Amazon trims extra fat off the price of the outstanding Bose QuietComfort 45

When it comes to headsets, active noise canceling and comfort are often at the top of most people's lists. If that's the case for you too, the amazing Bose QuietComfort 45 are on sale for a whopping 40 percent off in honor of Prime Day , which ends in a few hours.





The Bose QuietComfort 45 offer excellent wireless noise canceling, so they are great for those times when you don't want to listen to the chatter of people around you or outside noises such as car honks. There is also an aware mode which lets some outside noise in so you can be aware of your surroundings.





The sound quality is pretty good and the headset is also great at cutting out background noise when you are on the phone.





Bose QuietComfort 45 Active Noise Canceling | Noise rejecting mic system | Aware mode | Comfortable | High-Fidelity audio $130 off (40%) $199 $329 Buy at Amazon





They are comfortable to wear for long periods of time and easily last more than 24 hours on a single charge. A 15-minute top up is enough for 3 hours of use. Even when the battery dies, you can use them as a wired headset.





They feature buttons that are intuitive so you won't have to worry about fiddling around with touch controls.





Another great thing about the QuietComfort 45 is that they are not tied down to any particular operating system and work with both iOS and Android. Also, you can pair them with two devices simultaneously.





Amazon is offering a discount of $130 on the QuietComfort 45, which usually cost $329. That's a discount of 40 percent and you should totally go for the deal if you need high-end over-ear headphones which are comfortable to wear for extended periods, sound decent, are good for calls, can connect to both your phone and your computer at the same time, and have solid battery life.