offer compatibility with the iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max plus the aforementioned (and excluded) iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini.
There’s Nothing for Samsung and Google, too
Supporting 6 years load of iPhones (the iPhone X came in 2017) is quite respectable, but there’s more Nothing from CASETiFY – these peculiarly funny cases are coming to a selection of Samsung and Google phones as well.
Again, we’re talking about the black variants of the cases – the bright ones are purely for the iPhone line. So, if you have any of the following devices…
…and you want them looking like the Nothing Phone, you’re welcome.
Here’s what it looks like:
Nothing x @CASETiFY— Nothing (@nothing) October 6, 2023
Together we have made four exclusive smartphone cases to celebrate Nothing’s iconic smartphone design.
Made specifically to fit the complete range of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models (+ others!).
So everyone can have a taste of Nothing. pic.twitter.com/a0LMd4W43P
This is the end result of the collaboration between Carl Pei’s Nothing and CASETiFY – four exclusive smartphone cases paying homage to the Nothing’s distinctive design and mainly the glyph gorgeousity on the back. They are harmoniously named in Nothing’s tradition: Case (1), Case (2), Case (3) and Case (4). The availability is limited, as CASETiFY highlights.
“Made specifically to fit the complete range of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models (+ others!). So everyone can have a taste of Nothing”, reads the promo statement from Nothing. There are two black variants of the mashup case – one in black, and one in white. The white ones are not meant (for now) for the iPhone 15 line, as they currently support only the iPhone 12 through iPhone 14 models (excluding the iPhone 12 mini and the 13 mini).
In exchange for that, the black cases offer compatibility with the iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max, the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max plus the aforementioned (and excluded) iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini.
There’s Nothing for Samsung and Google, too
Supporting 6 years load of iPhones (the iPhone X came in 2017) is quite respectable, but there’s more Nothing from CASETiFY – these peculiarly funny cases are coming to a selection of Samsung and Google phones as well.
Again, we’re talking about the black variants of the cases – the bright ones are purely for the iPhone line. So, if you have any of the following devices…
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro
- Pixel 7
- Pixel 7 Pro
…and you want them looking like the Nothing Phone, you’re welcome.
Things that are NOT allowed: