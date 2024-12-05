Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Grab the Bose SoundLink Max at $100 off on Amazon even after Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Water-resistant Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth speaker with a climbing rope handle, showcased in a stylish setting.
Did you know that the Bose SoundLink Max is still available at its Black Friday price? Well, it is! For whatever reason, Amazon has decided to extend its sale, allowing you to buy this fantastic portable Bluetooth speaker for $100 off its usual price. So, if you didn't get one last week, know it's not too late to improve your listening experience without breaking the bank.

Bose SoundLink Max: Save 25% at Amazon!

The SoundLink Max is available at its best price on Amazon! That's right! You can get the well-liked unit for 25% off in one of two available colors! This means you can get the ~$400 speaker for just under $300! Don't miss out.
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, the big-sized Bose Bluetooth speaker first dropped to its current price at the beginning of last month. The bargain returned just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and, surprisingly, is still here today. Also, the high-class portable speaker is $100 off at Best Buy and Walmart, so you can pick your favorite store without missing out on this deal.

The SoundLink Max is one of Bose's latest speakers, offering useful features and a fantastic design that'll make you the center of attention. The unit has a removable climbing rope handle, so carrying it around is quite easy. Plus, you can purchase other handles to add a personal touch to your unit.

The audio performance of this fella will impress your friends, family, and even you! It offers rich, deep bass that adds depth to your tunes, plus the unit gets plenty loud. Aside from that, you get different EQ customization options via the Bose app. In other words, this is a very decent option for users who want to entertain larger crowds or have the liberty of choosing how their unit sounds.

Do you prefer wired over wireless listening? Well, this puppy gives you both—it supports streaming via Bluetooth 5.3 and has a 3.5mm audio jack for wired listening. What's more, the SoundLink Max has a USB-C port for charging, which can also be used to recharge your devices while streaming.

On top of all that, this buddy offers long battery life. According to Bose, you should get up to 20 hours of music per charge! So, if you think the SoundLink Max can meet your music needs, go ahead and grab it for $100 off in one of two available colors!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
107 stories
05 Dec, 2024
Grab the Bose SoundLink Max at $100 off on Amazon even after Black Friday
01 Dec, 2024
Walmart's surprise sale makes the Bose SoundLink Micro the perfect travel speaker
27 Nov, 2024
The big-sized JBL PartyBox 110 is the perfect party companion at 43% off on Walmart
26 Nov, 2024
Walmart launches a hot JBL Charge 5 bargain to splurge on this Black Friday
25 Nov, 2024
The small but loud Marshall Willen is a hit at 50% off on Best Buy for Black Friday
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless