Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022 are finally here: Get your dream tablet now!

Cyber Monday has arrived at our doorstep and we are ready to dive into the awesome tablet deals it brings with itself head first! Are you? If so, you would be happy to hear that there are still plenty of good offers to consider, so don't worry if you have missed out on those during Black Friday . That being said, the clock is ticking and prices are constantly fluctuating, so make haste to not miss your last chance!





Walmart, and many other retailers, have already kicked off their Cyber Monday campaigns, so feel free to tackle the deals we have listed! You still have a good chance to grab that dream device at a great price, there are discounts on iPads, Galaxy Tab devices, Windows tablets such as the Microsoft Surface series, and more. Check them all out below!





Samsung Galaxy Tab deals





Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $300 Cyber Monday discount at Best Buy Best Buy is now offering a $300 discount on the excellent Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Samsung's greatest tablet includes an S Pen, making it the epitome of productivity. The Tab S8 Ultra is perhaps the only Android tablet that can be considered a serious rival to Apple's iPad. $300 off (21%) $1099 99 $1399 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: SAVE BIG with this Cyber Monday deal! Thanks to this fantastic deal, Samsung will give you the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $700 cheaper if you have an eligible trade-in device! This is without a doubt the greatest Android tablet on the market right now, so if you can take advantage of this price and want one, act quickly! $700 off (64%) Trade-in $399 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: NOW with a $200 Cyber Monday discount! Thanks to this fantastic deal at Best Buy, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet for $200 less! This is the model with 128GB of internal storage and just Wi-Fi connection. It also has an S-Pen and a 12.4" screen. $200 off (22%) $699 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with a $220 Cyber Monday discount! The Tab S8+ has a stunning 12.4" OLED display and is just as powerful as you'd expect. It also has outstanding multitasking capabilities with Samsung DeX and a built-in S Pen. And, thanks to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping season, you can get one for $220 less. $220 off (24%) $679 99 $899 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $500 OFF Cyber Monday trade-in deal! If you have an eligible trade-in device, Samsung will give you its plus-sized flagship tablet at a 78% discount. This offer may get you a Galaxy Tab S8+ for as low as $199.99! This is for the version with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. $700 off (78%) Trade-in $199 99 $899 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ NOW $200 OFF with this Cyber Monday deal! The S Pen-equipped Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is available at Walmart for $699. That's a discount of $200 and one of the greatest prices on Samsung's large and sketch-friendly tablet available. $200 off (22%) $699 $899 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Get it now for just $549.99! The Galaxy Tab S8 will cost you $150 at Best Buy at the moment, thanks to this amazing deal. This model is the one with 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity only. It also comes with an 11" display and the S-Pen stylus, which as a unique selling point as far as Android tablets go. $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: price knocked off by $165 The 128GB version of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 is now 23% cheaper than usual at Amazon. You can get this amazing tablet with a $165 discount. This one is the Wi-Fi only version and comes with an 11" LCD display, and an S Pen in the box. This is a great purchase if you are looking for something that is a bit more future-proof in the Android tablet market. $165 off (24%) $534 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: get it now with a Cyber Monday $151 discount! Walmart slashes the price of the 128GB version of the regular Galaxy Tab S8 by a cool $131. This one is the Wi-Fi only version and comes with an 11" LCD display, and an S Pen in the box. $151 off (22%) $549 $699 99 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Get $150 credit or up to $450 when you trade in Samsung's Black Friday offer for the Galaxy Tab S8 is an extra $150 of Samsung Credit eCertificate on top of a $150 discount for those not trading in any device. Those who do get up to $450 enhanced trade-in credit (or up to $120 on cracked devices). $600 off (86%) Trade-in $99 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung Cyber Monday deal drops the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G by $150 This Galaxy Tab S7 FE is going with a nice $150 discount on Amazon and it comes with a 12.4-inch display, an S Pen in the box, 64GB of internal storage, and microSD slot for some additional space. $150 off (28%) $379 79 $529 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: price cut by $90 thanks to this Cyber Monday offer! Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with a $90 discount. This is a budget-friendly tablet, but it's perfect for entertainment and browsing the Internet. $90 off (39%) $139 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: NOW $139.99, WAS $229.99 The latest budget tablet from Samsung is currently enjoying a $90 discount thanks to this early Black Friday offer from Best Buy! You get a 10.5" display, 32GB of storage, Wi-Fi, and an even more affordable great tablet. $90 off (39%) $139 99 $229 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (128GB): Get a guaranteed minimum of $200 in trade-in credit! Samsung has an early Black Friday trade-in offer for the Galaxy Tab S7+ that will give you at least $200 in trade-in credit, which you can then use for other Samsung devices! You can get as much as $680 off of the price depending on the device and its condition. $250 off (29%) Trade-in $599 99 $849 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: 46% discount! Samsung has an early Black Friday offer for the Galaxy Tab S7 that guarantees you $200 in trade-in credit if you have an eligible device to give! You can save up to $500 on this purchase depending on the device you have for trade-in. This deal is for the 64GB storage model. $300 off (46%) Trade-in $350 $649 99 Buy at Samsung SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 Plus - NOW with $200 OFF This is a crazy Cyber Monday offer! Samsung's flagship tablet, the massive 12.9-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, is now reduced from $699 to $499! It also has 128GB of storage, so it can hold a lot of movies and games! $200 off (29%) $499 $699 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Refurbished with a 31% discount at Walmart Samsung has an early Black Friday offer for the Galaxy Tab S7 that guarantees you $200 in trade-in credit if you have an eligible device to give! You can save up to $500 on this purchase depending on the device you have for trade-in. This deal is for the 64GB storage model. $194 off (31%) $435 $629 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: a minimum of $200 trade-in credit with this Cyber Monday offer! Samsung guarantees you at least $200 worth of trade-in credit if you have a device to give during your purchase of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE! The discount can go as high as 53% depending on the device and its condition. This is for the 128GB storage version of the Tab S7 FE. $315 off (53%) Trade-in $284 99 $599 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: 26% markdown at Walmart This deal at Walmart shaves a solid 26% off the price of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. $136 off (26%) $392 52 $529 Buy at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $120 deduction at Amazon Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon and save $120 in the process. With included S Pen, long-lasting battery, AKG Dual Speakers, and slim design, this tablet is perfect for work and entertainment. $120 off (34%) $229 99 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro: Now $204 discount at Amazon Amazon is currently selling the rugged Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO with a $204 discount. The tablet has military-grade durability, long-lasting battery, and even comes with Samsung's S Pen. $204 off (30%) $475 99 $679 99 Buy at Amazon

iPad Pro deals





iPad Pro 12.9-inch — M1 chip (2021) — $300 markdown at BestBuy The iPad Pro 12.9" 2021 model with the powerful M1 chip is a great tool for both work and play. And now it is discounted by $300 for the lower storage models, but go up to $400 off if you want to upgrade to 512 GB or more. That iPad Pro 12.9" 2021 is a costly tablet, but this juicy discount makes its price slightly easier to stomach. $300 off (27%) $799 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 — M1 chip (512GB) — $150 deduction at Best Buy Grab the 11-inch iPad Pro from Best Buy and save $150 in the process. Beware that only models with 512GB of storage or more have remained in stock, so act now if you want one! $149 off (14%) $950 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





Apple iPad Air and iPad mini deals

2022 iPad Air 5 (Wi-Fi 64GB): Price marked down by 7% This is the most recent iteration of iPad Air, featuring the Apple M1 processor, and it is available from Amazon for $40 less than its initial price. This is a Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage. It may appear to be a small discount, but this is Apple's recently launched mid-range tablet, and it's well worth the price. $40 off (7%) $559 $599 Buy at Amazon

The more affordable and compact iPad Air (latest model) and iPad Mini 6 are also getting some love, with the Air being down by $40, while the Mini is $100 cheaper at Amazon right now!

Apple iPad 10.2 deals

2021 Apple 10.2" iPad (Wi-Fi 64GB): price slashed by 18% on Amazon Apple's entry-level iPad is down by $59 at this moment. You get a 10.2-inch display and 64GB of storage. Perfect your home tablet for some quick and light gaming sessions or YouTube video. $59 off (18%) $269 99 $329 Buy at Amazon

If you are truly looking for the most affordable iPad, Amazon is currently selling last year's entry-level iPad 10.2" for $60 less, making it an even more approachable purchase. It is the perfect tablet for your home, if you are worried it might easily get damaged, or if you just don't want to spend excessive amounts of cash for a bigger screen.



Lenovo tablet deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i: huge 47% discount! Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i for $199.99! This is a $180 reduction on this 10.3" (1920x1200) Touch 2-in-1 Tablet. $180 off (47%) $199 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab M10 Plus - GET it for JUST $129! Yes, you can get a beautiful, large 10-inch third-generation Lenovo tablet for $129 right now at Walmart for Cyber Monday! It has 64GB of storage and runs Android 12. $70 off (35%) $129 $199 Buy at Walmart

There aren't too many offers on Lenovo tablets at the moment, besides the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i, which has its price almost cut in half at Best Buy at the moment. That being said, we should see some more deals popping up once the actual Cyber Monday shopping event commences next week.



Microsoft Surface Pro deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: a massive $330 markdown at Best Buy! BestBuy is now offering a $330 discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+. This reduces the price down to $699.99! This model has a 128GB SSD, an Intel Core i3, 8GB of memory, and a keyboard. $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Refurbished 128GB) — down to $561.99 This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 12.3" screen, and a 128GB SSD. Remember that this is a certified refurbished model, not a new one. $397 off (41%) $561 99 $959 Buy at BestBuy Surface Pro X: buy it now and save $300! BestBuy is now offering a 33% discount on the Surface Pro X. It has a 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, and a 13" touch screen. $300 off (33%) $599 99 $899 99 Buy at BestBuy

Unlike with Lenovo, we are seeing more than a couple of good deals on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets, all of which are coming from Best Buy at the moment. Discounts are ranging from $225 to $335, so we are talking good numbers here.



Amazon Fire deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 (latest model) is down to half its price! Amazon's 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet is currently on sale, with the price cut by 50%! It has a Full HD display and 32GB of storage. This is the version with ads. $75 off (50%) $74 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7: 33% discount! You can have the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $20 at the moment. It has a 7-inch display and 16GB of storage. You can squeeze out 10 hours of battery life from this little guy. This version in particular is the ad-supported one, but like with all other models you can opt for the one without ads for an extra cost. $20 off (33%) $39 99 $59 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet: 47% markdown! Buy Amazon's mid-range kids tablet for $70 less than its usual price! This is the brand new version that came out in 2022 with a 30% faster processor, 32GB of storage, and 13 hours of battery life. It's appropriate for kids aged 6-12. $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: now for $80 less than usual! Amazon's best kids-oriented tablet is the Fire HD 10 Kids and it comes with a Full HD 10.1" screen with 32GB of storage. It comes in three cute colors including Aquamarine, Lavender, and Sky Blue. It is appropriate for ages 3-7. You can have it with an nice 40% discount! $80 off (40%) $119 99 $199 99 Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet: Now with a 50% discount! The Fire 7 Kids tablet from Amazon is down by $55 at the moment! This is the latest release from 2022, it comes with ad-free content, a 7" display, 2-year worry free guarantee, parental controls, 16Gb of storage, and in 3 beautiful colors. $55 off (50%) $54 99 $109 99 Buy at Amazon

Amazon is already out with some awesome deals on its Fire tablets, quite a few of which reach 50% discounts, making them some of the best offers on the market right now. These are awesome additions for the family, especially when it comes to the kids versions. Make sure to consider them before you move on to the next one!



Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy a tablet?

Yes, it is! Cyber Monday deals on tablets are definitely worth considering, as some of them even come with matching discounts to those we see during Black Friday. Of course, in general, the price cuts are not as staggering, but they are still some of the best you will see throughout the year!

Which stores have the best deals on tablets during Cyber Monday?

All retailers, manufacturers, and carriers come out with some kind of offer for the popular tablets it sells. However, the best discounts on tablets are usually seen at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung. You can also find some good deals at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

All retailers tend to be quite generous when it comes to discounts on Samsung tablets during the holiday season, and it is no different this year during Cyber Monday! You can find offers that drop the price by as much as $300, or if you have an eligible trade-in device, Samsung will offer you some really sweet price cuts on many of the Galaxy Tabs, which in some cases might help you save $700!It is no secret that Apple's iPads don't usually enjoy the same kind of reduction in price on Cyber Monday as their Android counterparts, but this year we are surprised to see some good offers on the iPad Pro models. The 2021 iPad Pros, which for all intends and purposes offer the same user experience as the latest models, are currently down by $300 (12.9") and $149 (11") at Best Buy.