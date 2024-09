Apple lists more than 250 new features coming with iOS 18

iOS 18

Video credit – Apple





iOS 18

iOS 18

Plug your device into a power source and better connect it to Wi-Fi for a smooth update. Open the Settings Tap on General Select Software Update Choose the update you want to install. Tap Install Now If you see Download and Install instead, tap that first to download the update, enter your passcode, and then hit Install Now.

For now, both the device and Siri language will be set to US English, but don’t worry – support for more languages will be added next year.In the meantime,will be accessible to everyone using the iPhone 12 series and newer, along with the iPhone SE 3 is packed with exciting new features and enhancements that I think will level up your iOS experience. When the update starts rolling out next week, you can grab the latest version by following these simple steps: