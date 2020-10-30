Newegg Black Friday deals: what to expect and when

You may have noticed that there's a certain holiday approaching and with it a certain shopping event. We know, the signs are very subtle, so we'll give you a hint: it's Black Friday! But while the day itself is about a month away, the deals are starting early this year. Pretty much every major retailer is turning the whole month of November into a discount-rich shopping event.









Newegg is not exception. The site is preparing to start with the Black Friday deals in just a couple of days. One of the biggest worries people have with buying tech before Black Friday is that the product they've bought could be even cheaper on the day itself and they'll miss out on saving even more money. Well, you won't have that problem if you're shopping at Newegg.





The company is introducing its first-ever Black Friday Price Protection. What that means is that if you purchase something discounted on Newegg before November 22, and its price drop even lower after that until the end of November, Newegg will automatically refund you the price difference. No need for you to check or request the refund yourself.





So, if you see a deal that strikes you as good, you can go for it without the fear of remorse later. Speaking of deals, Newegg has separated November in different parts, here's what to look for...