Wireless headphones are nothing new as this old and proven concept fits in particularly well with the nature of accessories whose purpose is to comfortably and unobtrusively pump sound in your ears while you go by with your daily business. Truly, die-hard audiophiles probably cringe and wince at the thought of surrendering their high-end cans for Bluetooth earbuds, but this wouldn't make a difference to the average Joe out there who will certainly value the comfort and added ease of use of the wireless buds.





But which ones to buy? You'd be forgiven to be a little torn between all the options that exist n the market as device and accessory manufacturers are stepping their game and coming up with newer and newer gadgets of the type; take the currently-ongoing CES for a prime example - a large portion of all new devices that got announced were either wireless or wireless and smart headphones.









Best wireless earbuds under $50

As we always strive to make things easy for you, we summed up some of the wireless in-ear headphones and earbuds that you should consider if you are entertaining the idea of getting yourself a set. To make matters easier for you, we've separated all the noteworthy option into different price ranges which should make it easier for you to find a neat pair for your budget.



FocusPower F10 Get them on Amazon





Pros Good battery life

Good battery life Really compact Cons Not water-resistant

Not water-resistant Only one color option The Focuspower F10 is a budget offering that we would cautiously recommend. Despite that some users report the occasional connectivity issues while being outside, the majority of its owners seem to be pretty happy with these truly wireless Bluetooth-enabled earbuds. Apparently, these have the rather okay-ish battery life of around 4.5 hours at full volume and more than 7 hours if you dial things down and spare your ears at 40% volume. Should the earbuds run out of juice, you will have to use the included bespoke USB dongle charger that uses inductive charging to top them up, which usually takes half an hour. Similar to other gadgets in the same category, these arrive with 3 pairs of interchangeable ear tips that will help you find the best possible comfort for your ears.



Senso Bluetooth headphones





Pros Great battery life

Great battery life Comfortable fit

Comfortable fit Noise-canceling Cons Wired

These are tethered to one another via a wire, but for all intents and purposes, they are otherwise wireless, and have a pretty good battery life of over 8 hours of continuous music playback and 240 hours of standby after 1.5 hours of charging. With a V-shaped sound that features exaggerated bass and treble, these would likely be enjoyable to the not-so-picky listeners out there. Boastiung IPX7 waterproof rating, these Senso earbuds can be used in sweaty predicaments and would always fit nicely into your ears thanks to the gel flex silicone ear tips that snuggly fit inside your ears. But that's not all - there's also active noise-canceling on board. On top of that, the manufacturer offers a full year of warranty as well as as 30-day no-questions-asked return policy.









Soundmoov 316T



Pros True wireless stereo

True wireless stereo Charging box Cons Not waterproof

Not waterproof Only one color option

The truly wireless Soundmoov 316T are a rather decent pair of earbuds that offer real wireless stereo as per the TWS (True Wireless System) standard. This means that you can enjoy true wireless stereo without the hassle of the cord. You can use either the two of the earbuds together or share one of them with, say, your phone and the other one with another Bluetooth device; of course, you can pair the two with one another and enjoy true stereo. As far as battery life goes, Soundmoov promises up to 3 hours of continuous music listening on a full charge, whereas popping these inside their 450mAh charging box will let you recharge the earbuds up to 3 times. Just like other earbuds of the same ilk, these also come with a number of additional ear caps.





Best wireless earbuds below $100



Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2













Pros Very impressive battery life, four mics, Bluetooth 5.0 Cons Fiddly controls





These are probably your best bet for great true wireless buds under a Benjamin. The second edition of Anker's Liberty Air uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has 7 (yes, seven) hours of battery life on a charge, plus four more charges in the case. While not providing active noise cancellation, they sport 4 mics for isolating surrounding noise during calls, as well as large, diamond-coated drivers for, you guessed it, extra bass.





beyerdynamic Byron

Price: $99





Pros Excellent sound quality

Excellent sound quality aptX support

aptX support Superb battery life Cons Not water-resistant

Beyerdynamic's emphasizes on sound quality with its Byron wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and we wouldn't expect nothing less from the popular audio gear manufacturer. So, what do the Byrons have that other earbuds fall short of? Easy, they are tailored with audiophiles in mind, offering a more neutral audio representation that doesn't exaggerate low or high frequencies as much as the vast majority of earbuds you can think of; the earbuds cover all frequencies between 10 - 23,000 Hz and a nominal pressure of 90dB. There is aptX support for even higher-quality and lower latency sound, which is something we'd expect of beyerdynamic. With a battery life of around 7.5 hours, these will easily last you a workday of continuous listening to music. There's also a remote control attached on the cord that tethers the two earbuds together, allowing you to easily control music playback. A pair of different ear tips and optional ear fins are also included so that you can find your most comfortable fit.





RHA MA650 Wireless



Pros Extreme battery life

Extreme battery life Superb design

Superb design Good audio quality Cons A bit cumbersome around the neck

British audio gear maker RHA has really come up with something pretty good here: its MA650 wireless earbuds really have any feature you might think of, including the kitchen sink. Their biggest strength it probably the stupendous 12-hour battery life that's times better than what other wireless earbuds offer. The MA650 also feature colorful LEDs that indicate the battery's level and also feature a battery-saving feature that kicks off after a certain time of inactivity. RHA's fancy earbuds are also made of aluminum and have IPX4 water-resistance, a USB Type-C charging port, easy NFC pairing with your phone, as well as noise isolation. AAC, aptX, and SBC support is also on board, and with a V-shaped equalizer that covers all frequencies between 16 – 22,000Hz, these will cater to people that want their music to sound fun. As you might expect, a number of additional accessories are also included in the package.



Best wireless earbuds above $100 and beyond





Apple AirPods Price: $159

Get them on Apple's store

Pros Easy pairing

Easy pairing Good battery life

Good battery life Dual noise-canceling mics

Dual noise-canceling mics iOS/Android-compatible Cons Only one color option (white)

Only one color option (white) Not waterproof

You probably saw that coming, but Apple's AirPods are among the better and most versatile smart wireless earbuds you can get today. With a great battery life of up to 5 hours, fast charging (up to 3 hours of playback after a 15-min charging session), dual noise-canceling microphones that filter out background noise during calls, and compatibility with any Bluetooth device you can think of, the AirPods tick all the boxes for truly wireless earbuds. They also bring Siri straight to your ears for easier communication with the smart assistant, but this feature naturally only works when hooked up to an iPhone or an iPad.









Sony WF-1000XM3









Building on the veritable success of the crudely named WH-1000XM3 (our review here ), Sony did the undoubtedly harder thing, and trued to shoehorn the technology into a pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation that are still above and beyond them all, even Apple's popular AirPods Pro





They last more on a charge and are cheaper than Apple's finest, but are bigger and less resistant to your sweat and tears while you work out. Tap on the bud, though, and immediately get a conversation through, and, with the latest software update from 11/26, Sony added Alexa support, as well the ability to adjust the volume using the headphones' touch sensor.



Pros Class-leading battery life

Class-leading battery life Potent active noise-cancellation

Potent active noise-cancellation Balanced sound

Balanced sound Easy one-tap return to noisy reality

Easy one-tap return to noisy reality Quick recharge in the case

Quick recharge in the case Alexa and Google Assistant support Cons No moisture-resistance rating

No moisture-resistance rating In-call background noise

In-call background noise Comparatively bulky buds and case









Apple AirPods Pro





Pros Comfortable and elegant design

Comfortable and elegant design Useful Active Noise Cancellation

Useful Active Noise Cancellation Solid sound quality

Solid sound quality Flawless integration with iOS

Flawless integration with iOS Splash proof Cons Comparatively expensive









We kid, as the AidPods Pro do include a transparency feature that lets a bit of the surrounding noise in, just as any self-respecting isolation headphones should, so that you can survive in traffic for longer than the next crossroad. While we were expecting the Pro to be priced above the current AirPods + Wireless Charging Case = $199 bundle, and yet below the $250 that Apple wants for its PowerBeats Pro and their whopping 9 hours of listening time, Apple went for the jugular.





Yes, the new AirPods Pro don't cost $230 (or $199 on sale) as Sony's direct WF-1000XM3 competitors, but Apple is rather pricing them directly as much as the PowerBeats Pro, even though they last less on a charge than Sony's noise-cancelling buds. They are, however, more sweat resistant and more elegant-looking than the Sony pair, plus the fit and the call quality when paired with an iPhone is some of the best out there.

















Amazon Echo Buds







Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Good sound and call quality

Good sound and call quality Decent ambient noise reduction

Decent ambient noise reduction Moisture-resistance

Moisture-resistance Great Alexa integration Cons Fiddly build and fit in the ear

Fiddly build and fit in the ear Comparatively bulky case

Comparatively bulky case Teething pair and connection issues

Due to the sheer power of the brand and its marketing reach, Amazon's faux-cancellation Echo Buds are proving a very popular budget alternative. They offer Bose's Noise Reduction technology which doesn't completely tune out the ambient noise but is better than earphones that simply try to isolate the sounds physically like the Galaxy Buds. In fact, anecdotal evidence from Joe Sixpack say they are good enough to cancel out the noise of the leaf blower across the street, for instance.

Unfortunately, Bose, the creator of this ANC market niche, is keeping a next generation proprietary noise-cancellation tech for its own mysterious Earbuds 700 that are to appear in 2020 and presumably climb be on top of the noise-cancelling pile but we'll review and compare when time comes.















