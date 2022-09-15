Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
The Apple champion this year - the biggest and fanciest iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is now finally here. Featuring a new notch in the form of a pill cutout, that is cleverly designed to transform into a Dynamic Island, this new iPhone is quite different than its predecessor.
And although the Ceramic Shield of its display is protecting it from scratches, you might want to throw on a screen protector, you know, just to be better safe than sorry. And for you, we have this selection of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors right now, from brands we trust. Keep in mind that some cases are in pre-order at the moment.
Well, as we already mentioned above, there is a slight design change this year, and the notch is replaced by a pill cutout. This makes old iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors not the optimal ones for the 14 Pro Max. Our advice is to go for screen protectors specifically designed for the new iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Do the iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors work with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?
And we have the best ones here below, for your convenience.
Tempered glass screen protectors
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Spigen is a reputable brand when it comes to cases and screen protectors, and its especially popular with its great price-to-quality ratio. The situation is the same with this screen protector (it comes in a pack with 2) for the new iPhone 14 Pro Max. The durability of its tempered glass is rated at 9H hardness. On top of it all, this screen protector comes with a kit to easily install it on your new iPhone, saving you from some hassle.
Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass
Another great option which isn't very expensive is the tempered glass from Caseology. It comes again in a package with 2 protectors and features a Snap Fit kit to help you install your protector on your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Caseology's screen protector is also ultra-thin, durable, and protective.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard
This screen protector from ZAGG is aimed at protecting your new phone, as well as your eyes. It uses Ion Exchnage Technology to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max's screen from drops and scratches, while at the same time its blue-light filter protects your eyes over long periods of screen time.
Edge to edge screen protector by Totallee
If you want a screen protector that's hardly noticeable and covers your phone's display from edge to edge, you will like this one from Totallee. Featuring 9H screen hardness, it will protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max, while at the same time ensuring it stays out of your way with no extra bulk.
Tough screen protectors
Now, onto the tough solutions to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max's big display.
OtterBox Amplify Series + Antimicrobial screen protector
This iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protector is 2-in-1: first, it's durable and protective, and on top of it, features antimicrobial coating. It is engineered by Corning and can survive a drop of up to 6 feet. And, although it is tough and durable, it conserves the phone's natural display colors and brightness.
Belkin UltraGlass Screen protector
Apple is offering Belkin's UltraGlass screen protector for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This screen protector is 2X stronger than regular tempered glass protectors thanks to the Ion Exchange technology it is reinforced with. And additionally, it is thin and you barely notice it is there.
Privacy screen protectors
Annoyed with random strangers glancing at your phone in a crowded bus or coffee shop? Well, that's why privacy screen protectors exist. In this section, we'll have the best iPhone 14 Pro Max privacy screen protectors listed, so you won't have to worry to shield your display from unwanted attention. Keep in mind that the list will grow as more brands we trust in release their products.
ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Privacy 360
This screen protector will ensure nobody can look at your display unwarranted. It ensures your phone's display is invisible if you don't look straight from the front in both portrait and landscape orientation. On top of that, it protects your iPhone 14 Pro Max from scratches as well.
