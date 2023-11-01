Car crash detection on Pixel phones is now available in even more countries





When Car Crash Detection first launched in 2019, it was only available in the United States and only on Google's newest smartphone at the time, which happened to be the Pixel 4 series. However, a short while later, it began to expand to more countries around the world as well as other Android and iOS devices.





Now, as reported by Mishaal Rahman and 9to5Google , the feature is expanding even further by adding five additional countries, bringing the list of supported countries up to twenty. This was spotted on a recent update to Google's support page on using emergency services.





More countries added

As per the information found on Google's support site, Car crash detection works by using your device's location, motion sensors, and nearby sound to detect when a possible severe crash has occurred, when it then attempts to contact emergency services for you. This is possible on the Pixel 4a and later phones, including the Pixel Fold









The following fives new countries were quietly added to the list of locations supported by this feature: Austria, Belgium, India, Portugal, and Switzerland. These now join the existing fifteen other countries that already had crash detection enabled, such as:





US

UK

Australia

Canada

Denmark

France

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Norway

the Netherlands

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan



