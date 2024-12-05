Grab the Bose SoundLink Max at $100 off on Amazon even after Black Friday
Did you know that the Bose SoundLink Max is still available at its Black Friday price? Well, it is! For whatever reason, Amazon has decided to extend its sale, allowing you to buy this fantastic portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 off its usual price. So, if you didn't get one last week, know it's not too late to improve your listening experience without breaking the bank.
As far as we know, the big-sized Bose Bluetooth speaker first dropped to its current price at the beginning of last month. The bargain returned just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and, surprisingly, is still here today. Also, the high-class portable speaker is $100 off at Best Buy and Walmart, so you can pick your favorite store without missing out on this deal.
The audio performance of this fella will impress your friends, family, and even you! It offers rich, deep bass that adds depth to your tunes, plus the unit gets plenty loud. Aside from that, you get different EQ customization options via the Bose app. In other words, this is a very decent option for users who want to entertain larger crowds or have the liberty of choosing how their unit sounds.
On top of all that, this buddy offers long battery life. According to Bose, you should get up to 20 hours of music per charge! So, if you think the SoundLink Max can meet your music needs, go ahead and grab it for $100 off in one of two available colors!
The SoundLink Max is one of Bose's latest speakers, offering useful features and a fantastic design that'll make you the center of attention. The unit has a removable climbing rope handle, so carrying it around is quite easy. Plus, you can purchase other handles to add a personal touch to your unit.
Do you prefer wired over wireless listening? Well, this puppy gives you both—it supports streaming via Bluetooth 5.3 and has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired listening. What's more, the SoundLink Max has a USB-C port for charging, which can also be used to recharge your devices while streaming.
05 Dec, 2024
