Best Google Pixel 9a deals: get Google's latest mid-ranger at bargain prices
The Google Pixel 9a was launched just recently, and you can already get it at discounted prices from major US carriers and merchants like Amazon.
Looking for a compact mid-range Android phone with excellent Google AI features? The Google Pixel 9a fits the bill! Launched just recently, it delivers a premium Pixel experience at a more budget-friendly price point. Still, with a $499 starting price, it might feel like a stretch for some shoppers.
The good news? You can often find solid deals that make the Pixel 9a much easier on your wallet — without compromising the experience. Here, you can find the hottest Pixel 9a deals available at online retailers like Amazon and major US carriers like Verizon.
Pixel 9a deals at Amazon
The Pixel 9a is available in brand-new condition at Amazon in a fully unlocked condition. At the beginning of May, the e-commerce giant launched a bundle offer with a $100 gift card free of charge. This bargain has already expired, and you can now get it without any discounts. Stay tuned for bargains.
Pixel 9a deals at Best Buy
Just like Amazon, Best Buy sells the Pixel 9a in a fully unlocked condition. The handset arrives at $499 in its 128GB variant, but you can get it for $100 off with immediate activation. You should keep in mind that activations come with a $35 fee.
Pixel 9a deals at Verizon
If you're a Verizon fan, definitely check out Verizon's promo on the Pixel 9a. Right now, you can buy it for $0.00/mo. instead of $13.88/mo., saving you $499 over 36 months. You must activate a new line on an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.
Pixel 9a deals at AT&T
Over at AT&T, you can save up to $412.36 in bill credits on the mid-range Pixel 8a successor. Right now, the carrier lets you buy the Pixel 9a for $2.99/mo. instead of $14.45/mo., and you don't even have to set up a new line. All you need to do is activate or keep an eligible unlimited wireless service (starting at $60.99/mo.)
Pixel 9a deals at Mint Mobile
Prefer buying the Pixel 9a with a prepaid plan? In that case, consider Mint Mobile's offer. Over here, the handset sells for $100 off its original price, landing it at $399. On top of that, you'll get a one-year unlimited data plan for $15/mo. ($180/y.) instead of $30/mo.
Pixel 9a deals at Visible
Visible also lets you buy the Google Pixel 9a. The unit retails at its standard price, but you can trade in an eligible device to unlock some discounts.
