Best Christmas Day deals on Bluetooth speakers: epic savings on Sony, JBL, Anker, and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Merry Christmas! Did you find plenty of gift cards under the Christmas tree? Well, lucky you! Now, all that’s left is to find something to get with those gift cards. How about a new Bluetooth speaker? Versatile and coming in different shapes and sizes, Bluetooth speakers should absolutely be on your list if you’re wondering what new tech gadget to get this holiday season.
Top three Bluetooth speaker deals this Christmas:
Whether you want a small and portable piece or something with extra horsepower, a JBL, or a Sony speaker, know that you’ll find plenty of cool deals to make your holidays extra special.
Christmas Day deals on affordable Bluetooth speakers are out and about this holiday season. Online merchants like Amazon and Walmart have fantastic ongoing offers to help you make the most of your Christmas gift cards.
We found plenty of deals on speakers by renowned brands, such as JBL's Flip 6, Sony's SRS-XB100, and more. We even came across a pretty neat deal on Marshall’s Willen, which is ideal for podcasts and audiobooks and sports a durable and sleek design.
Here, we’ve listed plenty of awesome Christmas Day deals on Bluetooth speakers that may help you capitalize on the Christmas gift cards you might have received. We’ve separated our picks into two different categories for your convenience. Are you ready to jump along? Let’s go, but first, check out the three best Bluetooth speaker deals on Christmas Day that are live right now:
Top three Bluetooth speaker deals this Christmas:
Jump to:
Whether you want a small and portable piece or something with extra horsepower, a JBL, or a Sony speaker, know that you’ll find plenty of cool deals to make your holidays extra special.
Bluetooth speakers under $100
Christmas Day deals on affordable Bluetooth speakers are out and about this holiday season. Online merchants like Amazon and Walmart have fantastic ongoing offers to help you make the most of your Christmas gift cards.
We found plenty of deals on speakers by renowned brands, such as JBL's Flip 6, Sony's SRS-XB100, and more. We even came across a pretty neat deal on Marshall’s Willen, which is ideal for podcasts and audiobooks and sports a durable and sleek design.
Bluetooth speakers over $100
Some people simply can’t settle for small-sized Bluetooth speakers. If you’re one of them, you’d be pleased to know that some larger-sized speakers are also available at deeply discounted prices. Currently, you can take advantage of mouth-watering discounts on speakers like the JBL Xtreme 3 and the JBL PartyBox 100. Check out all the best deals we found below.
Things that are NOT allowed: