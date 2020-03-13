Samsung collaborates with premium brand Kvadrat for sustainable Galaxy S20 Plus phone cases
Another version of the case is the Global Goals edition one. In collaboration with the UN Development Programme for climate action, Samsung has developed the Global Goals program, a plan to eliminate hunger, fight inequality, and clean up the planet. A portion of the revenue from the sales of that version of the Kvadrat case will be donated to the UNDP in support of the aforementioned goals.
Alongside phone cases, Kvadrat has provided design for watch straps for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.
Additionally, if you wish to get more involved with Samsung’s initiative for a better environment, you can download the Samsung Global Goals app. The app allows you to access information on facts and figures on every goal that Samsung is working on, or donate directly to one or more of the causes.