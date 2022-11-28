Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022 are finally here: Get your dream tablet now!
Cyber Monday has arrived at our doorstep and we are ready to dive into the awesome tablet deals it brings with itself head first! Are you? If so, you would be happy to hear that there are still plenty of good offers to consider, so don't worry if you have missed out on those during Black Friday. That being said, the clock is ticking and prices are constantly fluctuating, so make haste to not miss your last chance!
Walmart, and many other retailers, have already kicked off their Cyber Monday campaigns, so feel free to tackle the deals we have listed! You still have a good chance to grab that dream device at a great price, there are discounts on iPads, Galaxy Tab devices, Windows tablets such as the Microsoft Surface series, and more. Check them all out below!
Jump to:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab deals
- iPad Pro deals
- Apple iPad Air and iPad mini deals
- Apple iPad 10.2 deals
- Lenovo tablet deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro deals
- Amazon Fire deals
- Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a tablet?
- Where to find the best tablet sales on Cyber Monday?
Samsung Galaxy Tab deals
All retailers tend to be quite generous when it comes to discounts on Samsung tablets during the holiday season, and it is no different this year during Cyber Monday! You can find offers that drop the price by as much as $300, or if you have an eligible trade-in device, Samsung will offer you some really sweet price cuts on many of the Galaxy Tabs, which in some cases might help you save $700!
iPad Pro deals
It is no secret that Apple's iPads don't usually enjoy the same kind of reduction in price on Cyber Monday as their Android counterparts, but this year we are surprised to see some good offers on the iPad Pro models. The 2021 iPad Pros, which for all intends and purposes offer the same user experience as the latest models, are currently down by $300 (12.9") and $149 (11") at Best Buy.
Apple iPad Air and iPad mini deals
The more affordable and compact iPad Air (latest model) and iPad Mini 6 are also getting some love, with the Air being down by $40, while the Mini is $100 cheaper at Amazon right now!
Apple iPad 10.2 deals
If you are truly looking for the most affordable iPad, Amazon is currently selling last year's entry-level iPad 10.2" for $60 less, making it an even more approachable purchase. It is the perfect tablet for your home, if you are worried it might easily get damaged, or if you just don't want to spend excessive amounts of cash for a bigger screen.
Lenovo tablet deals
There aren't too many offers on Lenovo tablets at the moment, besides the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i, which has its price almost cut in half at Best Buy at the moment. That being said, we should see some more deals popping up once the actual Cyber Monday shopping event commences next week.
Microsoft Surface Pro deals
Unlike with Lenovo, we are seeing more than a couple of good deals on Microsoft Surface Pro tablets, all of which are coming from Best Buy at the moment. Discounts are ranging from $225 to $335, so we are talking good numbers here.
Amazon Fire deals
Amazon is already out with some awesome deals on its Fire tablets, quite a few of which reach 50% discounts, making them some of the best offers on the market right now. These are awesome additions for the family, especially when it comes to the kids versions. Make sure to consider them before you move on to the next one!
Is Cyber Monday a good time to buy a tablet?
Yes, it is! Cyber Monday deals on tablets are definitely worth considering, as some of them even come with matching discounts to those we see during Black Friday. Of course, in general, the price cuts are not as staggering, but they are still some of the best you will see throughout the year!
Which stores have the best deals on tablets during Cyber Monday?
All retailers, manufacturers, and carriers come out with some kind of offer for the popular tablets it sells. However, the best discounts on tablets are usually seen at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Samsung. You can also find some good deals at Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.
