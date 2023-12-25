Best earbuds deals this Christmas: find top models by Sony, Samsung, and more at deeply discounted prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Christmas Day is finally here, and we all know what that means – it’s time to check the presents under the Christmas tree! If your beloved family members struggled to pick the ideal gift for you, chances are you’ve received a lot of gift cards.
If gift cards are exactly what you found under the Christmas tree, now might be the perfect time to check out some hot Christmas Day deals that you can take advantage of and put those gift cards to good use. Right now, both Amazon and Walmart are having some truly impressive offers to show you on different types of earbuds, helping you maximize your savings.
Stay with us if you’d like assistance finding the best wireless earbuds deals to spend your Christmas gift cards on. Before we dive deeper, we suggest you take a moment to go through the top three Christmas Day wireless earbuds deals we came across this holiday:
Jump to:
Right now, you can take advantage of great Christmas Day deals on some of the hottest AirPods on the market. For instance, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a charging case sport a 20% markdown, while the non-Pro model is currently 23% off. Some models by Beats are also discounted right now, so make sure to check those out, too.
If you have a gift card you’d like to use for a new pair of earbuds by either OnePlus, Google, or Samsung, now’s the perfect time to do it! You can use your gift card to save on the incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, or Google’s impressive Pixel Buds Pro. Of course, more affordable alternatives are also available.
Of course, not everyone demands a high-end flagship pair of earbuds. Fret not if you’re seeking a more budget-friendly option to spend your Christmas gift cards on. This holiday season, retailers like Amazon and Walmart offer tempting price cuts on models by brands like Soundcore, JBL, and Jabra, helping you make the most of every penny spent. Below, you can find the best deals we came across.
In case you don’t want to settle for anything less than next-level ANC and premium design, you might find Sony or Bose’s earbuds a more suitable choice. And you’d be right to do so, for there are some irresistible price cuts on some of those brands’ most popular models. For example, Sony’s latest flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, are currently $60 off, while the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are 29% off, allowing you to save $80 on these impressive in-ear headphones.
If gift cards are exactly what you found under the Christmas tree, now might be the perfect time to check out some hot Christmas Day deals that you can take advantage of and put those gift cards to good use. Right now, both Amazon and Walmart are having some truly impressive offers to show you on different types of earbuds, helping you maximize your savings.
Stay with us if you’d like assistance finding the best wireless earbuds deals to spend your Christmas gift cards on. Before we dive deeper, we suggest you take a moment to go through the top three Christmas Day wireless earbuds deals we came across this holiday:
Top Christmas deals on wireless earbuds right now:
Jump to:
Best Apple AirPods deals this Christmas
Right now, you can take advantage of great Christmas Day deals on some of the hottest AirPods on the market. For instance, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a charging case sport a 20% markdown, while the non-Pro model is currently 23% off. Some models by Beats are also discounted right now, so make sure to check those out, too.
Best Galaxy, OnePlus, Google earbuds deals this Christmas
If you have a gift card you’d like to use for a new pair of earbuds by either OnePlus, Google, or Samsung, now’s the perfect time to do it! You can use your gift card to save on the incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, or Google’s impressive Pixel Buds Pro. Of course, more affordable alternatives are also available.
Best Christmas earbuds deals on Soundcore, JBL, and more
Of course, not everyone demands a high-end flagship pair of earbuds. Fret not if you’re seeking a more budget-friendly option to spend your Christmas gift cards on. This holiday season, retailers like Amazon and Walmart offer tempting price cuts on models by brands like Soundcore, JBL, and Jabra, helping you make the most of every penny spent. Below, you can find the best deals we came across.
Best Sony, Bose deals this Christmas
In case you don’t want to settle for anything less than next-level ANC and premium design, you might find Sony or Bose’s earbuds a more suitable choice. And you’d be right to do so, for there are some irresistible price cuts on some of those brands’ most popular models. For example, Sony’s latest flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, are currently $60 off, while the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are 29% off, allowing you to save $80 on these impressive in-ear headphones.
Things that are NOT allowed: