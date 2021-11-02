Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro is the most powerful Android smartphone (for now)

875902





We all know the AnTuTu benchmark - a popular tool for evaluating Android phones, and also kind of an institution when it comes to crowning a champion among all the beasts in the smartphone jungle.AnTuTu posts official results monthly, showing the fastest and most powerful devices, how they stack against each other, and all the movement on the top of the charts. This month there’s a new champion topping those charts and it’s the Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro.The Snapdragon 888+ equipped smartphone managed to score a result of, overtaking its predecessor - the Black Shark 4 Pro (now in 4th place) to take the October crown. The big difference in performance comes from the overclocked SD888+ chipset, and the second and third places are occupied by devices sporting the same silicon.Bear in mind that AnTuTu takes different aspects of the phone performance, such as GPU, CPU, UI, and memory, and evaluates them together to output a composite result. And as with other synthetic benchmarks, it may or may not be indicative of the real-life performance of the tested phone.It’s also worth noting that the Top 10 result includes phones with at least 1,000 runs on the benchmark, and the result is a calculated average.