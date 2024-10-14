See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are on sale at a surprisingly high discount in a new color

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in Lunar Blue color
It's hard to think of a better Christmas gift for a special someone than a pair of high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones, and in that product category, it's difficult to find a better model than the over-ear Bose QuietComfort Ultra, especially at a cool $100 discount.

Although these bad boys are normally pretty costly, setting you back no less than $429 outside promotional windows like Amazon's recent Prime Big Deal Days event, this $100 (or 23 percent) price cut currently available at both Amazon and Walmart is (to our knowledge) the deepest one yet.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with World-Class Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology for Personalized Sound, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (18 Hours in Immersion Mode), Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Soft Ear Cushions for All-Day Comfort, Lunar Blue Color
$100 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra

Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with World-Class Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, CustomTune Technology for Personalized Sound, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life (18 Hours in Immersion Mode), Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Soft Ear Cushions for All-Day Comfort, Lunar Blue Color
$100 off (23%)
$329
$429
Buy at Walmart

What makes today's offer even more attractive and unexpected is that the "Lunar Blue" color is the only one marked down by a full Benjamin, and believe it or not, that "limited edition" paint job is little more than a month old at the time of this writing.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones themselves are over a year old, mind you, which of course doesn't make them any less compelling than Apple's 2020-released and recently refreshed AirPods Max. And yes, the AirPods Max continue to cost more with an objectively inferior list of features and capabilities.

Spatial audio, which is obviously something the AirPods Max and other Apple-made headphones have offered for a number of years now, is primarily what sets the QuietComfort Ultra apart from the "regular" Bose QuietComfort Headphones and the Bose QuietComfort 45.

The design is also billed as "luxuriously comfortable", the 24-hour battery life doesn't sound half bad either, and while we're on the subject of sound, we should probably point out that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones promise to provide an immersive audio experience in any and all environments with "world-class" active noise cancellation naturally present as well.

Should you wait and see what retailers like Amazon and Walmart have in store for Black Friday or Cyber Monday as far as deals on these state-of-the-art headphones are concerned? That's always an option, but history suggests larger discounts than $100 might not happen, and this "Lunar Blue" hue is certainly hard to look away from. So, yeah, that's entirely your call, but if patience is not your virtue, now's the time to act!
