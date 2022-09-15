Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors









Do the iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors work with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Tempered glass screen protectors

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Spigen is a reputable brand when it comes to cases and screen protectors, and its especially popular with its great price-to-quality ratio. The situation is the same with this screen protector (it comes in a pack with 2) for the new iPhone 14 Pro Max. The durability of its tempered glass is rated at 9H hardness. On top of it all, this screen protector comes with a kit to easily install it on your new iPhone, saving you from some hassle.



Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Buy at Amazon

Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass





Another great option which isn't very expensive is the tempered glass from Caseology. It comes again in a package with 2 protectors and features a Snap Fit kit to help you install your protector on your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Caseology's screen protector is also ultra-thin, durable, and protective.







Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass Buy at Amazon





ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard





This screen protector from ZAGG is aimed at protecting your new phone, as well as your eyes. It uses Ion Exchnage Technology to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max's screen from drops and scratches, while at the same time its blue-light filter protects your eyes over long periods of screen time.







ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite VisionGuard Buy at Amazon





Edge to edge screen protector by Totallee





If you want a screen protector that's hardly noticeable and covers your phone's display from edge to edge, you will like this one from Totallee. Featuring 9H screen hardness, it will protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max, while at the same time ensuring it stays out of your way with no extra bulk.







Edge to Edge Screen Protector by totallee Buy at Amazon





Tough screen protectors

Now, onto the tough solutions to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max's big display.



OtterBox Amplify Series + Antimicrobial screen protector

This iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protector is 2-in-1: first, it's durable and protective, and on top of it, features antimicrobial coating. It is engineered by Corning and can survive a drop of up to 6 feet. And, although it is tough and durable, it conserves the phone's natural display colors and brightness.



OtterBox AMPLIFY SERIES ANTIMICROBIAL Screen Protector Buy at Amazon

Belkin UltraGlass Screen protector

Apple is offering Belkin's UltraGlass screen protector for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This screen protector is 2X stronger than regular tempered glass protectors thanks to the Ion Exchange technology it is reinforced with. And additionally, it is thin and you barely notice it is there.



Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max $39 95 Buy at Apple





Privacy screen protectors





Annoyed with random strangers glancing at your phone in a crowded bus or coffee shop? Well, that's why privacy screen protectors exist. In this section, we'll have the best iPhone 14 Pro Max privacy screen protectors listed, so you won't have to worry to shield your display from unwanted attention. Keep in mind that the list will grow as more brands we trust in release their products.







ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Privacy 360





This screen protector will ensure nobody can look at your display unwarranted. It ensures your phone's display is invisible if you don't look straight from the front in both portrait and landscape orientation. On top of that, it protects your iPhone 14 Pro Max from scratches as well.







ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Privacy 360 Buy at Amazon





