 Apple announces Crash Detection, its newest Emergency feature - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Apple announces Crash Detection, its newest Emergency feature

iOS Apple Wearables
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple announces Crash Detection, its newest Emergency feature
Driving could be fun and relaxing but, at the same time, unpredictable and dangerous. Your car might suddenly lose grip, or another car might hit you while you drive in your lane. And if the speeds were too high, your life might even be in danger after the crash.

Well, with its new Apple Watch Series 8 and iPhone 14, Apple also just introduced a new feature called Crash Detection, and according to the company, its new Emergency function can save your life.

According to Apple, if you experience a severe car crash, the Apple Watch Series 8 and the iPhone 14 will detect the impact and, after 10 seconds, will automatically notify your emergency contacts and provide them with your current location.

But how can the Apple Watch Series 8 and the new iPhone detect a car crash? Well, Apple's new smartwatch and iPhone have two new motion sensors: an improved 3-axis gyroscope and a high-G-force accelerometer. According to the tech giant, the accelerometer can measure up to 256 G's and has a four times faster sampling rate — over 3,000 times a second. All this enables it to detect the precise moment of the impact. And when you combine the new sensors with, as Apple stated, an "advanced sensor algorithm," you get the Crash Detection feature.

Apple's new emergency function detects crashes in cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks. According to the company, it runs and processes data only when you are driving and around the time of a possible accident. Furthermore, the entire information gets processed on your devices, so Apple doesn't collect it on its servers.

In its announcement, Apple stated that it studied years of reports made at state-of-the-art crash test labs and that its algorithm has been trained on over 1 million hours of real-world driving and crash data.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Trade-in an older device an get up to $720 off the new iPhone 14 Pro at the Apple store.
$999 99
Pre-order at Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Get up to $720 off the new iPhone 14 Pro Max if you trade-in an eligible device.
$1099 99
Pre-order at Apple

Apple iPhone 14

Get up to $720 off the new iPhone 14 if you trade-in an eligible device.
$799 99
Pre-order at Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Receive a $720 discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in an eligible device.
$899 99
Pre-order at Apple

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)

The new Apple Watch Series 8 will be up for pre-order starting September 16.
$399 99
Pre-order at Apple

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm)

The bigger Apple Watch Series 8 will also be available to order on September 16.
$429
Pre-order at Apple

Apple Watch SE (2022) 40mm

Order the new Apple Watch SE (2022) now.
$249 99
Pre-order at Apple

Apple Watch SE (2022) 44mm

The bigger version of the Watch SE (2022) is also available to order at Apple.
$279 99
Pre-order at Apple
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhones finally get Always On Display, but don't get too excited just yet
iPhones finally get Always On Display, but don't get too excited just yet
iPhone 14 colors: Apple reveals classy new colorways for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro
iPhone 14 colors: Apple reveals classy new colorways for iPhone 14 and 14 Pro
iPhone 14: Size Comparison
iPhone 14: Size Comparison
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are here: taking the Pro to the Max!
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are here: taking the Pro to the Max!
iPhone 14: What's in the box?
iPhone 14: What's in the box?
Vote now: What's your favorite new Apple product?
Vote now: What's your favorite new Apple product?

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless