Best smartwatch deals on Christmas Day: save big on a new watch from Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and more

Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas! Wait, why are you not smiling? Ooh, we get why — you expected to find a cool gadget under the Christmas tree, but instead, you found a little bit of cash and a few gift cards. Yep, that sucks.

As tech enthusiasts, we know there is no such feeling as finding an awesome phone, tablet, or smartwatch under the Christmas tree when you wake up and start opening your presents. Sadly, those who don't share our passion for mobile tech don't understand that. This is why they prefer to give you an Amazon gift card or some cash instead of buying you a new smartwatch, for instance.

However, Christmas is all about joy, so let's replace that disappointment with one big smile by helping you put that cash to good use and snatch an awesome device for less through some incredible Christmas Day deals. In this article, we have listed only awesome offers on smartwatches, but we have similar pieces that will help you score sweet savings on a pair of new earbuds or a new awesome Bluetooth speaker. So, if you want to upgrade your listening experience, check those as well.


Top 3 smartwatch deals on Christmas Day


Jump to:
  1. Apple Watch Christmas deals
  2. Galaxy Watch deals on Christmas
  3. Garmin smartwatch Christmas deals
  4. Christmas deals on smartwatches from Google, Fitbit, and Fossil

Apple Watch deals


At the moment, both Amazon and Walmart have really awesome deals on a few Apple Watches. You can fancy yourself a new Apple Watch Series 9 with a sweet $70 discount, In case you want something more budget-friendly, feel free to grab a brand new Apple Watch SE with a nice $50 price cut.

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm]: Save $70!

Get the 45mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 9 from Amazon and save $70. The watch has improved performance and packs a plethora of both health-tracking and lifestyle features.
$70 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm]: Save $70!

Get the 45mm GPS + Cellular variant of the Apple Watch Series 9 from Amazon and save $70 in the process. The watch has improved performance, and it's loaded with both health-tracking and lifestyle features.
$70 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm]: Save $50!

Get the 44mm GPS version of the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) from Amazon and score sweet savings of $50. Albeit budget-friendly, the smartwatch is full of features, and it's a real bargain for an Apple user on a budget.
$50 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch deals


Amazon and Walmart have sweet deals on Samsung's Galaxy Watches as well. For instance, you can snatch a brand-new Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a $62 and $90 discount, respectively. Outdoor enthusiasts can save $100 on Samsung's best smartwatch for active people, the incredible Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. And if you are on a budget, you can go for the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which may be old smartwatches but are still worth it.

Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: Now $62 OFF on Amazon!

Snag Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 6 with a sweet $62 discount. This is a premium smartwatch, full of features and is a real bargain.
$62 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

Snag the LTE version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a nice $100 discount. This is the best Galaxy Watch for gym rats and outdoor aficionados, and it's a total bargain at its current price.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth: Save $180!

Get the 46mm Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from Amazon and score sweet savings of $180 in the process. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is old but gold and a real bargain for a Galaxy user on a budget.
$180 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth: Save $50!

Get the 40mm Bluetooth variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 from Walmart and score sweet savings of $50. The Galaxy Watch 4 is old but gold and also a real bargain for someone on a budget.
$50 off (25%)
$149
$199
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm, Bluetooth: Save $90!

Snag Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a sweet $90 discount at Walmart. This is a premium smartwatch, full of features and is a real bang for your buck.
$90 off (21%)
$339 98
$429 99
Buy at Walmart

Garmin smartwatch deals


Garmin's smartwatches are also currently enjoying some of that holiday love in the form of sweet discounts. The best thing is that you can save big on more sport-oriented wearables, like the Garmin Forerunner 945, and stylish smartwatches, like the Garmin Vivoactive 4S.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music: Save $50!

Get the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music from Amazon and save $50 in the process. The watch is great for runners and comes with many health-tracking features.
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Venu Sq Music: Save $100!

Get the Garmin Venu Sq Music from Amazon and save $100. The watch has many features and is a great choice for someone on the budget wanting a Garmin smartwatch.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 945: Save $181!

Get the Garmin Forerunner 945 from Amazon and save $181. This is also a smartwatch made for runners, and it's a real bargain at its current price.
$181 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct: Save $86!

Get the Garmin Instinct from Amazon for $86 off its price. The watch is full of features and is a real bargain, especially at this price.
$86 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: Save $151!

Get the Garmin Vivoactive 4S from Amazon for $151 off its price. The watch has up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, comes with many health-tracking features, and it's a real bargain.
$151 off (46%)
Buy at Amazon

Christmas deals on smartwatches from Google, Fitbit, and Fossil


Apple, Samsung, and Garmin may be the leaders of the smartwatch market, but they are not the only manufacturers that make awesome wearables. And right now, you can score sweet savings on smartwatches made by Google, Fitbit, and Fossil.

Fitbit Sense 2: Save $70!

Get the Fitbit Sense 2 for $70 off its price from Amazon. The watch comes with features such as stress and sleep monitoring, ECG App, SpO2, and 24/7 Heart Rate tracking.
$70 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4: Save $50!

Get the Fitbit Versa 4 for $50 off its price from Amazon. The watch packs features such as 24/7 Heart Rate monitoring, sleep tracking and comes with 40+ Exercise Modes.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch: Save $150

Get the OG Pixel Watch for $150 off its price on Amazon. The watch has plenty of features and it's still worth it.
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch 2: Save $50

Get the Pixel Watch 2 for $50 off its price on Amazon. This is the latest Pixel Watch and as such comes with a plethora of health-tracking features.
$50 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

Fossil Men's Gen 6 44mm: Now $136 OFF on Amazon!

Snag Fossil Men's Gen 6 44mm from Amazon and save $136. The watch comes with many health-tracking features and is a real steal at its current price.
$136 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

So, there you have it. Feel free to take advantage of one of these awesome deals we've listed in this article and gift yourself an incredible smartwatch that will bring a smile to your face every time you look at its beautiful screen. In the end, receiving precisely what you've wished for is what brings the most joy on Christmas — aside from the invaluable time spent with your family.
