Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Make your dust collecting backup phone useful again with free 5G service from this T-Mobile MVNO

Turn your dust-collecting backup phone into a useful device with free 5G service from a T-Mobile MVNO.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile 5G
Montage for Helium Mobile, a T-Mobile MVNO.
As a card-carrying member of the "grass is always greener on the other side" club, I can always feel when I'm about to change my daily driver from a Pixel to an iPhone and vice versa. My daily driver has been an iPhone 15 Pro Max and I had my Pixel 6 Pro connected to Wi-Fi as a limited backup so I could get screenshots and check out new features on Android. My Pixel was supposed to lose Android support after the release of Android 15 but Google added two more Android updates allowing me to keep using the phone up to the release of Android 17.

I still didn't feel the call of Android until I installed Android 16 QPR 1 Beta 1 on my Pixel 6 Pro. The software turned the Pixel 6 Pro into a different phone that is more responsive. It also completely fixed any issues with the in-display fingerprint scanner, increased the battery life, and overall it made the phone not only usable but desirable. But I'm not yet ready to completely drop the iPhone for my Pixel, nor did I feel like spending for a new line in order to make calls, send and receive texts, and even take the device with me out of Wi-Fi range.

Turn that backup phone collecting dust into a useful smartphone with Helium's Zero Plan


Running through the apps on my Pixel, I found the solution when I stumbled across the icon for Helium Mobile. I remember doing a story on the T-Mobile MVNO in February which noted that Helium offered the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S. So I decided to sign up for Helium's Zero Plan which offers 3GB of 5G data, 100 minutes of calls, 5GB of hotspot data, and 300 texts each month for the low, low price of zero.

Helium Mobile&#039;s Zero plan compared to low-priced service from the competition. | Image credit-Helium Mobile - Make your dust collecting backup phone useful again with free 5G service from this T-Mobile MVNO
Helium Mobile's Zero plan compared to low-priced service from the competition. | Image credit-Helium Mobile

Signing up for the service on the Pixel 6 Pro took about five minutes and I was given a new phone number. Since I still will probably use my Pixel inside, I can hold off on using too much data until I have a Wi-Fi connection. The cool thing is that I now can take my Pixel out with me at times when I'd rather have it accompany me and it isn't costing me a dime. Helium uses T-Mobile's nationwide 5G service (more on that later).

Helium's Cloud Point program rewards you for personal data that the other wireless firms take from you without giving you anything in return. For example, if you agree to participate in anonymized location sharing, referrals, and surveys, you can earn points. These points can be redeemed for gift cards to certain stores, streaming services, rideshares, food, and more.

So far, I haven't had an issue at all with the 5G service which recently ran at a download data speed of 109 Mbps and an upload data speed of 4.06 Mbps. That indicates that Helium uses T-Mobile's low-band 600MHz nationwide 5G service as opposed to its 5G Ultra Capacity service that uses 2.5GHz mid-band to deliver a typical download data speed of 200 Mbps to 500Mbps. Still, the service was fast enough to use on the go and calls sounded great.

Helium also offers low-priced 5G service using T-Mobile's nationwide 5G network


Helium has other plans too. All three plans include:

  •  Zero Plan ($0/month): 3GB of data, 300 texts, 100 minutes
  • Air Plan ($15/month): 10GB of data with unlimited talk and text
  • Infinity Plan ($30/month): Unlimited data, talk and text

If you have a phone that you have tossed in a drawer or just have connected to Wi-Fi, you might want to try Helium's Zero Plan and turn the device into a useful smartphone once again. Back in February, you had to receive an invitation to join Helium Mobile. This no longer seems to be the case. You can install the Helium Mobile app from the App Store for iOS devices. If you have an Android phone, tap on this link to install the app from the Play Store.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Buy at Total Wireless
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Features in a smartphone that makes it a flagship killer?

by destiny110 • 6

What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone?

by Ilia Temelkov • 10

What do you expect from WWDC25?

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
It’s like Verizon is trying to lose customers
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 could mark the start of a breakup with Google
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again
Amazon is selling the 256GB Google Pixel Tablet (sans dock) at its lowest ever price again

Latest News

The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
The 16/512GB Surface Pro 11 with an OLED screen is an epic 30% off at Amazon
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
Surprise iPad A16 deal helps you save on this 256GB variant
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless