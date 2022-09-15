 Best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors - PhoneArena
Best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors

Apple Picks
Best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors
This year, Apple has ramped up the changes for the Pro-branded iPhone 14 (a new processor, a new camera). In terms of design, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with a similar look to its predecessor with one big change (and one Dynamic Island going with this change): the notch is gone... somewhat gone, replaced by a pill cutout.

But this change pretty much means that you will need to get a screen protector designed specifically for the iPhone 14 Pro. Despite the phone rocking a Ceramic Shield protection of its display panel, you might still want to buy a screen protector for extra piece of mind.

If that's the case, then this article is for you. We've selected the best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors available right now for you. Keep in mind that some of these are in pre-order, just like the new iPhones.

Does the iPhone 13 Pro screen protector work with the iPhone 14 Pro?


Actually, no. As we already indicated above, the 14 Pro has a new 'notch', so you will need a specifically designed screen protector for it, and we advise you to follow this route. Despite the phone having the same 6.1-inch sized display, the difference in the notch is essential to how the screen protector will look and feel.

Now, let's see what the best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors are!

Jump to:


Tempered glass screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro


Spigen tempered glass screen protector for iPhone 14 Pro


This Spigen protector is uniquely designed for the iPhone 14 Pro with the aim to protect the new pill cutout and the Dynamic Island. It is rated with 9H hardness, its clear material preserves the 14 Pro's original brightness and screen clarity, and on top of all of that, it is fingerprint resistant thanks to its oleophobic coating.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector designed for iPhone 14 Pro

Buy at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard


This iPhone 14 Pro screen protector is one of the best screen protectors for this phone because, on top of being 5X stronger, it also filters blue light to protect your eyes and is easy to install.

ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite VisionGuard

Buy at Amazon

Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 Pro


This affordable and cool tempered glass screen protector for your iPhone 14 Pro comes from Caseology. It is ultra-thin and at the same time durable and flexible for the best protection of your new phone. And it comes with a Snap Fit tray which helps you apply it to your phone in an easy and hassle-free way.

Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass for iPhone 14 Pro

Buy at Amazon

Tough screen protectors


Belkin UltraGlass screen protector for the iPhone 14 Pro


Belkin's UltraGlass screen protector is another great option that tough and protective for your new iPhone. This screen protector has been chemically strengthened by double ion-exchange and that's making it up to 2X stronger than your regular tempered glass protectors.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro

$39 95
Buy at Apple

Keep in mind that more screen protectors like this one are going to surface in the following weeks and we'll make sure to include other options here soon.

Privacy screen protectors


Privacy screen protectors are great if you don't want other people to look at your screen while you're in a crowded area. Basically, what they do is make your screen dark for anyone who isn't looking directly from the front.

ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Privacy 360


Featuring 4-way portrait and landscape privacy filter, the Elite Privacy 360 screen protector from ZAGG will ensure nobody can shoot a glance at your display unwarranted. And, as any of the best iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors, this one offers great scratch resistance and easy installation.

ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass Elite Privacy 360

Buy at Amazon

