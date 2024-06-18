Bose's high-end QuietComfort Earbuds II are a dream come true at $90 off on Amazon

Save $90 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have dropped to their best price on Amazon, once again retailing at $90 off their price tag. These earbuds offer stellar ANC, have great sound with emphasized bass out of the box, and can keep your tunes going strong for up to 24 hours with the charging case. Multiple EQ settings, customizable sound via an ear test, and more are also available via their companion app. If you need high-class ANC earbuds, these might be ideal for you. Get yours and save $90 at Amazon. Two colors are available.