The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds offer head-tracking and Spatial audio at a sweet discount on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we reported, Amazon is selling the new Bose QuietComfort headphones for less than $250 right now, so if you are in the market for a new pair of cans, you may want to check that deal out.

On the other hand, if you prefer earbuds to headphones, you may want to stick around and read this article, as it's about Amazon's sweet deal on Bose's latest and greatest QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.

Currently, the retailer is offering these earphones at a sweet $50 discount. And while it may seem modest, this price cut is actually a pretty good one, as these flagship earbuds, are among the best on the market and don't usually get substantial markdowns.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Save $50 on Amazon!

Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds for $50 off their price. The earbuds offer amazing sound with head-tracking and Spatial Audio. They also have top-tier ANC and good battery life. Act fast and snag a pair at a discounted price while you can!
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Save $84 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $84 off their price. They are Bose's ex-flagship earbuds and as such have amazing sound, great ANC, and good battery life.
$84 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


However, if you're looking for an even bigger discount on Bose earbuds, feel free to go for the QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are available for $84 off their price.

Obviously, both the QuietComfort Earbuds II and QuietComfort Ultra aren't exactly budget-friendly, but they aren't your run-of-the-mill earphones either.

Both deliver exceptional sound, which you can easily adjust through the built-in EQ in their companion Bose Music app. The QuietComfort Ultra even come with fancy features such as head tracking and Immersive Audio, elevating your listening experience even further. Moreover, as proper QuietComfort earbuds, both models come with top-notch ANC.

So, no matter which model you go for, you should know you'll get your money's worth. But these sweet offers won't stay available forever. That's why we advise you not to waste any more time! Pick a pair, tap its corresponding deal button, and score incredible earbuds at a discounted price today while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

