Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!
GALAXY S25 EDGE EXCLUSIVE DEAL
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a $50 PhoneArena discount!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Best Google Pixel 9a deals: get Google's latest mid-ranger at bargain prices

The Google Pixel 9a was launched just recently, and you can already get it at discounted prices from major US carriers and merchants like Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Google Pixel 9a, showcasing its beautiful display.
Looking for a compact mid-range Android phone with excellent Google AI features? The Google Pixel 9a fits the bill! Launched just recently, it delivers a premium Pixel experience at a more budget-friendly price point. Still, with a $499 starting price, it might feel like a stretch for some shoppers.

The good news? You can often find solid deals that make the Pixel 9a much easier on your wallet — without compromising the experience. Here, you can find the hottest Pixel 9a deals available at online retailers like Amazon and major US carriers like Verizon.

Jump to: 

Pixel 9a deals at Amazon


Pixel 9a at Amazon

Google's latest mid-range option, the Pixel 9a, is currently available at its standard price with no discounts at Amazon. You can purchase the handset with a $100 Gift Card, but you don't get a price cut on that bundle, either.
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9a is available in brand-new condition at Amazon in a fully unlocked condition. At the beginning of May, the e-commerce giant launched a bundle offer with a $100 gift card free of charge. This bargain has already expired, and you can now get it without any discounts. Stay tuned for bargains.

Pixel 9a deals at Best Buy


Pixel 9a is $100 off with activation

$399
$499
$100 off (20%)
The Pixel 9a is available at Best Buy without any discounts. However, you can save $100 on it with immediate activation. On top of that, trade-ins can help you unlock extra savings.
Buy at BestBuy

Just like Amazon, Best Buy sells the Pixel 9a in a fully unlocked condition. The handset arrives at $499 in its 128GB variant, but you can get it for $100 off with immediate activation. You should keep in mind that activations come with a $35 fee.

Pixel 9a deals at Verizon


Pixel 9a on Verizon with a new line

$0 /mo
$13 88
$14 off (100%)
The Pixel 9a is available at Verizon at an excellent price: $0.00/mo! That saves you $499.99, though you must activate a new line on an eligible Unlimited plan to get the discount.
Buy at Verizon

If you're a Verizon fan, definitely check out Verizon's promo on the Pixel 9a. Right now, you can buy it for $0.00/mo. instead of $13.88/mo., saving you $499 over 36 months. You must activate a new line on an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Pixel 9a deals at AT&T


Pixel 9a at AT&T: only $2.99/mo.

$2 99 /mo
$14 45
$11 off (79%)
AT&T has an excellent offer on the latest Google Pixel phone. Right now, it sells the model for $2.99/mo. instead of $14.45/mo., and all you have to do is activate or keep an eligible unlimited wireless service.
Buy at AT&T

Over at AT&T, you can save up to $412.36 in bill credits on the mid-range Pixel 8a successor. Right now, the carrier lets you buy the Pixel 9a for $2.99/mo. instead of $14.45/mo., and you don't even have to set up a new line. All you need to do is activate or keep an eligible unlimited wireless service (starting at $60.99/mo.)

Pixel 9a deals at Mint Mobile


Pixel 9a at Mint Mobile: Save $100

$399
$499
$100 off (20%)
The Pixel 9a is available at Mint Mobile. You can now buy the phone for $100 off with a one-year unlimited data plan. The data plan will cost you $180 instead of $360, which sounds like a pretty sweet deal.
Buy at Mint Mobile

Prefer buying the Pixel 9a with a prepaid plan? In that case, consider Mint Mobile's offer. Over here, the handset sells for $100 off its original price, landing it at $399. On top of that, you'll get a one-year unlimited data plan for $15/mo. ($180/y.) instead of $30/mo.

Pixel 9a deals at Visible


Google Pixel 9a is available at Visible

$499
The Google Pixel 9a is also available at Visible. You can get the handset at its standard price, but trade-ins let you unlock a discount.
Buy at Visible

Visible also lets you buy the Google Pixel 9a. The unit retails at its standard price, but you can trade in an eligible device to unlock some discounts.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless