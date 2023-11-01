Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Car crash detection on Pixel phones is now available in even more countries

Apps Google
Pixel car crash detection arrives in more countries
Car Crash Detection has been a feature on Google Pixel phone as part of the Personal Safety app since the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. This life-saving feature has been so popular, it has been adopted by other smartphone manufacturers, as now, it is expanding to even more countries.

When Car Crash Detection first launched in 2019, it was only available in the United States and only on Google's newest smartphone at the time, which happened to be the Pixel 4 series. However, a short while later, it began to expand to more countries around the world as well as other Android and iOS devices.

Now, as reported by Mishaal Rahman and 9to5Google, the feature is expanding even further by adding five additional countries, bringing the list of supported countries up to twenty. This was spotted on a recent update to Google's support page on using emergency services.

More countries added

As per the information found on Google's support site, Car crash detection works by using your device's location, motion sensors, and nearby sound to detect when a possible severe crash has occurred, when it then attempts to contact emergency services for you. This is possible on the Pixel 4a and later phones, including the Pixel Fold.

Crash Detection settings on the Google Pixel Fold - Car crash detection on Pixel phones is now available in even more countries
Crash Detection settings on the Google Pixel Fold

The following fives new countries were quietly added to the list of locations supported by this feature: Austria, Belgium, India, Portugal, and Switzerland. These now join the existing fifteen other countries that already had crash detection enabled, such as:

  • US
  • UK
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • Denmark
  • France
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Norway
  • the Netherlands
  • Singapore
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Taiwan

One thing that was noticed by Pixel users is the lack of language support in certain areas, such as India where the most popular language is Hindi, a language not supported by the feature. For iOS users, this can also be an issue as even the Emergency SOS via satellite feature has regional restrictions outside the U.S. and Canada. However, this is hopefully something that will be added in the future as crash detection becomes more mainstream on smartphones and saves many lives across the globe.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Google will alert you when your personal data appears online and will remove it from Google Search
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Galaxy S24 Ultra: Goodbye, 10x zoom camera - is Samsung’s flagship losing its superpowers?
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefits
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
The electrifying release of the 5G Mate 60 series makes a huge impact on Huawei's bottom line
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
Apple sends out gift boxes containing the AirPods Max to promote the "Scary fast" event
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
The loud Sony SRS-XG300 boombox Bluetooth speaker is 43% off its price on Amazon; get one now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless