The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds offer head-tracking and Spatial audio at a sweet discount on Amazon
As we reported, Amazon is selling the new Bose QuietComfort headphones for less than $250 right now, so if you are in the market for a new pair of cans, you may want to check that deal out.
On the other hand, if you prefer earbuds to headphones, you may want to stick around and read this article, as it's about Amazon's sweet deal on Bose's latest and greatest QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.
Currently, the retailer is offering these earphones at a sweet $50 discount. And while it may seem modest, this price cut is actually a pretty good one, as these flagship earbuds, are among the best on the market and don't usually get substantial markdowns.
However, if you're looking for an even bigger discount on Bose earbuds, feel free to go for the QuietComfort Earbuds II, which are available for $84 off their price.
Obviously, both the QuietComfort Earbuds II and QuietComfort Ultra aren't exactly budget-friendly, but they aren't your run-of-the-mill earphones either.
Both deliver exceptional sound, which you can easily adjust through the built-in EQ in their companion Bose Music app. The QuietComfort Ultra even come with fancy features such as head tracking and Immersive Audio, elevating your listening experience even further. Moreover, as proper QuietComfort earbuds, both models come with top-notch ANC.
So, no matter which model you go for, you should know you'll get your money's worth. But these sweet offers won't stay available forever. That's why we advise you not to waste any more time! Pick a pair, tap its corresponding deal button, and score incredible earbuds at a discounted price today while you still can!
