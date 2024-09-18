No buttons is scarier: don't take them away from the iPhone!
Back when the original Alien movie was made in the late 1970s, director Ridley Scott and the artist H.R. Giger came to the conclusion that "no eyes is scarier". They were discussing, of course, the alien beast's design and decided to create the deadly Xenomorph without eyes on its "face". It's been haunting our dreams for almost 50 years now, so that was apparently the right move on their behalf.
A similar conversation is probably being held today at Cupertino:
Pardon me, it's never "should we create that thing", but always "can we create it". The "should we" stage comes later, as with anything else that humanity has made.
Throughout the years, we, the public, have been intercepting parts of the conversation about the buttonless iPhone at Apple's headquarters.
The iPhone 15 lineup was rumored to come with such a device in it. It was none other than the well-known informer Ming-Chi Kuo who claimed so as back as 2022:
However, that didn't happen. Actually, things went in the opposite direction, as the iPhone 15 introduced something called the Action button on the Pro duo.
