Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on a new watch from Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and more
Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas! Wait, why are you not smiling? Ooh, we get why — you expected to find a cool gadget under the Christmas tree, but instead, you found a little bit of cash and a few gift cards. Yep, that sucks.
As tech enthusiasts, we know there is no such feeling as finding an awesome phone, tablet, or smartwatch under the Christmas tree when you wake up and start opening your presents. Sadly, those who don't share our passion for mobile tech don't understand that. This is why they prefer to give you an Amazon gift card or some cash instead of buying you a new smartwatch, for instance.
However, Christmas is all about joy, so let's replace that disappointment with one big smile by helping you put that cash to good use and snatch an awesome device for less through some incredible Christmas Day deals. In this article, we have listed only awesome offers on smartwatches, but we have similar pieces that will help you score sweet savings on a pair of new earbuds or a new awesome Bluetooth speaker. So, if you want to upgrade your listening experience, check those as well.
Top 3 smartwatch deals on Christmas Day
Jump to:
- Apple Watch Christmas deals
- Galaxy Watch deals on Christmas
- Garmin smartwatch Christmas deals
- Christmas deals on smartwatches from Google, Fitbit, and Fossil
Apple Watch deals
At the moment, both Amazon and Walmart have really awesome deals on a few Apple Watches. You can fancy yourself a new Apple Watch Series 9 with a sweet $70 discount, In case you want something more budget-friendly, feel free to grab a brand new Apple Watch SE with a nice $50 price cut.
Galaxy Watch deals
Amazon and Walmart have sweet deals on Samsung's Galaxy Watches as well. For instance, you can snatch a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a $62 and $90 discount, respectively. Outdoor enthusiasts can save $100 on Samsung's best smartwatch for active people, the incredible Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. And if you are on a budget, you can go for the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which may be old smartwatches but are still worth it.
Garmin smartwatch deals
Garmin's smartwatches are also currently enjoying some of that holiday love in the form of sweet discounts. The best thing is that you can save big on more sport-oriented wearables, like the Garmin Forerunner 945, and stylish smartwatches, like the Garmin Vivoactive 4S.
Christmas deals on smartwatches from Google, Fitbit, and Fossil
Apple, Samsung, and Garmin may be the leaders of the smartwatch market, but they are not the only manufacturers that make awesome wearables. And right now, you can score sweet savings on smartwatches made by Google, Fitbit, and Fossil.
So, there you have it. Feel free to take advantage of one of these awesome deals we've listed in this article and gift yourself an incredible smartwatch that will bring a smile to your face every time you look at its beautiful screen. In the end, receiving precisely what you've wished for is what brings the most joy on Christmas — aside from the invaluable time spent with your family.
