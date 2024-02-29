Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens





When people talk about the future of tech, you often hear the phrase, "We don't have a crystal ball." What we do have is tech expos, and sometimes they are much better than a dubious spherical quartz crystal.In the past couple of days, we were able to get a glimpse of the future during the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And boy, oh boy, was it a crazy time. You might think that a titanium iPhone counts as innovation, but how about a laptop with a transparent screen, AR glasses that look like a fashion accessory and offer spatial computing, a hybrid satellite phone, a 28,000 mAh battery smartphone, working smart rings, a Xiaomi car, and a phone that you wrap around your wrist?Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for a crazy ride. This is our MWC 2024 summary.