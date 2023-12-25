Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Best earbuds deals this Christmas: find top models by Sony, Samsung, and more at deeply discounted prices

Christmas Day is finally here, and we all know what that means – it’s time to check the presents under the Christmas tree! If your beloved family members struggled to pick the ideal gift for you, chances are you’ve received a lot of gift cards.

If gift cards are exactly what you found under the Christmas tree, now might be the perfect time to check out some hot Christmas Day deals that you can take advantage of and put those gift cards to good use. Right now, both Amazon and Walmart are having some truly impressive offers to show you on different types of earbuds, helping you maximize your savings. 

Stay with us if you’d like assistance finding the best wireless earbuds deals to spend your Christmas gift cards on. Before we dive deeper, we suggest you take a moment to go through the top three Christmas Day wireless earbuds deals we came across this holiday:

Top Christmas deals on wireless earbuds right now:

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): save 20% at Amazon right now

Amazon has prepared something to satisfy most Apple fans - a cool discount on the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case. These can now be yours for a 20% cheaper price. With their impressive ANC capabilities, personalized spatial audio, and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case, they're a no-miss at that price!
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $80 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II at Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds II are now available at a tempting price. Right now, Amazon lets you save 29% on these highly-end earbuds, making them a no-miss for shoppers seeking an enhanced listening experience.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: save 53% this Christmas

The amazing Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro may be a bit expensive to some at their regular price, but they're a no-miss this Christmas. Right now, Amazon is letting you save an incredible 53% on these high-quality earbuds by Soundcore. Don't miss out.
$90 off (53%)
Buy at Amazon


Jump to:

Best Apple AirPods deals this Christmas


Right now, you can take advantage of great Christmas Day deals on some of the hottest AirPods on the market. For instance, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with a charging case sport a 20% markdown, while the non-Pro model is currently 23% off. Some models by Beats are also discounted right now, so make sure to check those out, too.

Grab the 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C case at 20% off

The incredible 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case can now be yours for a 20% cheaper price. With their impressive ANC capabilities, personalized spatial audio, and up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case, they're a no-miss for any Apple fan!
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The 2nd Gen AirPods are 23% off on Amazon right now

You can now save $30 on the AirPods (2nd Gen) at Amazon, which means you can get yourself a pair of Apple earbuds for just under $100. Boasting seamless iPhone pairing and up to 24 hours of battery life, they surely have a lot to offer. Don't miss out on this cool deal.
$30 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro this Christmas at Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro are a suitable alternative for sports enthusiasts. Right now, these high-quality earbuds can be yours at a cool markdown of 20%. These earbuds offer adaptive EQ and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for superior sound performance.
$40 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

Snag the Beats Studio Buds at 47% off their price tag

The slightly outdated but still impressive Beats Studio Buds may be ideal for Apple fans on a truly limited budget. Right now, you can get yourself a pair for a 47% cheaper price! Take advantage while you can.
$70 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon

Save 24% on the Beats Studio Buds+ at Amazon

Right now, Amazon is also letting you save on a pair of brand-new Beats Studio Buds+. These can now be yours for a 24% cheaper price, landing them just under $130. Not all colors are available.
$40 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


Best Galaxy, OnePlus, Google earbuds deals this Christmas


If you have a gift card you’d like to use for a new pair of earbuds by either OnePlus, Google, or Samsung, now’s the perfect time to do it! You can use your gift card to save on the incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, or Google’s impressive Pixel Buds Pro. Of course, more affordable alternatives are also available.

The superb Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now 33% cheaper at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now available at a pretty cool markdown of 33%. They're equipped with all the high-end Samsung earbud innovations, including intelligent ANC, 360-degree audio, and more. Get them now to complete your Galaxy ecosystem on a bargain.
$75 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the incredible OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and save 28% at Amazon

Amazon has prepared something to satisfy OnePlus fans, too! This holiday season, you can get the incredibly loud OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at a 28% cheaper price. With a great price-performance ratio, these earbuds give you even more value for your money right now, so make sure to take advantage.
$50 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro: save 43% this Christmas at Amazon

Another fantastic deal at Amazon lets you snag Google's top-tier earbuds at a 43% cheaper price. This particular discount applies to the model in Coral, but some other colors are also available with the same markdown.
$86 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $45 on the Galaxy Buds 2 at Walmart right now

The Galaxy Buds 2 are another suitable choice available at a lower price at Walmart right now. These earbuds are currently $45 off. However, we should note that the discount only applies to the earbuds in Graphite.
$45 off (30%)
$103 72
$149
Buy at Walmart

The Galaxy Buds FE are now available at 20% off on Amazon

The recently-released Galaxy Buds FE already received a hefty markdown at Amazon. Right now, you can these comfortable earbuds with a wing-tip design and touch controls for a 20% cheaper price.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Z2: now 30% off at Amazon

The superb OnePlus Buds Z2 are now available at a fantastic price. At the moment, you can get these affordable earbuds at an even lower price, as Amazon sells them at 30% off just in time for the holidays.
$30 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds Live are now $80 off at Walmart

You can now save an incredible $80 on a new pair of Galaxy Buds Live, which lands the earbuds just under the $70 mark. That's definitely a good price, given that they boast ANC, a lightweight design, and a reasonable sound performance.
$80 off (54%)
$69
$149
Buy at Walmart


Best Christmas earbuds deals on Soundcore, JBL, and more


Of course, not everyone demands a high-end flagship pair of earbuds. Fret not if you’re seeking a more budget-friendly option to spend your Christmas gift cards on. This holiday season, retailers like Amazon and Walmart offer tempting price cuts on models by brands like Soundcore, JBL, and Jabra, helping you make the most of every penny spent. Below, you can find the best deals we came across.

JBL Tune Flex: Save $39 this Christmas

The affordable JBL Tune Flex now arrive at an even lower price. Right now, these earbuds can be yours at a $39 cheaper price, which lands them just under the $60 barrier. They offer eight hours of uninterrupted playtime that extends to as much as 32 hours with the charging case.
$39 off (39%)
$59 95
$98 95
Buy at Walmart

Soundcore Sport X10 is now 38% off at Amazon

Another affordable option right now is none other than the Soundcore Sport X10, currently on sale at Amazon. These earbuds are ideal for working out with their ergonomic design that keeps them securely in your ears even when you're working out. At 38% off their price tag, they're a no-miss. Take advantage of this awesome offer right away.
$39 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

Snag the Jabra Elite 5 and save 40% at Amazon

The 2022-released Jabra Elite 5 are now available at an incredible price. Right now, you can save an amazing 40% on a pair of these awesome earbuds. They feature hybrid ANC technology and six built-in microphones for crystal-clear calls. Don't miss out on this epic offer.
$60 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

The Jabra Elite Active 8 are now 25% off at Amazon

With their Dolby Atmos surround sound, military-grade durability and more contemporary design, the Jabra Elite Active 8 are another suitable choice Amazon is now offering at a lower price. At the moment, you can save 25% on a pair of these earbuds, helping you save $50. Take advantage of this awesome deal right now.
$50 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Soundcore Space A40: save 20% on Amazon

The affordable Soundcore Space A40 are a top option for those who don't want to splurge on a new pair of earbuds. Although a budget-friendly option, these provide a lot of value for their price. They have a LDAC codec for hi-res audio, provide up to 10 hours of listening time between charges, and are also equipped with fast charging.
$20 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


Best Sony, Bose deals this Christmas


In case you don’t want to settle for anything less than next-level ANC and premium design, you might find Sony or Bose’s earbuds a more suitable choice. And you’d be right to do so, for there are some irresistible price cuts on some of those brands’ most popular models. For example, Sony’s latest flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, are currently $60 off, while the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are 29% off, allowing you to save $80 on these impressive in-ear headphones.

Get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and save 29% at Amazon right now

The incredible Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are now available at an incredible price. Right now, Amazon lets you save 29% on these highly-end earbuds, making them a no-miss for shoppers seeking an enhanced listening experience. These earbuds have solid ANC and keep your tunes going for up to six hours without the charging case.
$80 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are now 17% off at Amazon

If you aren't willing to settle for something other than Bose's latest high-end earbuds, this deal might be ideal for you! Right now, the epic Bose QuietComfort Ultra can be yours at a sweet 17% markdown. They have three listening modes, a long-lasting battery with fast charging, and world-class ANC technology. Don't miss out.
$50 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony's WF-1000XM5 are now available at $60 off

Right now, Walmart has an awesome ongoing deal on the incredible Sony WF-1000XM5. These high-end earbuds are currently $60 cheaper. As Sony's latest high-class wireless earbuds, these puppies boast cutting-edge technology with premium sound and more. Get them now and enjoy your savings.
$60 off (20%)
$239 99
$299 99
Buy at Walmart

Sony WF-1000XM4 in Silver: save $75

The fantastic Sony WF-1000XM4 are another suitable choice right now. Sony's former flagship earbuds are sporting a $75 lighter price tag, meaning you can get them for just $205! Although these aren't the latest Sony high-end earbuds, they're still among the best in the market.
$75 off (27%)
$204 99
$279 99
Buy at Walmart

Sony WF-C500: now just $79.99 at Walmart

The affordable Sony WF-C500 are now available for less on Walmart, making them a great choice for bargain hunters. Currently, you can save $18 on these earbuds in Black. They offer up to 20 hours of total playtime and have an IPX4 rating.
$18 off (18%)
$79 99
$98
Buy at Walmart

Sony LinkBuds S: save 36% at Amazon right now

The Sony LinkBuds S can now be yours for 36% less than usual. That makes them a suitable choice if you're trying to replace a Christmas gift you don't really like or put a gift card to good use. The best part is that you can pick one of three available colors.
$71 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon
