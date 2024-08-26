No keys, no rockers: Xiaomi will beat Apple to a buttonless phone





According to According to Smartprix 's source, Xiaomi will showcase the buttonless phone concept early next year. Tentatively called Project Zhuque within the team developing it, the phone will be a high-end device powered by Qualcomm's upcoming flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.





There will be a selfie camera hidden under the display that would allegedly be of higher quality than similar efforts by Samsung or ZTE. Navigating a buttonless phone would be tricky, of course, but Xiaomi has probably figured out a combination of inputs that could easily replace the power and volume keys, as well as any other paraphernalia that usually sticks out of a phone's sides.

















Thus, Xiaomi could beat Apple to the buttonless, all-screen phone game by introducing a truly all-screen device without camera punch holes or Dynamic Island camouflage, and without any keys around it to ruin the infinite display impression. A big unknown, however, is whether Project Zhuque will be a concept device, or an actual retail handset to buy and marvel at.