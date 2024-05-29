These brilliant Edge+ (2023) offers compete for your attention yet another time

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
Last week, Motorola.com re-launched its incredible Edge+ (2023) deal. And now, not only is it still active, but Amazon has joined in the fun. That’s to say, you can also get this non-foldable flagship at $200 off at the world’s largest online merchant.

The 6.7-inch Edge+ (2023) has a great-looking pOLED screen and snappy 165Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, you have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of built-in storage. A large battery and fast charging speeds are also here of course. The non-foldable flagship phone also has a triple camera system with a 50MP main OIS sensor.
Motorola also sells the phone at $200 off its price tag. Although this isn't the best Android phone out there, it still gives you the whole package, including a 165Hz screen. If you have an old phone in good condition, you should definitely consider trading in an old phone in good condition in order to get the Edge+ (2023) at even better prices. The device arrives on Android 13 out of the box and should receive updates until 2027.
As you might have guessed, the Motorola store provides extra discounts with trade-ins. In case you’re a fan of those deals, getting your new Edge+ from the official seller may be a better option. After all, you can get a $100 trade-in bonus on most phones and even a $150 additional discount for outdated Razr models.

The Edge+ (2024) will probably arrive… at some point. But why should you wait for it when you can get one of the best Motorola phones at a much better price? Granted, it’s not as powerful as the best Android phones out there, but it still has the whole shebang.

Spec-wise, you have a 6.7-inch pOLED screen with jaw-droppingly fast 165Hz refresh rates, a flagship-grade Snapdragon processor under the hood, and as much as 512GB of built-in storage space. While things aren’t so shiny on the camera front, the phone still has a triple camera system that’s not half bad.

On the rear, you have a 50MP OIS primary unit, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The front side gets a 60MP selfie unit. Daytime photos taken with this bad boy look vibrant and beautiful. On the downside, the selfie camera doesn’t make things look too natural.

But if you aren’t much of a smartphone photographer, chances are you’d be pretty pleased with this handset overall. It runs on Android 13 out of the box and is set to remain up-to-date until May 2027, which sounds respectable. Finally, you get a large 5,100mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds.

Here are our two cents: there aren’t many phones with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood and 512GB of built-in storage, let alone 165Hz refresh rates for less than $600. And the Motorola Edge+ (2023) now costs just that. So, why not give it a whirl?
