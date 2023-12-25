Best Christmas Day deals on Bluetooth speakers: epic savings on Sony, JBL, Anker, and more

Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Merry Christmas! Did you find plenty of gift cards under the Christmas tree? Well, lucky you! Now, all that’s left is to find something to get with those gift cards. How about a new Bluetooth speaker? Versatile and coming in different shapes and sizes, Bluetooth speakers should absolutely be on your list if you’re wondering what new tech gadget to get this holiday season.

Here, we’ve listed plenty of awesome Christmas Day deals on Bluetooth speakers that may help you capitalize on the Christmas gift cards you might have received. We’ve separated our picks into two different categories for your convenience. Are you ready to jump along? Let’s go, but first, check out the three best Bluetooth speaker deals on Christmas Day that are live right now:

Top three Bluetooth speaker deals this Christmas:

JBL Charge 5: save 28% on Christmas Day

If you're looking for a reasonably-priced Bluetooth speaker with 20 hours of battery life, solid water, and dust-resistant rating, and PartyBoost by JBL, you might find the Charge 5 a perfect choice. This speaker is currently discounted by 28%, making it much more affordable.
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3: save 35% at Amazon now

Right now, you can save 35% on a new Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker at Amazon, giving you a bang for your buck. Super popular, with over 2,000 units sold in the last month, this speaker offers 360-degree sound. It keeps your favorite tunes going for up to 20 hours between charges. Don't miss out.
$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II): save 30% on Amazon

The fantastic Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is an incredible choice for bargain hunters right now. This puppy retails at 30% off its MSRP of $329, making it a true gem to add to your tech collection on Christmas Day. The speaker offers 360-degree audio, 17 hours of battery life, and features a built-in microphone for calls.
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Jump to:

Whether you want a small and portable piece or something with extra horsepower, a JBL, or a Sony speaker, know that you’ll find plenty of cool deals to make your holidays extra special. 

Bluetooth speakers under $100


Christmas Day deals on affordable Bluetooth speakers are out and about this holiday season. Online merchants like Amazon and Walmart have fantastic ongoing offers to help you make the most of your Christmas gift cards.

We found plenty of deals on speakers by renowned brands, such as JBL's Flip 6, Sony's SRS-XB100, and more. We even came across a pretty neat deal on Marshall’s Willen, which is ideal for podcasts and audiobooks and sports a durable and sleek design.

The JBL Go3 is currently $20 off at Walmart

The JBL Flip 6 is now available at a sweeter-than-sweet markdown of 23%. This puppy supports JBL's PartyBoost feature that allows you to pair it with other speakers for next-level party audio. Battery-wise, the Flip 6 offers about 12 hours of playtime between charges.
$20 off (40%)
$29 95
$49 95
Buy at Walmart

Sony SRS-XB100: save 37% right now on Amazon

A top choice for those who don't want to splurge on a new Bluetooth speaker, the Sony SRS-XB100 provides plenty of value for money. This bad boy offers up to 16 hours of playtime and can also be used for hands-free calling.
$22 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Clip 4: save $30 right now at Walmart

The JBL Clip 4 is currently enjoying a hefty markdown over at Walmart. So, if you need an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker with a handy clip for easy transportation, this one might be the right one for you. Get it now at Walmart and save $30.
$30 off (38%)
$49 95
$79 95
Buy at Walmart

Soundcore's Motion Boom is 36% off right now

Slightly larger than most speakers in this category, the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus gives you as much as 24 hours of total playtime on a single charge. This item also boasts pure titanium, drivers to ensure higher frequencies are noticeably clear and crisp.
$40 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Grab the Soundcore Flair 2 and save $20 this holiday season

On Christmas Day, you can also take advantage of Walmart's tempting deal on the Soundcore Flair 2. This portable speaker has it all: 360-degree audio, light show, and a compact design. The portable speaker offers up to 12 hours of playtime.
$30 off (38%)
$49 95
$79 95
Buy at Walmart

The JBL Flip 5 can be yours for 38% off its price tag

The JBL Flip 5 is another very good option that you might be considering right now. And you'd be right to think about getting it, for this bad boy has a lot to offer. With premium JBL audio and up to 12 hours of playtime, it's good enough to meet the casual listener's needs.
$50 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Get JBL's Flip 6 and save 23% at Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 is now available at a sweeter-than-sweet markdown of 23%. This puppy supports JBL's PartyBoost feature that allows you to pair it with other speakers for next-level party audio. Battery-wise, the Flip 6 offers about 12 hours of playtime between charges.
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

The Marshall Willen is now 18% off at Amazon

This Christmas Day, you can save 18% on Marshall's compact and portable Willen. This speaker boasts a sturdy design, an IP67 rating, and keeps your favorite tunes going for up to 15 hours between charges.
$21 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

Bluetooth speakers over $100


Some people simply can’t settle for small-sized Bluetooth speakers. If you’re one of them, you’d be pleased to know that some larger-sized speakers are also available at deeply discounted prices. Currently, you can take advantage of mouth-watering discounts on speakers like the JBL Xtreme 3 and the JBL PartyBox 100. Check out all the best deals we found below.

JBL Charge 5 is now 28% off at Amazon

You can save $50 on the JBL Charge 5 on Christmas Day. With JBL Pro sound, long battery life, a compact and sturdy design, and a built-in mic, this speaker has a lot to offer. Pick your favorite color and get it now.
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Snag the JBL Pulse 4 and save 40% on Amazon

The JBL Pulse 4 is ideal for those who just can't settle for a party without the cool light show! This speaker offers 360-degree audio like some of the other options we've compiled in this category. It also offers about 12 hours of playtime. Get it now and enjoy your savings.
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XG300: save 43% on Christmas Day

The Sony SRS-XG300 is another quite impressive option that can now be yours at a 43% cheaper price. The deal is now live on Amazon. This speaker has customizable lights, an IP67 rating, and a portable design with a retractable handle.
$152 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-RA3000: now half off at Walmart

Sony's high-class Sony SRS-RA3000 is now available at half its price on Walmart, making it a perfect Christmas Day gift! This puppy offers 360-degree reality audio and connects to WiFi. It also comes with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine for ultimate audio performance.
$200 off (50%)
$198
$398
Buy at Walmart

JBL PartyBox 100: now 30% off at Amazon

The JBL PartyBox 100 is suitable for individuals who want extra horsepower in their living rooms. This puppy has dedicated jacks for microphones and guitars, allowing you to really take the stage!
$110 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

JBL Xtreme 3: save 34% at Amazon

Are you looking for something really powerful? In that case, you might want to opt for JBL's Xtreme 3. This bad boy has a built-in power bank to charge your devices, supports JBL's PartyBoost, and delivers as much as 15 hours of playtime. Get it now and save big.
$130 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon
