Xiaomi car: This is the Xiaomi SU7 Max and it goes from 0-60 MPH in 2.78s

Xioami, which started its unbelievable journey as the humble DEVELOPER OF A CUSTOM ROM for Android phones – MIUI – back in 2010, is today showcasing ITS FIRST CAR to the general public here at the Mobile World Congress. Apologies for the all caps there, but it just blows my mind that these guys went from ROM developers to premium car makers in 14 not very long years. Provided their success was legit every step of the way, just think about the incredible opportunities allowed by today's tech world!





Anyway, what Xiaomi has on display here is what I believe to be their top-of-the-line Xiaomi SU7 Max, which has a top speed of 165 mph (265 km/h) and can go from 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 2.78s. I'm not a car expert but that sounds devilishly fast.





The Xiaomi SU7 runs Xiaomi's Android-based HyperOS and their president, Weibing Lu, believes they can actually take on the incredibly competitive EV market thanks to the reputation the company has already established with its smartphone business.









Unlike most Xiaomi products out there, which tend to be price-conscious, the SU7 car won't be exactly easy on the pocket. From what I'm hearing, it would start at around $40,000, which is about the starting price of a Tesla Model 3.





In person, the Xiaomi SU7 does resemble Elon Musk's entry-level vehicle somewhat, though it absolutely has a character of its own. The top-tier Max model that's on display here at MWC definitely looks more impressive than your ordinary Model 3 that you'd typically see on the streets, but hey, Xiaomi has no doubt brought the SU7's very best variant to impress us all here.





