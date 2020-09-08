Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

What do you plan on buying on Black Friday 2020?

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 08, 2020, 7:06 AM
What do you plan on buying on Black Friday 2020?
Summer is slowly withering away but with the fast-approaching equinox and beginning of Autumn, we shift our mindset to shopping mode. There are various shopping events happening between now and Christmas, Black Friday being the climax of them all. This time we won’t try to give buying advice but rather ask you about your buying plans. We’re genuinely interested in people’s tech needs in this fast-paced world in order to stay in touch with reality.

Maybe you need that 8K TV set and plan to enter the ultra-high resolution age? Or you plan on buying a new console to be prepared for any potential lockdowns this Autumn? Smartphones are always in fashion technology-wise and with the new Note 20 series already here, and the iPhone 12 announcement closing in, there are great choices in that field as well. Maybe you want to smarten your home up? Whichever it is, we want to know! Surprise us in the poll below.

