Nothing Phone (2a) shows up like a superstar (but doesn't reveal all)





It was presented in glass boxes, which fully showed us the design of the back of the phone, its own Glyph lights, and not much else. So, every little teaser that the company showed so far was in front of us — in the flesh... or whatever material it's made of, that is.





A fully flat transparent glass back reveals the glowing Glyph interface, and the lower part lets us peek at some stylishly-arranged innards. There's a red square accent on the right side, just below the camera, but it didn't seem to do much at this time. The Glyph lights around the camera were tuned to flash in sync with the reveal music, an expectedly fine touch.









And, of course, we have the dual camera on the back positioned in a horizontal fashion. With the circular Glyph around them, they can sort of look like the eyes of a circular cartoon head. Was this the inspiration behind the "Fresh eyes" marketing moniker that Nothing is running for this reveal? Could be, maybe, we'll see.









The Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to be a more affordable offer from the company, coming in at a lower price than the current flagship — the Nothing Phone (2). What we do know is that it will be powered by a specially-designed MediaTek 7200 Pro full reveal will happen on the 5th of March, as the company has already announced.





Then, we will get to see the display, software, learn about the specs... and, well — run it through our tests and benchmarks! Plus, we are curious if that Glyph has a timer like the Nothing Phone (2a) and if it can still use a limited version of the Glyph composer — the Phone (2) has a ton of lights on the back to play with, while it looks like the Nothing Phone (2a) only has the three.













As a reminder, the current lineup has the Nothing Phone (2) as the flagship, and the Nothing Phone (1) is still being sold as a midrange option at a lower price. The latter is sold in limited markets and is kind of getting long in the tooth. We speculate, and wouldn't be surprised, that the Nothing Phone (2a) will phase it out with its newer hardware and fresh take on the midrange formula.