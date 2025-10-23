Can't afford the iPhone 17? The iPhone 15 is still pretty good, especially at this crazy low price





I'm not going to lie to you, the 2023-released 6.1-inch handset is obviously inferior to the one-month-old 6.3-incher in many key ways, but at $499, this bad boy's advanced age and underwhelming specifications (by 2025 high-end standards) are unlikely to prove a complete dealbreaker.

Apple iPhone 15 $499 $699 $200 off (29%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Black Color, Pristine Condition, Black Box, 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Woot Apple iPhone 15 $242 off (35%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Green Color, Renewed Condition Buy at Amazon





$499, mind you, will be enough to get you "pristine" iPhone 15 units that have purportedly "never been in customer hands", at least if you hurry. This killer Woot promotion is technically scheduled to last until October 28, but depending on your demand, the Amazon-owned e-tailer could run out of inventory a lot sooner than that.





iPhone 15 As such, it might be a good idea to place your order today... as long as you understand the limitations and flaws of the "vanilla". Powered by an Apple A16 Bionic processor, this is clearly no slouch, even though it's no longer among the fastest smartphones around either.

That 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen is also no pushover (despite lacking 120Hz or 90Hz refresh rate support), and the 48 + 12MP dual rear-facing camera system is basically similarly competent (but not impressive).









What's undeniably impressive is the overall value proposition of this ultra-affordable iPhone 15 model as a complete package, especially when you consider the 1-year warranty covered by Woot. On the not so bright side of things, you get no chromatic choice beyond a "classic" black colorway, and perhaps unsurprisingly, you have to make do with 128 gigs of internal storage space.





Alternatively, you can opt for an Amazon.com purchase of a "renewed" unit in green and save an additional 43 bucks compared to Woot. The downside of that deal is that the warranty terms aren't specified anywhere, and of course, the actual seller is not Amazon or an official Amazon subsidiary like Woot.







