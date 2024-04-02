Bose's top-tier QuietComfort Earbuds II are on sale at a tempting discount at Best Buy

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

By
Deals Audio
It's so amazing to be able to snatch a pair of great-sounding earbuds at a lovely discount! It's an indescribable feeling! So, if you want to relive that burst of happiness again, Best Buy is selling the top-tier Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at a sweet $80 discount. You are getting a beautiful 29% price cut and can snag a pair for $199 instead of $279 if you take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs.

We agree that $199 is still a bit steep. However, these handsome fellas are not your run-of-the-mill earbuds. They are Bose's former top-of-the-line earphones, and as such they have a lot to offer.

As ex-flagship earbuds, they deliver outstanding sound. Furthermore, their CustomTune feature adjusts their audio to your ears, providing an even more awesome listening experience. To take your chill-out time to the next level, feel free to use the built-in EQ in the Bose Music app and tailor the sound of your earphones to your preferences.

In addition to their awesome sound capabilities, the earbuds also offer top-tier ANC. Being among the best on the market, it can mute a large portion of the world outside, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.

The battery life is great, too. On their own, the earbuds provide up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. With the case, their total playback time extends to 24 hours.

Overall, the earbuds are worth every penny, with their great sound, awesome ANC, and good battery life. So, act fast! Tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and get your hands on a pair of Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at a discounted price now!
