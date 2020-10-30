Newegg Black Friday deals: what to expect and when
You may have noticed that there's a certain holiday approaching and with it a certain shopping event. We know, the signs are very subtle, so we'll give you a hint: it's Black Friday! But while the day itself is about a month away, the deals are starting early this year. Pretty much every major retailer is turning the whole month of November into a discount-rich shopping event.
- When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
- Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
- Walmart's Black Friday deals will start sooner and last longer than you think
- Best Target Black Friday deals
- Best Black Friday gaming deals
- What Black Friday phone deals to expect in 2020
- Best iPhone deals to expect on Black Friday 2020
- Best tablet deals to expect on Black Friday
- The Black Friday deals we expect on Amazon Kindle, Fire tablets, Echo speakers
Newegg is not exception. The site is preparing to start with the Black Friday deals in just a couple of days. One of the biggest worries people have with buying tech before Black Friday is that the product they've bought could be even cheaper on the day itself and they'll miss out on saving even more money. Well, you won't have that problem if you're shopping at Newegg.
The company is introducing its first-ever Black Friday Price Protection. What that means is that if you purchase something discounted on Newegg before November 22, and its price drop even lower after that until the end of November, Newegg will automatically refund you the price difference. No need for you to check or request the refund yourself.
So, if you see a deal that strikes you as good, you can go for it without the fear of remorse later. Speaking of deals, Newegg has separated November in different parts, here's what to look for...
Newegg Black Friday deals schedule
The Newegg Black Friday extravaganza begins on November 1 with a three-day Black November Kickoff Sale. The company says that these three days will include some of its "most aggressive deals of the month" in various product categories. That might save you a whole month of waiting for that one thing you've been meaning to get. And with the price guarantee, there's no reason not to get it.
The next phase begins on November 4 and continues until November 8. That's when the Black November Gaming Edition Sale will take place. The name is pretty self-explanatory, but if you need clarification, those days will include deals on gaming components, systems and storage. We know you're waiting for those new Nvidia GPUs to come back in stock (or are you waiting for the AMD cards now instead?), so hopefully Newegg will have received some by then.
On November 9 begins the Black Friday Starts Early Sale. It will continue for two weeks and will feature early Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings. New deals will be released every day during the two weeks. We'll make sure to update this article as often as possible in order to have all the best deals in one place.
The actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday event will take the whole last week of November, starting on November 23. That's when you'll see side-wide savings on products in all categories.
This year, we got next-generation consoles, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S, new Nvidia GPUs, new AMD CPUs and GPUs, and, of course, a ton of new smartphones. No matter what you're interested in, chances are there's something cool you'll be able to buy at a lower price next month. Keep checking this and or other dedicated Black Friday to make sure you won't miss the best deals.