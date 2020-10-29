Check out the full list(s) of Costco Black Friday 2020 deals

When Walmart announced its intention a couple of weeks ago to turn the year's biggest shopping day into a full month of Black Friday-style deals to encourage social distancing and avoid (as much as possible) the formation of huge crowds in and around its physical stores, we predicted other major US retailers would quickly follow suit, extending the typical holiday savings season in these very challenging and unusual times.





Well, it might have taken a little longer than initially anticipated, but lo and behold, Costco's Black Friday 2020 ad is finally here, and it is... lengthy. We're talking 31 pages filled to the brim with big discounts across essentially every imaginable category of products, from snacks and candy to home appliances, bed & bath items, clothes, jewelry, TVs, audio accessories, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, smart home devices, and yes, smartphones.





Naturally, because this is a membership-only retailer we're looking at here, you'll have to be or become a member in the very near future to be able to shop for all these deeply discounted items either online or in one of the many hundreds of brick and mortar warehouses distributed around the country.





When do Costco Black Friday sales start?





The short answer to that question is "much earlier than you'd have expected this time last year." That's because there will be three big Black Friday sales organized this year instead of just one or two, although curiously enough, Costco isn't labeling any of them as an actual Black Friday event.









The warehouse club chain is simply referring to all these as "holiday savings", kicking off the first batch of deals on November 5, following that up with a second wave of discounts on November 20, and ending the madness with a third collection of promotions on a bunch of popular products and gadgets taking place between November 27 and 30.





Keep in mind that, while the first round of discounts is only set to last until November 19, making room for the second batch of spectacular Black Friday 2020 deals, this second batch will remain live through November 30, just like the third and final sales event of the month. Then again, the promotional schedule is made quite confusing by the fact that a number of special offers from the second and third waves will get "early starts" ranging from a day to more than a week in advance of the actual event they're billed as part of.





Meanwhile, although the vast majority of Costco's Black Friday 2020 deals are set to take place both on and offline, there are quite a few online-only exceptions to that rule you may want to consider before making a potentially unnecessary trip to a retail store near you.

Best Costco Black Friday deals starting November 5





They say the early bird gets the worm, a metaphor that translates as far as Costco members are concerned this holiday season into a number of great LG TVs, a decent mid-range Android tablet from Samsung, a mid-range Dell laptop with a touchscreen at a small discount, and a couple of already affordable audio accessories going down to lower than ever prices:





LG 55-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $379.99

LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $499.99

LG 86-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $1,499.99

Samsung 75-inch Class 4K UHD QLED LCD TV - $1,499.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - $279.99 ($100 off)

Sony WH-910N noise-canceling headphones - $139.99 ($60 off)

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch 1080p touch laptop - $549.99 ($50 off)

ION Pathfinder 4 Bluetooth portable speaker - $89.99 ($50 off)

Biggest Costco Black Friday discounts available from November 20 to November 30





If you found the above list a little short and underwhelming, the next collection of deals should put a big smile on your face, at least if you're in the market for a TV ranging from less than $500 to over $2,000, an ultra-low-cost tablet, a high-end smartphone at an unbeatable price, an Android and iOS-compatible wearable device, a versatile laptop, or a trendy smart home system before Christmas.









That's... pretty much everything you could want from Santa, so it's time to take a good look at this extensive list and, well, get your priorities straight so you don't end up living in a cardboard box once you finish your holiday shopping spree:





Samsung 65-inch Class 8K UHD QLED LCD TV - $2,299.99

Samsung 75-inch Class 4K UHD LCD TV - $999.99

Samsung The Frame Series QLED LCD TVs - $479.99 to $2,199.99

Samsung 82-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $1,399.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (10.4-inch) - $179.99 ($80 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8-inch) - $89.99 ($50 off)

Samsung 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $479.99

Samsung 70-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $629.99

Samsung 75-inch Class 4K UHD QLED LCD TV - $2,199.99

Samsung 55-inch Class 4K UHD QLED LCD TV - $599.99

LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $849.99

LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $629.99

Sony 85-inch Class 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $1,969.99

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW - $349.99 with Verizon monthly installment plans ($315 instant savings)

AT&T Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G - $350 with device payment plans

Fitbit Charge 4 - $89.99 ($50 off)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with bonus charging dock - $50 off

Lenovo Flex 14-inch 1080p touch 2-in-1 laptop - $599.99 ($100 off)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $80 off

Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Chime - $30 off

Ring Alarm 10-piece kit - $100 off

Ring Stick Up camera - $20 off

JBL Charge Essential portable Bluetooth speaker - $20 off

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i7) with Type Cover and Surface Pen - $1,249.99 ($300 off)

Surface Pro 7 (Intel Core i5) with Type Cover and Surface Pen - $799.99 ($200 off)

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch 1080p touch laptop - $649.99 ($50 off)

Bose SoundLink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth speaker - $129.99 ($20 off)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 with charging case - $339.99 ($40 off)

Best Costco Black Friday deals for the November 27 - 30 period





Compared to the absolutely insane collection of deals scheduled to kick off a week before Black Friday, Costco's actual Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) savings don't look incredibly impressive. Then again, the retailer is apparently also preparing some mystery deals on a lineup of unnamed "Apple products" that's likely to include the AirPods Pro in addition to select iMac and MacBook models, which definitely sounds like something to look forward to.









On top of that, there are also a few online-exclusive deals set for November 26 (and only November 26), including a 13-inch Dell XPS UHD+ touch laptop at a whopping $400 discount and a 14-inch 2-in-1 LG Gram model with a touchscreen of its own available for $250 off list. Meanwhile, the November 27 - 30 Black Friday deals that caught our attention are as follows:



