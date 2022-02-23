The Black Shark 4 Pro finally launches internationally

The Black Shark 4 Pro finally launches internationally0
What is Black Shark?
We don’t mind answering that question, as many of you might be asking themselves the same thing. Even though Xiaomi has invested a substantial amount of money in Black Shark, the latter is a completely separate company.
Black Shark has one goal and one goal only - to make gaming smartphones. Its first device was announced back in 2018, and since then the company has released several models. Unlike other Chinese brands, Black Shark also aims to deliver its gaming tech worldwide.
Black Shark 4 Pro
Back to the phone in question. The Black Shark 4 Pro is almost one year old but some of its specs will turn heads even today. There’s a Snapdragon 888 chipset (no SD 8 Gen 1 unfortunately), 120W fast charging, and a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.
The display is quite impressive, given the recently launched Nubia Red Magic 7 sports almost the same panel. It’s an AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports HDR10+, and Black Shark rates it at 1,300 nits of peak brightness.
The memory configuration is pretty standard by gaming phones standards - the Black Shark 4 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM (which is more than enough), and 256GB of storage. There’s no micros SD card expansion slot but on the flip side, there’s a 3.5mm audio jack.
The camera system is also pretty similar to the Red Magic 7, with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The selfie shooter is a 20MP sensor with fixed focus, and it’s positioned in a hole-pich in the center of the screen.
Moving to the battery - it’s 4,500 mAh, and it probably consists of two separate cells that you can charge simultaneously with the crazy 120W charger included.
As the phone was launched in China months ago, there are some charging tests flying around. This phone is one of the fastest charging in the world - It takes only 5 minutes to charge it to 50%, and less than 15 mins for the battery to be fully charged.
Other noteworthy specs include an optical under-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 5G and 4G support, along with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.
In terms of software, the Black Shark 4 Pro comes with a custom JoyUI 12.5 (based on Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5), and it’s built on top of Android 11 (with an update to Android 12 possibly arriving with JoyUI 13). Last but not least, there's a LED logo on the back and two capacitive shoulder triggers on the side of the phone.
Dimensions & Weight:
Black Shark 4 Pro specs:
- 163.83mm x 76.35mm x 9.9mm,
- 220g
Display:
The Black Shark 4 Pro will be available through Black Shark’s website starting today. It will be available in two RAM/storage configurations, which are priced as follows:
The Black Shark 4 Pro comes in three finishes — Shadow Black, Misty Gray, and Cosmos Black.
- 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED
- 1080 x 2400 (full HD+)
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Up to 720Hz touch sampling rate
- 1300nits peak brightness
- HDR10+
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
- Adreno 660
- 8GB LPDDR5 +128GB UFS 3.1
- 12GB+256GB
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 120W fast charging support
- Primary: 64MP, f/1.79
- Ultra-wide: 8MP, f/2.2
- Macro: 5MP, f/2.4
- Front Camera: 20MP, f/2.45
Black Shark 4 Pro price and availability
The Black Shark 4 Pro will be available through Black Shark’s website starting today. It will be available in two RAM/storage configurations, which are priced as follows:
- 8GB+128GB: $579, €579, £489
- 12GB+256GB: $679, €679, £569
The Black Shark 4 Pro comes in three finishes — Shadow Black, Misty Gray, and Cosmos Black.
You may also find interesting: