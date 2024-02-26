Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

A flexible phone that goes on your wrist (kind of): Motorola shows proof of concept at MWC

Motorola MWC
2
A flexible phone that goes on your wrist (kind of): Motorola shows proof of concept at MWC
One of the first phones that had the ability to bend and fold was called the Royole FlexPai, showcased by the rather unknown company Royale at the 2019 edition of CES. It was a product which provoked excitement in tech enthusiasts, with flaws so immediately obvious that said excitement died out in a matter of minutes.

That being said, the Royale FlexPai gave us a glimpse into what foldable phones could offer in the future, such as the Galaxy Z Folds and OnePlus Opens of today. Well, now we have a similar story to that of the FlexPai, with a concept phone from Motorola, which the company showcased at MWC (mobile world congress) in Barcelona.

The popular manufacturer that has given us some of the more iconic foldable phones, such as its latest Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr Plus from 2023, is working to develop a device which might one day function as both a phone and a smartwatch at the same time.

Motorola is calling this device Motorola Adaptive Display, although this is more of a name for the functionality of the bending screen than anything else. Check out these shots we took of Motorola's latest concept phone!


As you can probably notice yourself, the back panel is made out of a soft mesh to make "wearing" the phone more comfortable for the user. Check out this short presentation with a Motorola representative showing how the phone bends.

Video Thumbnail

The presenter is wearing a small band around the wrist, which presumably has magnets in the flat pieces situated at the top and bottom helping the phone stay in place when its being worn.

But Motorola has done much more than just make this phone bend so it fits on your wrist, the Motorola Adaptive Display already makes use of its special powers by offering a the same level of functionality you get from a Motorola Razr Plus' cover display, allowing you to control several features and apps while it is bendt around your hand.

Recommended Stories

The level at which this concept phone can bend is rather limited and it is a bit tough to twist and operate on at the moment, but keep in mind that we are talking about a concept here. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Best Buy is now slashing an irresistible $350 off an unbeatable 1TB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra variant
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut

Latest News

These Apple Watch Series 8 models with 4G are selling like hot cakes at Walmart
These Apple Watch Series 8 models with 4G are selling like hot cakes at Walmart
HMD to release Barbie flip phone this summer
HMD to release Barbie flip phone this summer
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 unveiled as a large productivity and entertainment tablet starting at €699
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 unveiled as a large productivity and entertainment tablet starting at €699
The most insane iPhone 15 Pro Max accessory ever is here
The most insane iPhone 15 Pro Max accessory ever is here
Apple is not developing a smart ring but is considering advanced AirPods with a camera, AI
Apple is not developing a smart ring but is considering advanced AirPods with a camera, AI
Xiaomi introduces three new wearables including the Smart Band 8 Pro
Xiaomi introduces three new wearables including the Smart Band 8 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless