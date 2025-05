Boost Mobile starts selling iPad and Apple Watch, launches new plans

– Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile, April 2025

It’s been a while but Boost Mobile recently introduced iPad and Apple Watch models to its device lineup. Customers can purchase any of the Apple Watch and iPad devices Boost Mobile now sells and pair them with the new accessories plans it now offers.Starting last week, customers can purchase and add iPad or Apple Watch to their Boost Mobile accounts with the new the Tablet Plan for $20 per month or new Smartwatch Plan for $10 per month.But that’s not all! For a limited time, Boost Mobile announced that customers with an active phone line can get $100 off a new Apple Watch when they sign up for the $10 per month plan with a 36-month device financing agreement.Furthermore, existing Boost Mobile customers will also receive $100 off iPad purchase when they opt for the $20 per month plan with a 36-month financing agreement.