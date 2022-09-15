 Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors

Apple Picks
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors
The Apple champion this year - the biggest and fanciest iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is now finally here. Featuring a new notch in the form of a pill cutout, that is cleverly designed to transform into a Dynamic Island, this new iPhone is quite different than its predecessor.

And although the Ceramic Shield of its display is protecting it from scratches, you might want to throw on a screen protector, you know, just to be better safe than sorry. And for you, we have this selection of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors right now, from brands we trust. Keep in mind that some cases are in pre-order at the moment.

Jump to:

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro is available to order at AT&T with saving of up to $1,000 when signing a new contract and a trade-in of an eligible device.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Pre-order at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$1000 off (100%) Trade-in
$0
$999 99
Pre-order at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also available to order at AT&T with a carrier plan and savings of up to $1,000 when trading-in an eligible device.
$1000 off (91%)
$99 99
$1099 99
Pre-order at AT&T

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

You can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for $99.99 with Verizon too. Just trade-in an eligible device and get an instalment plan. Receive a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch.
$1000 off (91%)
$99 99
$1099 99
Pre-order at Verizon

Do the iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors work with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?


Well, as we already mentioned above, there is a slight design change this year, and the notch is replaced by a pill cutout. This makes old iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors not the optimal ones for the 14 Pro Max. Our advice is to go for screen protectors specifically designed for the new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

And we have the best ones here below, for your convenience.

Tempered glass screen protectors


Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector


Spigen is a reputable brand when it comes to cases and screen protectors, and its especially popular with its great price-to-quality ratio. The situation is the same with this screen protector (it comes in a pack with 2) for the new iPhone 14 Pro Max. The durability of its tempered glass is rated at 9H hardness. On top of it all, this screen protector comes with a kit to easily install it on your new iPhone, saving you from some hassle.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Buy at Amazon

Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass


Another great option which isn't very expensive is the tempered glass from Caseology. It comes again in a package with 2 protectors and features a Snap Fit kit to help you install your protector on your iPhone 14 Pro Max. Caseology's screen protector is also ultra-thin, durable, and protective.

Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass

Buy at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard


This screen protector from ZAGG is aimed at protecting your new phone, as well as your eyes. It uses Ion Exchnage Technology to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max's screen from drops and scratches, while at the same time its blue-light filter protects your eyes over long periods of screen time.

ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite VisionGuard

Buy at Amazon

Edge to edge screen protector by Totallee


If you want a screen protector that's hardly noticeable and covers your phone's display from edge to edge, you will like this one from Totallee. Featuring 9H screen hardness, it will protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max, while at the same time ensuring it stays out of your way with no extra bulk.

Edge to Edge Screen Protector by totallee

Buy at Amazon

Tough screen protectors


Now, onto the tough solutions to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max's big display.

OtterBox Amplify Series + Antimicrobial screen protector


This iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protector is 2-in-1: first, it's durable and protective, and on top of it, features antimicrobial coating. It is engineered by Corning and can survive a drop of up to 6 feet. And, although it is tough and durable, it conserves the phone's natural display colors and brightness.

OtterBox AMPLIFY SERIES ANTIMICROBIAL Screen Protector

Buy at Amazon

Belkin UltraGlass Screen protector


Apple is offering Belkin's UltraGlass screen protector for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This screen protector is 2X stronger than regular tempered glass protectors thanks to the Ion Exchange technology it is reinforced with. And additionally, it is thin and you barely notice it is there.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max

$39 95
Buy at Apple

Privacy screen protectors


Annoyed with random strangers glancing at your phone in a crowded bus or coffee shop? Well, that's why privacy screen protectors exist. In this section, we'll have the best iPhone 14 Pro Max privacy screen protectors listed, so you won't have to worry to shield your display from unwanted attention. Keep in mind that the list will grow as more brands we trust in release their products.

ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Privacy 360


This screen protector will ensure nobody can look at your display unwarranted. It ensures your phone's display is invisible if you don't look straight from the front in both portrait and landscape orientation. On top of that, it protects your iPhone 14 Pro Max from scratches as well.

ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Privacy 360

Buy at Amazon

Also check out:

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here's how you can get the excellent OnePlus 9 at an awesome price right now
Here's how you can get the excellent OnePlus 9 at an awesome price right now
Samsung's Exynos processors won't die with the S23's move to Snapdragon
Samsung's Exynos processors won't die with the S23's move to Snapdragon
Google slides into Apple's DMs with new iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
Google slides into Apple's DMs with new iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets
Best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors
Best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors
Vodafone’s UK stores won’t work on September 19th, 2022
Vodafone’s UK stores won’t work on September 19th, 2022
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown shows the Dynamic Island setup and battery capacity
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown shows the Dynamic Island setup and battery capacity

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless