Blizzard kicks off Diablo Immortal closed beta in select regions

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Blizzard announced back in August that it pushed the launch of Diablo Immortal onto 2022. However, those who’d like to take a peek at what’s coming can now enroll in the closed beta that will be available in select region.The US company revealed earlier today the Diablo Immortal is entering its beta testing phase, so select participants will be able to try out the game starting October 28. Now, the important things to mention here are that the closed beta is only available on Android in two countries: Australia and Canada.If you’re hoping the Diablo Immortal closed beta will arrive in your country, we have some news about that too. Blizzard says it will expand closed beta access to Android users in South Korea, Japan, and China at a later time.As per Blizzard’s announcement , servers should go live in Australia and Canada at 5pm PT on October 28, so if you’re lucky enough to get into the closed beta, that’s when you’ll be able to start playing Diablo Immortal.