Boost Mobile starts selling iPad and Apple Watch, launches new plans
Up Next:
It’s been a while but Boost Mobile recently introduced iPad and Apple Watch models to its device lineup. Customers can purchase any of the Apple Watch and iPad devices Boost Mobile now sells and pair them with the new accessories plans it now offers.
Starting last week, customers can purchase and add iPad or Apple Watch to their Boost Mobile accounts with the new the Tablet Plan for $20 per month or new Smartwatch Plan for $10 per month.
Furthermore, existing Boost Mobile customers will also receive $100 off iPad purchase when they opt for the $20 per month plan with a 36-month financing agreement.
Starting last week, customers can purchase and add iPad or Apple Watch to their Boost Mobile accounts with the new the Tablet Plan for $20 per month or new Smartwatch Plan for $10 per month.
But that’s not all! For a limited time, Boost Mobile announced that customers with an active phone line can get $100 off a new Apple Watch when they sign up for the $10 per month plan with a 36-month device financing agreement.
Furthermore, existing Boost Mobile customers will also receive $100 off iPad purchase when they opt for the $20 per month plan with a 36-month financing agreement.
As we continue to expand our product offerings with iPad and Apple Watch, we're excited to bring Apple's industry-leading products to our customers. With unbeatable pricing and flexible plans, Boost Mobile is making it easier than ever for customers to stay connected.
– Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile, April 2025
Boost Mobile's new accessories plans | Image credit: Boost Mobile
If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch or iPad, Boost Mobile has some very interesting deals still up and running on its website.
Apple Watch
Apple iPad
For those who can’t decide which Apple Watch to pick up from Boost Mobile, and don’t really care about specs, here are a couple of interesting key features. The Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest ever released by the Cupertino-based company.
On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch, with brightest display and most accurate GPS in a sports watch.
Last but not least, the Apple Watch SE is the budget-friendly choice, as it’s the cheapest of the three and offers the core Apple Watch experience at an affordable price.
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) – $300 or 5.55/month ($0 down)
- Apple Watch Series 10 – $500 or 11.11/month ($0 down)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 – $800 or $19.44/month ($0 down)
Apple iPad
- Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) – $1,500 or $38.89/month ($0 down)
- Apple iPad (A16) – $500 or $11.11/month ($0 down)
- Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro) – $650 or 15.25/month ($0 down)
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) – $750 or 18.05/month ($0 down)
- Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) – $1,200 or $30.55/month ($0 down)
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3) – $950 or 23.61/month ($0 down)
For those who can’t decide which Apple Watch to pick up from Boost Mobile, and don’t really care about specs, here are a couple of interesting key features. The Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest ever released by the Cupertino-based company.
On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most rugged and capable Apple Watch, with brightest display and most accurate GPS in a sports watch.
Last but not least, the Apple Watch SE is the budget-friendly choice, as it’s the cheapest of the three and offers the core Apple Watch experience at an affordable price.
Things that are NOT allowed: