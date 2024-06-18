Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Bose's high-end QuietComfort Earbuds II are a dream come true at $90 off on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bose's high-end QuietComfort Earbuds II are a dream come true at $90 off on Amazon
Are you a Bose headphones fan? Well, you're in luck if you're also looking for a new pair of quality wireless earbuds. The fantastic QuietComfort Earbuds II are currently $90 off their list price of about $280, giving you plenty of value. The surprisingly good offer is up for grabs at Amazon.

Save $90 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have dropped to their best price on Amazon, once again retailing at $90 off their price tag. These earbuds offer stellar ANC, have great sound with emphasized bass out of the box, and can keep your tunes going strong for up to 24 hours with the charging case. Multiple EQ settings, customizable sound via an ear test, and more are also available via their companion app. If you need high-class ANC earbuds, these might be ideal for you. Get yours and save $90 at Amazon. Two colors are available.
$90 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


You won't find the same discount at another merchant, too. We checked some of Amazon's biggest rivals, Best Buy and Walmart, and only came across the discounted Bose earphones at the former seller. There, however, you can save $80. So, if you want to grab these high-end wireless earbuds at their best price, Amazon is the place to look.

These AirPods Pro 2 rivals stand out with incredible ANC quality, high-class design, and top-notch sound. Their excellent noise canceling performance makes these puppies ideal for users who specifically look for earbuds to cancel background noises. The ANC is perfect for canceling low-end rumbles.

Sound-wise, the Bose earphones provide plenty of depth to your tunes with emphasized sub-bass frequencies out of the box. If you don't care much for bass, run a test of your ear canal and let the earbuds tailor audio to your ear shape. This test, available via the app, determines the ideal sound for your ears. Then, you can choose from multiple EQ presets.

The app may have some quirks, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are otherwise incredible. Let's not forget that you have reasonable playtime of up to six hours per charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case and ANC on.

Should you get them? It really depends on whether the investment seems right to you. If you travel often or work in a loud environment, you can certainly benefit from their stellar ANC. But if you don't want to spend too much money on your next earbuds (and don't mind getting something other than Bose), some of the best budget earbuds might do you just fine.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bose Headphones - Deals History
15 stories
18 Jun, 2024
Bose's high-end QuietComfort Earbuds II are a dream come true at $90 off on Amazon
12 Jun, 2024
Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones now deliver incredible sound and ANC at a cheaper price on Amazon
11 Jun, 2024
New Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds deal lets you save more on one particular model
06 Jun, 2024
Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer Spatial Audio and are now cheaper on Amazon
29 May, 2024
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds offer head-tracking and Spatial audio at a sweet discount on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
T-Mobile users need not worry about latest move as it's a temporary change
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
DISH may have figured out why T-Mobile thinks it can get away with anything and has a solution
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
If you complain about your recent price hike, T-Mobile might give you some free money
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
In fight against T-Mobile, lawyers emerged $78 million richer while customers only got $25
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better

Latest News

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is still in the spotlight with a juicy discount on Amazon
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Nothing CEO Carl Pei leaks a feature coming in Nothing OS 3.0 that many users will love
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Smartphones could soon get X-ray vision
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
Google's impressive Pixel Buds Pro can still be yours for under $140 on Amazon
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
This is why Samsung might hike the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next year
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
The premium Sonos Move 2 speaker can still be yours at a record low price through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless