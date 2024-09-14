Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Just like the notch, iPhone 16’s camera control button is already being copied

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Camera
A close-up image of iPhone 16's camera control button being used
Though Apple is often mocked for some of the decisions it makes, other brands often always rush to copy it. From the notch, to the dynamic island and even the removal of chargers in boxes, Apple has set many trends in the smartphone industry. And even though Oppo was the first to remove the headphone jack it was still Apple that popularized it. Now, the iPhone 16’s new camera control button is next.

Aside from AI on iPhone 16 the camera control button might be the only other reason worth getting Apple’s newest phones. It’s basically turned the iPhone into a very smart professional camera, and Realme was first on the scene to “take inspiration”.

Chase Xu — VP and Chief Marketing Officer at Realme — shared a short video on popular Chinese social media platform Weibo. The phone that is shown looks to be a new unannounced model that is currently under development.


The camera button shown in the video is in the same easily-accessible spot as on the iPhone 16. Even the functionality is exactly the same: opening the camera app, zooming in and out and taking a picture.

If Realme has gotten to the camera control button I expect other Chinese brands like Huawei and Honor will soon too. And there’s a pretty good chance Samsung and Google might follow suit.

I personally don’t care too much, simply because I didn’t care back when each year’s upgrade seemed to just be a better camera. A better phone with newer capabilities is something I’m much more interested in and AI is giving us that. Hence why I’m waiting to see how Apple Intelligence compares to Gemini and Galaxy AI.

I’ve also never taken offense at companies copying certain Apple features. The removal of the headphone jack will forever haunt me but I genuinely love how dynamic island looks. So I’m okay with other brands making their own versions of it and I’m perfectly fine with copies of the camera control button.

The iPhone 16 is probably going to be one of the best phones worth buying today. And if Realme can give some of Apple’s newest features to consumers at a lower cost, all the more power to them I say.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP

Latest News

You still have time to act on this gorgeous Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal at the official store
You still have time to act on this gorgeous Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) deal at the official store
The Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is finally available in the US at a reasonable price
The Lenovo Tab Plus entertainment powerhouse is finally available in the US at a reasonable price
Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup
Samsung Foundry's pathetic 2nm yield could lead to a major processor shakeup
iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
AirPods 4 are something special but AirPods Pro 3 could be truly brilliant (if Apple listens)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless