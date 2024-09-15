Biggest iOS update in history releases today, which major features to expect

iOS 18





Rearrangeable app icons





Apple has finally done it. It took the company a decade to get to this point but iPhone users will now finally be able to arrange their home screen as they like. But not just that, Apple's spoiling its user base by even allowing them to customize how their app icons look as well. It took a lot of courage but you now have a customizable home screen on iPhone. I'll cross my fingers for a universal back gesture next.





Apps can be hidden and locked

Jokes aside, this one's actually a very welcome addition. You will now be able to hide and even lock apps on your iPhone. Much like with hidden apps on iOS 18 will also mute notifications from hidden apps and prevent said apps from showing up in searches. Locked apps can be set to ask for Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode to allow access. Good stuff.





A redesigned Photos app





Apple has made massive changes to the Photos app, many of which are designed to be facilitated by Apple Intelligence. However, due to negative feedback during the beta testing of iOS 18, the company has also rolled back some changes and tweaked the app even further. We'll know soon enough just how Photos works in iOS 18.





Game Mode

Android phones I've used in the past have had different versions of this, and now Apple is bringing a Game Mode of its own to the iPhone. Simply put, Game Mode will reduce, or altogether stop, background activity. This will allow games to run at higher frame rates. The phone will also alter Bluetooth sampling to reduce latency if you're using wireless audio gear and controllers.





RCS support and satellite messaging





With RCS ( Rich Communication Services ) support coming to the iPhone, texting with Android users will see a significant quality boost. The green and blue bubble nonsense will still remain but media quality will improve drastically. In addition, you will also be able to see typing and read receipts when texting with someone who doesn’t use an iPhone.



With RCS (Rich Communication Services) support coming to the iPhone, texting with Android users will see a significant quality boost. The green and blue bubble nonsense will still remain but media quality will improve drastically. In addition, you will also be able to see typing and read receipts when texting with someone who doesn't use an iPhone.

Of more interest, to me at least, is satellite messaging. This will allow you to remain connected to the world even when there is no cellular coverage, including on an airplane.




