Samsung collaborates with premium brand Kvadrat for sustainable Galaxy S20 Plus phone cases

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 13, 2020, 8:53 AM
We have been hearing recently that the European Union is working on new sustainable policies for mobile tech. Samsung, the market leader in smartphone sales, has announced in January that it is planning to make all of its future products eco-friendlier.

Now, Samsung, in collaboration with sustainable textile brand Kvadrat, is going to launch a new accessory line for the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy Watch Active2. The Danish textile brand has the European Union’s Ecolabel certification under its belt and is providing textile fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles. The process of the recycling consists of melting the bottles and then reformulating them into textile yarns. According to Samsung’s press release, one plastic bottle can produce 2 Galaxy S20 Plus cases.



Another version of the case is the Global Goals edition one. In collaboration with the UN Development Programme for climate action, Samsung has developed the Global Goals program, a plan to eliminate hunger, fight inequality, and clean up the planet. A portion of the revenue from the sales of that version of the Kvadrat case will be donated to the UNDP in support of the aforementioned goals.



Alongside phone cases, Kvadrat has provided design for watch straps for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.



Additionally, if you wish to get more involved with Samsung’s initiative for a better environment, you can download the Samsung Global Goals app. The app allows you to access information on facts and figures on every goal that Samsung is working on, or donate directly to one or more of the causes.

Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review
The OnePlus 8/8Pro launch is closer than ever with 5G certification
Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost
California brings the T-Mobile merger date with Sprint much closer
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
