Samsung collaborates with premium brand Kvadrat for sustainable Galaxy S20 Plus phone cases

We have been hearing recently that the European Union is working on new sustainable policies for mobile tech . Samsung, the market leader in smartphone sales, has announced in January that it is planning to make all of its future products eco-friendlier Now, Samsung, in collaboration with sustainable textile brand Kvadrat, is going to launch a new accessory line for the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy Watch Active2. The Danish textile brand has the European Union’s Ecolabel certification under its belt and is providing textile fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles. The process of the recycling consists of melting the bottles and then reformulating them into textile yarns. According to Samsung’s press release , one plastic bottle can produce 2 Galaxy S20 Plus cases.Another version of the case is the Global Goals edition one. In collaboration with the UN Development Programme for climate action, Samsung has developed the Global Goals program , a plan to eliminate hunger, fight inequality, and clean up the planet. A portion of the revenue from the sales of that version of the Kvadrat case will be donated to the UNDP in support of the aforementioned goals.Alongside phone cases, Kvadrat has provided design for watch straps for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.Additionally, if you wish to get more involved with Samsung’s initiative for a better environment, you can download the Samsung Global Goals app. The app allows you to access information on facts and figures on every goal that Samsung is working on, or donate directly to one or more of the causes.