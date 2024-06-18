Bose's high-end QuietComfort Earbuds II are a dream come true at $90 off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a Bose headphones fan? Well, you're in luck if you're also looking for a new pair of quality wireless earbuds. The fantastic QuietComfort Earbuds II are currently $90 off their list price of about $280, giving you plenty of value. The surprisingly good offer is up for grabs at Amazon.
You won't find the same discount at another merchant, too. We checked some of Amazon's biggest rivals, Best Buy and Walmart, and only came across the discounted Bose earphones at the former seller. There, however, you can save $80. So, if you want to grab these high-end wireless earbuds at their best price, Amazon is the place to look.
Sound-wise, the Bose earphones provide plenty of depth to your tunes with emphasized sub-bass frequencies out of the box. If you don't care much for bass, run a test of your ear canal and let the earbuds tailor audio to your ear shape. This test, available via the app, determines the ideal sound for your ears. Then, you can choose from multiple EQ presets.
Should you get them? It really depends on whether the investment seems right to you. If you travel often or work in a loud environment, you can certainly benefit from their stellar ANC. But if you don't want to spend too much money on your next earbuds (and don't mind getting something other than Bose), some of the best budget earbuds might do you just fine.
These AirPods Pro 2 rivals stand out with incredible ANC quality, high-class design, and top-notch sound. Their excellent noise canceling performance makes these puppies ideal for users who specifically look for earbuds to cancel background noises. The ANC is perfect for canceling low-end rumbles.
The app may have some quirks, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are otherwise incredible. Let's not forget that you have reasonable playtime of up to six hours per charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case and ANC on.
Should you get them? It really depends on whether the investment seems right to you. If you travel often or work in a loud environment, you can certainly benefit from their stellar ANC. But if you don't want to spend too much money on your next earbuds (and don't mind getting something other than Bose), some of the best budget earbuds might do you just fine.
