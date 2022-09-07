Best iPhone 14 cases available right now
The big iPhone 14 reveal is a couple of hours away, and we’re all geared up to meet the new flagship phones from Apple. Four models will make their debut on September 7, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Do iPhone 13 cases fit the iPhone 14?
Table of contents:
- Best iPhone 14 clear cases
- Best iPhone 14 rugged cases
- Best iPhone 14 leather cases
- Best iPhone 14 stylish cases
Best iPhone 14 clear cases
Behold the clear case! The perfect compromise between keeping your phone safe and showing off your new gem to the whole wide world! We all know how fragile modern smartphones are, so using them without a case is a big no-no. Fortunately, the best iPhone 14 clear cases will take care of your new phone without obscuring its beauty.
Olixar iPhone 14 MagSafe compatible Clear Case
Olixar iPhone 14 MagSafe compatible Clear Case
Before Apple launches its own MagSafe cases, there’s a chance to be an early bird and catch the proverbial worm with this Olixar iPhone 14 MagSafe Clear Case. It’s custom molded, which means it will fit perfectly, it’s also very lightweight and slim, and will work with all MagSafe accessories.
This is not a rugged case, of course, but you should expect a base level of protection against scratches, bumps and the occasional (small) drop. The raised bezels will take care of your screen and camera but don’t go throwing your new iPhone 14 at birds or something like that. Oh, and by the way, this iPhone 14 case is pretty affordable as well.
Ringke Fusion iPhone 14 Clear Case with card slot
Ringke Fusion iPhone 14 Clear Case with card slot
Having a slim and lightweight clear case is great but for all people who want to leave their wallet behind, it’s not the most practical thing in the world. Fortunately, the Ringke Fusion iPhone 14 case can help with that. Because it has a built-in card/cash holder.
Alongside this card compartment, you get a perfectly clear case made of non-slip material that won’t go dark over time. There are raised lips around the display and the camera bum, and also a very attractive price tag on this one.
Speck - Presidio Perfect-clear MagSafe iPhone 14 case
Speck - Presidio Perfect-clear MagSafe iPhone 14 case
The Perfect-clear iPhone 14 case is just that - perfectly clear. Speck is famous for its clear cases, they offer unparalleled transparency, and some cool extras. Such as the Microban layer that kills up to 99% of the stinky bacteria.
Now, this iPhone 14 case also comes with up to 13-feet drop protection, so it’s the real deal. Of course, with so many extras, the price is a little higher but you’re securing a phone that costs hundreds of dollars - it’s perfectly justified.
Best iPhone 14 rugged cases
Speaking of securing expensive phones, there’s no better way to do it than buying a rugged case. Granted, the iPhone 14 rugged cases might not look pretty or slim but they’ll get the job done and save your precious device from some of the most dangerous situations (dropping your phone from a plane not covered).
CaseBorne V iPhone 14 case with military-grade protection
CaseBorne V iPhone 14 case with military-grade protection
We all know and love the Defender series from Otterbox but until these launch we have to deal with other models. For the early adopters and the most impatient ones, the CaseBorne V iPhone 14 case will do the trick.
This case offers military-grade protection, resulting in 21-feet drop protection, and some additional extras. This is all thanks to the multi-layered design of the case, offering things like a shock-absorbing foam, soft TPU, and a hard plastic outer shell. Plus, there are some cool color options.
Speck - Presidio2 Grip MagSafe iPhone 14 case
Speck - Presidio2 Grip MagSafe iPhone 14 case
If you don’t want to go full-armor, you can get this Presidio2 Grip MagSafe iPhone 14 case, it’s the best of both worlds - sturdy enough but also slim and lightweight. There’s a special inverted grip pattern that will help with holding your iPhone 14 securely, and another cool trick called Armor Cloud.
The Armor Could technology is in practice a bunch of air cushions placed at the most vulnerable points - the edges. Last but not least, along with the 13-feet drop protection you’re getting Speck’s Microban treatment - killing off up to 99% of the odeur-inducing bacteria on your case.
Best iPhone 14 leather cases
Going for a leather iPhone 14 case will not only add style to your new phone but also some protection and cool features - leather ages really well, even faux leather, if you want to be environmentally sensible (who doesn’t love animals?)
SUANPOT Wallet case for iPhone 14
SUANPOT Wallet case for iPhone 14
While we’re waiting for your regular Moment and Torro iPhone 14 cases, there’s this wallet-type case from SUANPOT. It’s not the most popular one but you’ll find some really cool features such as the card slots able to hold up to 9 RFID protected cards, the integrated kickstand, the cool colors and the affordable price tag.
Best iPhone 14 Stylish cases
Sometimes it’s all about style, and leather just isn’t enough. You might want unicorns to ride off the edge of your iPhone 14, or some butterflies to flap their wings in awe on the velvety surface of your iPhone 14 case. Here are some artsy case picks for your new phone.
LoveCases White Stars and Moons Gel Case - For iPhone 14
LoveCases White Stars and Moons Gel Case - For iPhone 14
Let’s say you’re an amateur astronomer or you just like to gaze at the stars. This LoveCases iPhone 14 case will express your demeanor perfectly. It’s a fashion-oriented case, so don’t expect military protection but it will guard your phone against scratches and minor bumps.
