The iPhone 16 Pro is the Android phone I've been waiting for
When the topic of Apple – and the iPhone in particular – is brought up, often a smirk comes up on my face.
I don't actively dislike the Cupertino giant's creations; on the contrary: I find iPhones and iPads sleek, reliable, consistent, premium, and a bit… boring.
It's just that I'm advocating for bolder technological innovations – even if they are not that practical – and I'm irritated by Apple's lack of spirit when it comes to risk taking. Hence, the smirk.
I still can't get my mind around the fact that Apple continues to shy away from the foldable form factor, or that it doesn't offer superfast charging speeds. Or that it doesn't pack enormous camera sensors in their flagships. Or that in 2024, they offer screens with a 60Hz refresh rate.
No, I'm not under the influence of some Jedi mind tricks. If we were in the Star Wars universe, I'd probably be a Toydarian, as they resist mental manipulation from the Force and are instead interested only in money. "Mind tricks don't-a work on-a me. Only money", as that flying pest Watto said in The Phantom Menace (1999).
I'm aware that the iPhone 16 Pro is far from perfect. Heck, I'd go further – it's a boring, underwhelming upgrade, unveiled at a boring, underwhelming Apple event.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 did not materialize, we just got a new color option and some new fancy bands for the Watch Ultra 2. The iPad mini 7 also didn't make it on September 9.
Also, the "It's Glowtime" (what an unfortunate naming, the next one should be "It's Growtime") event showed off the iPhone 16 Pro duo with "grade 5 titanium frame". What a novelty, except we got the same thing in 2023 with the iPhone 15 Pro. Not to mention how the iPhone 16 Pro was teased as the "first phone in the world" to feature a 3nm chip. That's great, but that's what the iPhone 15 Pros also pack.
I can go on: it appears that the iPhone 16 Pro utilizes the same sensor for its main camera as the iPhone 14 Pro, a phone from 2022.
That's rather shocking, since we all kind of expected Cupertino to equip the iPhone 16 Pro with the Sony IMX903 sensor for its main camera: a larger, more advanced sensor. In fact, this sensor was supposed to debut in the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max last year, but Apple opted for a different direction. Perhaps we'll see it in the iPhone 17?
There's a new camera sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro, however: it's a 48MP one for the ultra-wide camera. Although this is a true, substantial upgrade, it's not what got me infatuated with this year's standard-sized Pro.
No. I'm finding the iPhone 16 Pro riveting because of two things:
I don't want to leave the Android team – and for the time being, I won't – but I cannot not admit that this makes the iPhone 16 Pro interesting.
What's even more enticing is the new Camera Control Button, found on the side of all four iPhone 16 models. It's positioned at the lower-half of the iPhone's right side, perfect for landscape-oriented shots.
The Camera Control key is both touch and pressure sensitive, able to detect different levels of force as well as swiping gestures. It also features a small vibration motor that provides feedback with each press. Plus, it's protected by sapphire crystal, making it resistant to scratches.
Camera Control Button on the iPhone 16 series gives you the following functions:
With an update coming later this year, you'll be able to use the Camera Control key just like a DSLR shutter button. A light press will lock focus on your subject, and a second press will capture the photo.
Additionally, pressing the new Camera Control key will clear any on-screen settings, giving you an unobstructed view of your shot.
Of course, I'd much rather have a 1-inch sensor for the main camera and a dedicated 3x telephoto for portraits, but now we're in Android territory.
The side button is a revelation for mobile photographers. Xiaomi knows this, and that's why the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra offer this kit that snaps on the lower part of the phone and offers a dedicated shutter button (plus, some additional battery life).
Side buttons could turn out to be the next trend in flagships. Oppo is apparently meditating on the idea:
What about you? I know that not everyone is fascinated by mobile photography, so if tomorrow's phones arrive with more buttons (after they were eliminated by the touchscreen revolution), will that irritate you?
It's still a Pro, just not Pro enough for 2024. | Image credit – Apple
However, I must say that the iPhone 16 Pro – for all of its shortcomings – is the Android I've been waiting for.
Why the sudden love?
Instead, Tim Cook and his sidekicks used the "It's Glowtime" event to rant about Apple Intelligence features we already know of – in fact, they were already presented to us at the Summer WWDC'24 conference.
It's 2025 soon, so a sensor from 2022 doesn't sound great, right? | Image credit – Apple
- The new 5x Tetraprism zoom camera
- The new Camera Control Button
I don't want to leave the Android team – and for the time being, I won't – but I cannot not admit that this makes the iPhone 16 Pro interesting.
When it comes to telephoto cameras, I'm all in. I use them disproportionately more than ultra-wide snappers – and I suspect many people do, too. It was a pity when the iPhone 15 Pro last year didn't get the 5x Tetraprism zoom camera, which was exclusive for the 15 Pro Max. Thankfully, this year's Pro gets it and it's really useful.
The side button bonanza
That looks great! | Image credit – Apple
What's even more enticing is the new Camera Control Button, found on the side of all four iPhone 16 models. It's positioned at the lower-half of the iPhone's right side, perfect for landscape-oriented shots.
The Camera Control key is both touch and pressure sensitive, able to detect different levels of force as well as swiping gestures. It also features a small vibration motor that provides feedback with each press. Plus, it's protected by sapphire crystal, making it resistant to scratches.
Camera Control Button on the iPhone 16 series gives you the following functions:
- Opening the Camera or another specified app
- Taking a photo
- Recording a video
- Adjusting zoom
- Adjusting exposure
- Adjusting aperture (depth of field)
- Sliding through different Photographic Styles (on Pro models)
- Helpful grids: Rule of Thirds, Grid, Social Media format (Social Safe), and Director's Viewfinder (on Pro models)
With an update coming later this year, you'll be able to use the Camera Control key just like a DSLR shutter button. A light press will lock focus on your subject, and a second press will capture the photo.
Additionally, pressing the new Camera Control key will clear any on-screen settings, giving you an unobstructed view of your shot.
This sounds marvelous. While this button is to be found on all four iPhone 16 models, I find the 16 Pro to be the best for me: it's got the 5x Tetraprism zoom and it's not as big as the 16 Pro Max.
Of course, I'd much rather have a 1-inch sensor for the main camera and a dedicated 3x telephoto for portraits, but now we're in Android territory.
Is that the new trend?
The Oppo Find X7 Ultra doesn't have a side button, but perhaps the Find X8 Ultra will! | Image credit – PhoneArena
The side button is a revelation for mobile photographers. Xiaomi knows this, and that's why the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi 14 Ultra offer this kit that snaps on the lower part of the phone and offers a dedicated shutter button (plus, some additional battery life).
Side buttons could turn out to be the next trend in flagships. Oppo is apparently meditating on the idea:
What about you? I know that not everyone is fascinated by mobile photography, so if tomorrow's phones arrive with more buttons (after they were eliminated by the touchscreen revolution), will that irritate you?
Things that are NOT allowed: