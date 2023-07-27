Lenovo has the outstanding noise-cancelling Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones on sale at a great price





We're talking about the Bose QuietComfort 45, which are undoubtedly some of the greatest high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2023 despite clearly not being better than the brand's Noise Cancelling 700 flagship. These puppies also come with state-of-the-art personalized noise cancellation technology, normally fetching $329 a pair.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Personalized Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Volume-Optimized Active EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Triple Black, EXTRA5 Coupon Code Required $111 off (34%) $217 55 $329 Buy at Lenovo





But for a presumably limited time only, Lenovo is charging $229 for a classy "Triple Black" flavor of these premium over-ear cans, thus undercutting Amazon, Best Buy, and all other major US retailers right now.





Technically, Amazon did recently sell the QC45 at an even lower price than $229 , but only in "midnight blue" and "white smoke" colorways and that particular deal was exclusively available for the e-commerce giant's Prime subscribers.





If you're smart, you can actually knock down the $329 MSRP even further at Lenovo's US e-store at the time of this writing, with the "EXTRA5" coupon code being good to save you an additional $11.45 with no strings attached whatsoever.





At $217.55, the QuietComfort 45 are pretty much unbeatable in terms of value delivered on a relatively tight budget, with up to 22 hours of battery life, high-fidelity audio, a "hidden" microphone system for perfect call clarity, and Bluetooth 5.1 support completing a remarkable list of features and capabilities naturally headlined by the aforementioned noise cancelling skills.





Designed with "all-day" comfort in mind (just as the name suggests), these excellent affordable alternatives to the likes of Apple's AirPods Max and Sony's WH-1000XM5 are also undeniably good-looking and almost surprisingly robust, combining materials like synthetic leather and glass-filled nylon to offer solid long-term resistance to wear and tear while feeling reasonably light on your head as well. Simply put, you (probably) can't do better than the Bose QuietComfort 45 at under 250 bucks right now in (many) more ways than one.

