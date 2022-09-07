Best iPhone 14 cases available right now

Best iPhone 14 leather cases

SUANPOT Wallet case for iPhone 14



While we’re waiting for your regular Moment and Torro iPhone 14 cases, there’s this wallet-type case from SUANPOT. It’s not the most popular one but you’ll find some really cool features such as the card slots able to hold up to 9 RFID protected cards, the integrated kickstand, the cool colors and the affordable price tag.



Best iPhone 14 Stylish cases

Sometimes it’s all about style, and leather just isn’t enough. You might want unicorns to ride off the edge of your iPhone 14, or some butterflies to flap their wings in awe on the velvety surface of your iPhone 14 case. Here are some artsy case picks for your new phone.



LoveCases White Stars and Moons Gel Case - For iPhone 14

Let's say you're an amateur astronomer or you just like to gaze at the stars. This LoveCases iPhone 14 case will express your demeanor perfectly. It's a fashion-oriented case, so don't expect military protection but it will guard your phone against scratches and minor bumps.

