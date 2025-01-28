Thinnest foldable phone Find N5/Open 2 could also be light as a feather with largest battery
With the excellent Find X8 series, Oppo staked its grand return on the global phone market, and it is now teasing that it will be back with a bang in 2025, introducing the world's thinnest foldable phone, the Find N5. It could also be the lightest book-style foldable around, no heavier than a regular flagship with a non-bendy screen
Oppo has been pioneering many firsts in recent smartphone memory, introducing the first factory-calibrated screens with dynamic refresh rate, as well as dual periscope zoom cameras before it was cool.
The Oppo Finds N5 foldable phone, which will be the one that the OnePlus Open 2 will be based of, will be thinner than even the Honor Magic V3, the current reigning foldable phone elegance champ. When we reviewed the V3, we came away impressed by the fact that we finally had a phone with large screen that is no thicker than a regular flagship with "rigid" display.
Oppo recently teased that the upcoming Find N5 foldable phone will be thinner than the iPad Pro even, meaning that it is going to be the thinnest handset on the market when opened and the thinnest foldable when closed.
I can't believe how slim our latest foldable is.— Billy Zhang (@BillyZhangOPPO) January 24, 2025
We've pushed our engineering to ensure an optimal experience, folded or unfolded, and I can't wait for users to get their hands on it next month. #OPPOFindN5pic.twitter.com/8j0zEO2gEf
According to a few back and forth teasers on Weibo, the Oppo Find N5 will weight less than 230 grams, or about eight ounces. For comparison, the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra weighs 7.69 oz (218 g), while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 8.43 oz (239 g).
Oppo Find N5 specs. | Image credit – DigitalChatStation/Weibo
It may even weigh less than the Honor Magic V3 with its 7.97 oz (226.0 g), despite that it will come with a much larger, 5,700 mAh battery, which indicates that Oppo might be using the new silicon carbon electrode technology from the X8 series. In any case, the Find N5 should be announced very soon as a harbinger of what's to come on the OnePlus Open 2.
