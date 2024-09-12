Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Apple lists more than 250 new features coming with iOS 18

iOS Apple Software updates
Apple has just unveiled its latest iPhone 16 series, and, as always, the new iPhones will launch with the freshest iOS version. iOS 18 is set to drop on September 16, and while Apple has already teased most of its new features, it has now posted a detailed document on its website outlining all the updates and changes coming with this latest OS release.

iOS 18 brings a long list of changes


The list is packed with many features we have already heard about, like Apple Intelligence, new ways to customize your Home Screen and Control Center, a revamped Photos app, several upgrades to the Messages app, and a brand-new Passwords app.

But that is not all. The list also shines a light on some smaller tweaks and features that flew under the radar until now, including:

  • You can now add and control Wi-Fi-based Matter accessories directly in the Home app, no home hub is needed.
  • CarPlay is getting a nice upgrade with Spatial Audio support for compatible vehicles. This works seamlessly with Apple Music and select third-party apps. Plus, you can enjoy Spatial Audio when streaming to a HomePod or other compatible devices via AirPlay.
  • The Move to iOS has been revamped, making it quicker and simpler to transfer your data to your new iPhone.
  • The Weather app has been tweaked to make the feels like temperature much easier to find.
  • iOS 18 is also rolling out call recording and transcription features, which is a pretty handy addition.
  • Live Voicemail is expanding its reach, now supporting multiple languages and countries, including English (in the UK, Australia, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, and Puerto Rico), Spanish (in the US, Mexico, Spain, and Puerto Rico), French (France), German (Germany), Japanese (Japan), Mandarin (China, Taiwan, Macao), Cantonese (China, Hong Kong, Macao), and Portuguese (Brazil).

Just a heads-up, the initial Apple Intelligence features won’t roll out until iOS 18.1, expected in October. And if you live in the European Union, they won’t roll out at all, at least for now. To use Apple Intelligence, you will need one of these iPhones:


For now, both the device and Siri language will be set to US English, but don’t worry – support for more languages will be added next year.

In the meantime, iOS 18 will be accessible to everyone using the iPhone 12 series and newer, along with the iPhone SE 3.

iOS 18 is packed with exciting new features and enhancements that I think will level up your iOS experience. When the update starts rolling out next week, you can grab the latest version by following these simple steps:

  1. Plug your device into a power source and better connect it to Wi-Fi for a smooth update.
  2. Open the Settings
  3. Tap on General
  4. Select Software Update
  5. Choose the update you want to install.
  6. Tap Install Now
  7. If you see Download and Install instead, tap that first to download the update, enter your passcode, and then hit Install Now.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

