The best earbuds for phone calls you can find - updated September 2021

Sony WF-1000XM4



Sony introduced a new microphone system in the WF-1000XM4 earbuds. Sony has perfected its beamforming technology and noise reduction for calls and has added a bone-conducting microphone that registers vibration from your voice only and works in conjunction with the microphones around the earphones to offer superior call quality even in tricky situations.



The design and comfort of Sony’s new top-of-the-line earbuds have been improved, as well. The WF-1000XM4 earbuds are more compact and thanks to the special foam, the ear tips are much more comfortable on your ears.



There are a ton of features that can elevate your phone call experience. There’s the Quick Attention mode that lets you quickly bring the volume down by placing your finger on the left earpiece. And when you’re out in the wild, Adaptive Sound Control will listen to your surroundings and adjust the sound settings accordingly.



It goes without saying that the noise canceling on these is just out of this world. It's one of the best found on in-ear headphones, and it works great for phone calls too. The battery life is also great - Sony claims 8 hours of non-stop operation for the buds alone and 16 hours more with the charging case. Last but not least, these earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, so you won't have to worry about call drops and connection issues.

The only drawback here is the price, these are not cheap. But you're getting the best earbuds for phone calls out there.



Pros Solid, secure fit

Solid, secure fit Great sound

Great sound Top-tier noise canceling and ambient sound pass-through

Top-tier noise canceling and ambient sound pass-through Exceptional battery life

Exceptional battery life Feature-rich (download the app)

Feature-rich (download the app) Fast, effortless pairing to Android and Windows Cons Can cause ear fatigue in longer sessions

Can cause ear fatigue in longer sessions A $50 bump in price over the XM3's original MSRP

A $50 bump in price over the XM3's original MSRP No multi-device connectivity (multipoint)





Apple AirPods and AirPods 2



The Apple AirPods are also a great earbuds choice for phone calls. When they first launched, the design spurred tons of copycats and clones, and for a good reason. The original AirPods and the second generation both feature a unique design - some people find them so comfortable that they barely feel the earbuds are there.



The AirPods model has a special technology that monitors the signal strength and keeps it up for the best call experience. Thanks to the H1 chip in the second generation model you can make phone calls by saying "Hey Siri," then say something like "Call Aelita's mobile."

Pros Unrivaled comfort

Unrivaled comfort Extremely compact

Extremely compact Good battery life

Good battery life Wireless charging Cons Sound quality could be better

Sound quality could be better Checking exact battery levels is a hassle

Read More: Apple AirPods review





Samsung Galaxy Buds 2



Samsung finally launched its Galaxy Buds 2, the real successor of the original Buds, after numerous spin-offs and models. These earbuds are great for the price, and also great for phone calls. Here’s an excerpt from our review.



"Your voice will still sound nice and clear during calls. Even in windy weather, the mic on the Buds 2 is well capable of capturing your voice and letting people on the other line hear you over the potential wind noise."



The Galaxy Buds 2 are also packed full of features - they come equipped with great ANC tech, and while it can't block the 98% of background noise touted by Samsung, they're up there with ANC earbuds from Sony and Apple.

The Bluetooth range and stability are great with these earbuds, they use Bluetooth 5.2. The battery life is also decent with up to 7.5 hours on the buds alone (with ANC off) and up to 29 hours with the charging case. The price is also quite attractive!



Pros Clean sound with great bass

Clean sound with great bass Light and comfortable

Light and comfortable Solid ANC

Solid ANC Wireless charging

Wireless charging Strong Bluetooth range

Strong Bluetooth range Fair price Cons Accidental touch gestures are hard to avoid when adjusting the earbuds in your ears

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review





Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds offer unique ergonomics with their bean-shaped design. These are one of the most comfortable earbuds on the market, and you won’t notice them in your ears. But ergonomics isn’t the only trick up Buds Live’s sleeve.



For starters, the sound quality is really great. And it translates to call quality too - with the ANC engaged, things get even better, and you won’t have any trouble hearing the other side. The microphone quality is also fantastic - during our review, we were told that on the receiving end of a phone call, it sounded like we were speaking from a normal phone.

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds offer a stable and reliable Bluetooth connection, and the battery life is pretty solid - around 4-5 hours on the buds and 19 more with the charging case. One additional thing to mention is the IPX2 rating, meaning that you'll be able to sweat a little bit in the gym wearing those headphones.





Pros Impressive sound quality and bass

Impressive sound quality and bass Good active noise cancellation

Good active noise cancellation Wireless charging case

Wireless charging case Good battery life Cons A bit finicky to place in and take out of ears

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review





Jabra Elite Active 75t



The Jabra Elite Active 75t are the best earbuds for phone calls if you’re a sporty kind of person. They’re pretty ergonomic and comfortable, and won’t fall out during your workout or run. Furthermore, there’s noise cancelation on board, along with the HearThrough feature that’s extremely important if you’re doing activities outside.



The Jabra Elite Active 75t are the best earbuds for phone calls if you're a sporty kind of person. They're pretty ergonomic and comfortable, and won't fall out during your workout or run. Furthermore, there's noise cancelation on board, along with the HearThrough feature that's extremely important if you're doing activities outside.

There's a 5-band EQ to tailor the sound to your liking, and because these earbuds are of the Active variety, they offer an IP57 rating. You can rinse them or use them in the rain with no problems.

And then we get to the battery life. It's simply amazing! The Jabra Elite Active 75t can last up to 7.5 hours of earbud life on a single charge and up to 28 collective hours when using the charging case to top them up. The charging case supports fast charging too, and last but not least, these earbuds are quite affordable.





Pros Good fit

Good fit Clear, punchy, detailed sound

Clear, punchy, detailed sound Outstanding battery life

Outstanding battery life Great noise cancellation and clear HearThrough Cons Button actions can’t be customized (Yet – promised feature via update)



Read More: Jabra Elite Active 75t review





Apple AirPods Pro

Apple took the best features from the original AirPods and reinvented them in the AirPods Pro. The design has been further improved and optimized to offer the best fit and comfort, the ANC is on a top-level, comparable to the best in the business, and the sound quality has also been improved.



The AirPods Pro sound much better than their predecessors, and the microphones used are also great - no complaints on the receiving side when you’re making calls. The seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem makes these earbuds the best for iPhone users but that’s nothing new.

Pros Comfortable and elegant design

Comfortable and elegant design Useful Active Noise Cancellation

Useful Active Noise Cancellation Solid sound quality

Solid sound quality Flawless integration with iOS

Flawless integration with iOS Splash proof Cons They don't come cheap



Read More: Apple AirPods Pro review





Conclusion





And there it is - our best earbuds for phone calls list is done but not dusted. We'll be adding new models the moment they arrive, and some old entries may have to wave farewell. Stay tuned and watch this space for updates.