Jaybird Run Price: $179.99



Pros Customizable sound

Customizable sound Fast charging Cons Only one color option

Only one color option Battery life too short for a tethered headset

Jaybird's answer to the AirPods is more than a decent one. Their waterproof design is perfectly-tailored with sportier folks in mind as the sweat that's prevalent during workouts wouldn't damage the internals of the earbuds no matter how hard you push yourself. The battery inside will last you around 4 hours on a charge, with the battery case allowing you to charge earbuds twice more. Don't worry though - these charge quite fast, with a 5-min charge equaling to a hour of playback time. You can also only use a single bud to stay in touch with your surroundings. Thanks to the comfortable fit, these won't simply fall out during your workout, which is among the number one nuisances when working out. Aside from listening to music on these, voice calls are also on the menu. As far as sounds is concerned, you get to customize how tunes sound thanks to Jaybird's phone companion app.

Sony WF-SP700N Price: $149.99

Pros Noise-cancelation

Noise-cancelation IPX4 water-resistance

IPX4 water-resistance Future support for Google Assistant

Future support for Google Assistant Multiple color options Cons Battery life leaves a lot to be desired

Battery life leaves a lot to be desired Slightly bulky



Ah, Sony's device names are just rolling off the tongue, like a well-roasted corn on the cob. Jokes aside, the Sony WF-SP700N are a pair of totally wireless and quite promising earbuds that are not yet technically available for purchase. With their snug fit, IPX4 water-resistance, sporty design including a super-cool charging case, noise-cancellation that still can let ambient sound to pass through thanks to Sony's Ambient Sound Modes, and the Google Assistant coming along with a software update at a later date. While they do sound good indeed, the battery life is a bit disappointing, with Sony promising only up to 3 hours of music playback before you have to fall back to the charging case for a quick top-up. At least you can choose between four different color versions - black, pink, yellow, and white.









Samsung Gear IconX (2018) Price: $199.99 Get them on Samsung's store







Pros Multi-functional button controls

Multi-functional button controls 4GB of internal storage

4GB of internal storage Independent usage (no phone needed)

Independent usage (no phone needed) Multiple colors available

Multiple colors available Fitness tracking

Fitness tracking Android/iOS-compatible Cons Not water-resistant

Samsung's multi-functional IconX (2018) earbuds are truly one of the best and most versatile accessories you can get for your contemporary Samsung flagship. Honestly, playing music is the most boring and mundane feature of these, as they are among the few earbuds in-between that track your health data with a built-in sensor live, feeding it directly to Samsung Health. Additionally, they have 4GB of built-in storage that allows you to throw in thousands of songs on the native memory and listen to music even if you don't bring your device along. How would you control playback, then? Easy - the front side of each earbud functions as a capacitive, multi-functional button that allows you to play/pause, forwards, skip songs, and even access your virtual workout coach. As far as battery life goes, you can eke out 7 hours of listening to songs from the internal storage and up to 5 hours of streaming on Bluetooth. The supplied charging case allows you to re-charge both IconX earbuds almost fully, but even a 10-minute charge will get you another hour of functionality.









Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones Price: $249 Get them on Amazon



Pros Superb audio quality

Superb audio quality Great design

Great design Waterproof

Waterproof Track lost earbuds feature Cons Expensive







The top-of-the-line Bose SoundSport Truly Wireless Sport headphones will wow you with the sound quality they are capable of putting out. With an IPX4-rating, the earbuds are a perfect match for sporty activities. The Bose Connect app has a 'Find My Buds' feature that tracks when and where your headphones were last connected to your phone. If you still can't find your earbuds, they will emit an audible sound that will make tracking them a little bit easier. This charging case protects and recharges your earbuds while you recover from your workout. It’s magnetized, so it keeps them in place while they charge. It also provides two additional full charges—or up to 10 hours of battery life.









Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro



Pros Record battery life for true wireless buds

Record battery life for true wireless buds Focus on audio and call quality

Focus on audio and call quality 7 pairs of eartips and tailored acoustics Cons Needs multiple device pairing update





We saved the best for last, as Anker is currently running a promo for its second Liberty Pro edition that knocks $40 off for the already great $150 price down to $110. Even at their usual tag, you needn't look anywhere but the popular AirPods for an alternative, and the Liberty 3 Pro lasts much more on a charge than Apple's creation. How do 8 hours of play time on a single charge at mid-volume level sound? Well, as a record, that's how, and you have three more charges in the case for a long weekend away.





Anker didn't stop here, and outfitted the Liberty 2 Pro with " Knowles balanced armature and an 11mm dynamic driver ," and did some performance marketing with Grammy winners to prove how good the buds are sounding tp unbridled success. If you are not adamant for active noise cancellation, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro are one of the best sounding and longest-lasting true wireless buds in their price range, and then some.



