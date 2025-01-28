Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Thinnest foldable phone Find N5/Open 2 could also be light as a feather with largest battery

Oppo Find N5 teaser
With the excellent Find X8 series, Oppo staked its grand return on the global phone market, and it is now teasing that it will be back with a bang in 2025, introducing the world's thinnest foldable phone, the Find N5. It could also be the lightest book-style foldable around, no heavier than a regular flagship with a non-bendy screen

Oppo has been pioneering many firsts in recent smartphone memory, introducing the first factory-calibrated screens with dynamic refresh rate, as well as dual periscope zoom cameras before it was cool.

The Oppo Finds N5 foldable phone, which will be the one that the OnePlus Open 2 will be based of, will be thinner than even the Honor Magic V3, the current reigning foldable phone elegance champ. When we reviewed the V3, we came away impressed by the fact that we finally had a phone with large screen that is no thicker than a regular flagship with "rigid" display.

Oppo recently teased that the upcoming Find N5 foldable phone will be thinner than the iPad Pro even, meaning that it is going to be the thinnest handset on the market when opened and the thinnest foldable when closed.


According to a few back and forth teasers on Weibo, the Oppo Find N5 will weight less than 230 grams, or about eight ounces. For comparison, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs 7.69 oz (218 g), while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is  8.43 oz (239 g).

Oppo Find N5 specs
Oppo Find N5 specs. | Image credit – DigitalChatStation/Weibo

It may even weigh less than the Honor Magic V3 with its 7.97 oz (226.0 g), despite that it will come with a much larger, 5,700 mAh battery, which indicates that Oppo might be using the new silicon carbon electrode technology from the X8 series. In any case, the Find N5 should be announced very soon as a harbinger of what's to come on the OnePlus Open 2.
Daniel Petrov Senior News Writer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era.

