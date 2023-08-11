Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 now at $1000 off or get the 512GB Z Flip 5 for just $520!

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer

Z Flip 5

Z Fold 5

Buy Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Samsung at up to $1120 down! For a limited time following the Galaxy Z Fold 5 release, Samsung gives you a free storage upgrade and up to $1000 trade-in credit. That includes the 512GB Z Fold 5 version which you can essentially buy for less than the price of the Z Flip 5! $1120 off (58%) Trade-in Gift $799 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $400 in exclusive colors at Samsung! Upon the Galaxy Z Flip 5 release, Samsung ushers in a deal that lets you have its huge Flex Screen for just $399.99 with a trade of your aging Z Flip 3! Moreover, the Z Flip 5 deal now includes a top-shelf 512GB version which can be had for only $120 more! $600 off (60%) Trade-in $399 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung

Get a $400 Z Flip 5 deal or $1000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Samsung!

A rather amazing $600 trade-in offer by Samsung continues to knock the Galaxy Z Flip 5 price down to $399.99, or you can get the top-end 512GB Z Flip 5 model for just $120 more. That's a better deal than Samsung had for its predecessor as the Z Flip 5 now starts from 256GB storage and the $600 off goes even if you upgrade from the two-year old Z Flip 3!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 , too, and Samsung generously includes the 512GB model in the deal. With a $1000 trade if you upgrade from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for less than the price of a Galaxy Z Flip only at Samsung, how about that?! The free storage upgrade offer continues for select colors (Phantom Black and the new Icy Blue) of the, too, and Samsung generously includes the 512GB model in the deal. With a $1000 trade if you upgrade from the Z Fold 4 or an S23 Ultra , and free 256GB-to-512GB storage upgrade, you can now buy thefor less than the price of a Galaxy Z Flip only at Samsung, how about that?!





Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 come with exclusive colors and bundle deals only at Samsung!









Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung-exclusive colors: Yellow, Blue, Green, Gray, and Graphite

Samsung-exclusive colors: Yellow, Blue, Green, Gray, and Graphite Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung-exclusive colors: Blue, Gray





Which exclusive Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5 color would you get only at Samsung? Yellow Blue (also for Z Fold 5) Green Graphite Gray (also for Z Fold 5) Yellow 100% Blue (also for Z Fold 5) 0% Green 0% Graphite 0% Gray (also for Z Fold 5) 0%





You can also buy the Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile carrier versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 with exclusive colors that will stand you out from the crowd if you order them from Samsung! That goes for all their versions, too, save for the 1TB model of the Z Fold 5 that Samsung sells unlocked only for power users that need oodles of storage.





Samsung's exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 bundles add more offers to the deal fire!





Up to 30% off a Galaxy Tab S9

25% off the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 for just $99











