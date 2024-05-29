These brilliant Edge+ (2023) offers compete for your attention yet another time

Motorola Edge+ (2023): save $200 at Amazon

Motorola also sells the phone at $200 off its price tag. Although this isn't the best Android phone out there, it still gives you the whole package, including a 165Hz screen. If you have an old phone in good condition, you should definitely consider trading in an old phone in good condition in order to get the Edge+ (2023) at even better prices. The device arrives on Android 13 out of the box and should receive updates until 2027.