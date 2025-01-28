Thinnest foldable phone Find N5/Open 2 could also be light as a feather with largest battery

Oppo has been pioneering many firsts in recent smartphone memory, introducing the first factory-calibrated screens with dynamic refresh rate, as well as dual periscope zoom cameras before it was cool.





The Oppo Finds N5 foldable phone, which will be the one that the OnePlus Open 2 will be based of, will be thinner than even the Honor Magic V3, the current reigning elegance champ. When we reviewed the V3, we came away impressed by the fact that we finally had a phone with large screen that is no thicker than a regular flagship with "rigid" display.





Oppo recently teased that the upcoming Find N5 will be thinner than the iPad Pro even, meaning that it is going to be the thinnest handset on the market when opened and the thinnest foldable when closed.



I can't believe how slim our latest foldable is.



We've pushed our engineering to ensure an optimal experience, folded or unfolded, and I can't wait for users to get their hands on it next month. #OPPOFindN5pic.twitter.com/8j0zEO2gEf — Billy Zhang (@BillyZhangOPPO) January 24, 2025











