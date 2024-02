Best of MWC 2024: Smart rings, AR glasses, and see-though screens

Itching for a bigger battery? How about a 28 000 mAh smartphone?









There were other big-battery rugged phones around the expo, and for some people, this approach might work. We're much more excited about solid state batteries, though. Let's bring this tech to smartphones already! Our batteries are stuck in the past, and it's a constant struggle to get a full day on a flagship smartphone. Well, if you're willing to do some physical exercises on a daily basis, you can get a 28 000 mAh P28K smartphone made by Energizer . This thing weighs 570 grams, so it's like doing biceps curls every time you take a call. But currently, that's the price for having a week of battery life.There were other big-battery rugged phones around the expo, and for some people, this approach might work. We're much more excited about solid state batteries, though. Let's bring this tech to smartphones already!





Bonus: The Nothing Phone (2a) is real!





Carl Pei 's new brainchild is called the Nothing Phone (2a) , and it has been hyped like crazy in the past couple of weeks. We had the chance to see the phone (but not touch it), so we have a pretty good idea of its design... and nothing more. This model is supposed to be a more budget-friendly version of Nothing's regular phones (Google Pixel A-series anyone?), so we shouldn't expect a powerhouse.





The phone is on its way to our test lab, so stay tuned for a full review pretty soon. The full official reveal of the model will happen on March 5.



Final Thoughts



MWC has always been a huge and wild place for tech, and it's hard to even physically visit all the stands, as there are hundreds of them. We tried our best to give you a glimpse of the most interesting and important things at the fair.



One big company I can't mention also shared off the record that its AR concept glasses aren't completely dead and there's a team working on them, so exciting times ahead! And of course, almost every big tech company is either utilizing or working on its own AI at the moment, as the OpenAI foundation seems to have opened the software Pandora box. So there's no going back from that. MWC has always been a huge and wild place for tech, and it's hard to even physically visit all the stands, as there are hundreds of them. We tried our best to give you a glimpse of the most interesting and important things at the fair.A few closing thoughts. There were lots and lots of Galaxy Z Flip inspired phones, so expect more and more companies to come up with their own flip phone models. AR glasses are also on the rise, but we're not sure if the Vision Pro has something to do with that.One big company I can't mention also shared off the record that its AR concept glasses aren't completely dead and there's a team working on them, so exciting times ahead! And of course, almost every big tech company is either utilizing or working on its own AI at the moment, as the OpenAI foundation seems to have opened the software Pandora box. So there's no going back from that.

We've been hearing about the Xiaomi car for the past couple of months, and there it was, in all its glory. The sleek and stylish SU7 Max . Some say it resembles a Tesla, but for me, it reminds me of a Porsche Taycan.This vehicle marks a very important point in history, where the tech and automotive industries start to meet and mingle. We've heard about the Sony and Honda partnership before, but to see the marriage of these two worlds in person is astonishing. The car can go from 0 to 60 in less than 3 seconds, and the base model will go on sale for as little as $40,000. Take that, Elon Musk!