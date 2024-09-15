Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

After months of hearing about Apple working on the biggest iOS update ever, it’s finally here. Yep, iOS 18 rolls out today across millions of iPhone models across the globe. But what are the major features you should look forward to and is your iPhone even eligible?

The update will come out on the iPhone XS and every iPhone that came after. In short, if your phone is already running iOS 17 you’re going to get iOS 18 as well. So, let’s take a look at the major features coming to your phone.

Rearrangeable app icons


Image credit — PhoneArena - Biggest iOS update in history releases today, which major features to expect
Image credit — PhoneArena


Apple has finally done it. It took the company a decade to get to this point but iPhone users will now finally be able to arrange their home screen as they like. But not just that, Apple’s spoiling its user base by even allowing them to customize how their app icons look as well. It took a lot of courage but you now have a customizable home screen on iPhone. I’ll cross my fingers for a universal back gesture next.

Apps can be hidden and locked


Jokes aside, this one’s actually a very welcome addition. You will now be able to hide and even lock apps on your iPhone. Much like with hidden apps on Android 15, iOS 18 will also mute notifications from hidden apps and prevent said apps from showing up in searches. Locked apps can be set to ask for Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode to allow access. Good stuff.

A redesigned Photos app


Image credit — PhoneArena - Biggest iOS update in history releases today, which major features to expect
Image credit — PhoneArena


Apple has made massive changes to the Photos app, many of which are designed to be facilitated by Apple Intelligence. However, due to negative feedback during the beta testing of iOS 18, the company has also rolled back some changes and tweaked the app even further. We’ll know soon enough just how Photos works in iOS 18.

Game Mode


Android phones I’ve used in the past have had different versions of this, and now Apple is bringing a Game Mode of its own to the iPhone. Simply put, Game Mode will reduce, or altogether stop, background activity. This will allow games to run at higher frame rates. The phone will also alter Bluetooth sampling to reduce latency if you’re using wireless audio gear and controllers.

RCS support and satellite messaging




With RCS (Rich Communication Services) support coming to the iPhone, texting with Android users will see a significant quality boost. The green and blue bubble nonsense will still remain but media quality will improve drastically. In addition, you will also be able to see typing and read receipts when texting with someone who doesn’t use an iPhone.

Of more interest, to me at least, is satellite messaging. This will allow you to remain connected to the world even when there is no cellular coverage, including on an airplane.

Apple Intelligence


Video Thumbnail
Video credit — Apple

And, lest we forget, Apple Intelligence. The most marketed feature for the new iPhone 16, even more than the camera control button. Apple Intelligence is not rolling out today, however. The company wasn’t able to get it ready in time for the iPhone 16 launch. We’re expecting to see the public release of Apple’s AI next month instead.

Apple Intelligence also won’t launch with all of the advertised features. According to Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman it will take until some time next year for Apple Intelligence to be fully rolled out. Gurman also says Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Gemini, so you’re maybe better off getting a Pixel 9 if you only want a phone for AI.

Lastly, Apple Intelligence isn’t coming to every iPhone that supports iOS 18. Apple claims it’s because older models don’t have the required amount of RAM. As such, the iPhone 15 Pro models are the only ones getting AI outside of the iPhone 16 lineup.

Of course, this barely begins to cover the full list of changes coming with iOS 18. These are just major changes you, as the end user, will notice most. There are actually apparently over 250 new features in iOS 18.

But will they be enough to drive sales for iPhone 16 or will most people wait till the next iteration?
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless