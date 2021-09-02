Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Accessories Picks Audio

The best earbuds for phone calls you can find - updated September 2021

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best earbuds for phone calls you can find - updated September 2021
The best earbuds for phone calls - this phrase may sound like something ancient but believe it or not, people are still making calls! And by the way, a recent meta-study found that close exposure to phone radiation during calls can increase the risk of developing cancer at a later stage in life.

That’s why the best earbuds for phone calls are not only relevant but also good for your health. There are some specific requirements for a pair of earbuds to qualify for that category. The number one is call quality, obviously, and this involves several factors.

The best earbuds for phone calls should have a stable Bluetooth connection, good microphones - the more, the better, and they should reproduce voices in the clearest possible manner. Battery life is also important, especially if you’re on the phone most of the time, as is comfort.

So, without further ado, let’s look at the best earbuds for phone calls you can find.

Best earbuds for phone calls at a glance:


Sony WF-1000XM4


Sony introduced a new microphone system in the WF-1000XM4 earbuds. Sony has perfected its beamforming technology and noise reduction for calls and has added a bone-conducting microphone that registers vibration from your voice only and works in conjunction with the microphones around the earphones to offer superior call quality even in tricky situations.

The design and comfort of Sony’s new top-of-the-line earbuds have been improved, as well. The WF-1000XM4 earbuds are more compact and thanks to the special foam, the ear tips are much more comfortable on your ears.

There are a ton of features that can elevate your phone call experience. There’s the Quick Attention mode that lets you quickly bring the volume down by placing your finger on the left earpiece. And when you’re out in the wild, Adaptive Sound Control will listen to your surroundings and adjust the sound settings accordingly.

It goes without saying that the noise canceling on these is just out of this world. It’s one of the best found on in-ear headphones, and it works great for phone calls too. The battery life is also great - Sony claims 8 hours of non-stop operation for the buds alone and 16 hours more with the charging case. Last but not least, these earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, so you won’t have to worry about call drops and connection issues.

Get your Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds here:

Sony WF-1000XM4

Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Built-in

Buy at Amazon


The only drawback here is the price, these are not cheap. But you’re getting the best earbuds for phone calls out there.

Pros

  • Solid, secure fit
  • Great sound
  • Top-tier noise canceling and ambient sound pass-through
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Feature-rich (download the app)
  • Fast, effortless pairing to Android and Windows

Cons

  • Can cause ear fatigue in longer sessions
  • A $50 bump in price over the XM3's original MSRP
  • No multi-device connectivity (multipoint)
Also Read: Sony WF-1000XM4 review

Apple AirPods and AirPods 2


The Apple AirPods are also a great earbuds choice for phone calls. When they first launched, the design spurred tons of copycats and clones, and for a good reason. The original AirPods and the second generation both feature a unique design - some people find them so comfortable that they barely feel the earbuds are there.

The AirPods model has a special technology that monitors the signal strength and keeps it up for the best call experience. Thanks to the H1 chip in the second generation model you can make phone calls by saying “Hey Siri,” then say something like “Call Aelita's mobile.”

Get your Apple AirPods here:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)

$39 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods (Geek Squad Refurbished)

- 2nd-gen, with standard charging case

$50 off (31%)
$109 99
$159 99
Buy at BestBuy

AirPods with wireless charging case

$40 off (20%)
$159 99
$199 99
Buy at Target

Apple AirPods with charging case

$40 off (25%)
$119 99
$159 99
Buy at Target

AirPods with wired charging case (2nd gen)

$34 off (21%)
$124 99
$159
Buy at B&H Photo

AirPods with wireless charging case (2nd gen)

$34 off (17%)
$164 99
$199
Buy at B&H Photo

Apple AirPods (Geek Squad Refurbished)

- 2nd-gen, with wireless charging case

$80 off (40%)
$119 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Apple AirPods

- 2nd-gen, with wireless charging case

$10 off (6%)
$160
$169 99
Buy at Walmart


As far as battery life goes, the second generation saw some improvements specifically for calls. Apple says that the new model offers up to 50% more battery life when you're making phone calls using the AirPods.

Pros

  • Unrivaled comfort
  • Extremely compact
  • Good battery life
  • Wireless charging

Cons

  • Sound quality could be better
  • Checking exact battery levels is a hassle
Read More: Apple AirPods review

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2


Samsung finally launched its Galaxy Buds 2, the real successor of the original Buds, after numerous spin-offs and models. These earbuds are great for the price, and also great for phone calls. Here’s an excerpt from our review.

"Your voice will still sound nice and clear during calls. Even in windy weather, the mic on the Buds 2 is well capable of capturing your voice and letting people on the other line hear you over the potential wind noise."

The Galaxy Buds 2 are also packed full of features - they come equipped with great ANC tech, and while it can’t block the 98% of background noise touted by Samsung, they’re up there with ANC earbuds from Sony and Apple.

Get your Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 here:

Galaxy Buds2

True wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound

$149 99
Buy at Samsung
  

The Bluetooth range and stability are great with these earbuds, they use Bluetooth 5.2. The battery life is also decent with up to 7.5 hours on the buds alone (with ANC off) and up to 29 hours with the charging case. The price is also quite attractive!

Pros

  • Clean sound with great bass
  • Light and comfortable
  • Solid ANC
  • Wireless charging
  • Strong Bluetooth range
  • Fair price

Cons

  • Accidental touch gestures are hard to avoid when adjusting the earbuds in your ears
Read More:Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds offer unique ergonomics with their bean-shaped design. These are one of the most comfortable earbuds on the market, and you won’t notice them in your ears. But ergonomics isn’t the only trick up Buds Live’s sleeve.

For starters, the sound quality is really great. And it translates to call quality too - with the ANC engaged, things get even better, and you won’t have any trouble hearing the other side. The microphone quality is also fantastic - during our review, we were told that on the receiving end of a phone call, it sounded like we were speaking from a normal phone.

Get your Samsung Galaxy Buds Live here:

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Live

True Wireless Earbuds US Version Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Charging Case Included

$40 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds offer a stable and reliable Bluetooth connection, and the battery life is pretty solid - around 4-5 hours on the buds and 19 more with the charging case. One additional thing to mention is the IPX2 rating, meaning that you’ll be able to sweat a little bit in the gym wearing those headphones.

Pros

  • Impressive sound quality and bass
  • Good active noise cancellation
  • Wireless charging case
  • Good battery life

Cons

  • A bit finicky to place in and take out of ears
Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review

Jabra Elite Active 75t


The Jabra Elite Active 75t are the best earbuds for phone calls if you’re a sporty kind of person. They’re pretty ergonomic and comfortable, and won’t fall out during your workout or run. Furthermore, there’s noise cancelation on board, along with the HearThrough feature that’s extremely important if you’re doing activities outside.

There’s a 5-band EQ to tailor the sound to your liking, and because these earbuds are of the Active variety, they offer an IP57 rating. You can rinse them or use them in the rain with no problems.

Get your Jabra Elite Active 75t here:

Jabra Elite 75t

True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case, Titanium Black – Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds with a Comfortable, Secure Fit, Long Battery Life

Buy at Amazon


And then we get to the battery life. It’s simply amazing! The Jabra Elite Active 75t can last up to 7.5 hours of earbud life on a single charge and up to 28 collective hours when using the charging case to top them up. The charging case supports fast charging too, and last but not least, these earbuds are quite affordable.

Pros

  • Good fit
  • Clear, punchy, detailed sound
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Great noise cancellation and clear HearThrough

Cons

  • Button actions can’t be customized (Yet – promised feature via update)

Read More:Jabra Elite Active 75t review

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple took the best features from the original AirPods and reinvented them in the AirPods Pro. The design has been further improved and optimized to offer the best fit and comfort, the ANC is on a top-level, comparable to the best in the business, and the sound quality has also been improved.

The AirPods Pro sound much better than their predecessors, and the microphones used are also great - no complaints on the receiving side when you’re making calls. The seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem makes these earbuds the best for iPhone users but that’s nothing new.

Get your Apple AirPods Pro here:

Apple AirPods Pro
$219 $249 Buy at B&H Photo $197 $219 Buy at Walmart $199 99 $249 99 Buy at Target
$194 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy View price Buy at Amazon


On the battery life front, things have degraded slightly. The AirPods Pro can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge, which is slightly less than the regular AirPods and their 5-hour battery life. The AirPods Pro model is also splashproof, so you can use it in the gym or in a light drizzle.

Pros

  • Comfortable and elegant design
  • Useful Active Noise Cancellation
  • Solid sound quality
  • Flawless integration with iOS
  • Splash proof

Cons

  • They don't come cheap

Read More: Apple AirPods Pro review

Conclusion


And there it is - our best earbuds for phone calls list is done but not dusted. We'll be adding new models the moment they arrive, and some old entries may have to wave farewell. Stay tuned and watch this space for updates.

You may also like:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

YouTube reaches 50 million paid subscribers milestone for YouTube Music and Premium
by Iskra Petrova,  0
YouTube reaches 50 million paid subscribers milestone for YouTube Music and Premium
New Google Assistant features coming soon: 'Quick phrases' to replace the "Hey, Google" for some interactions
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New Google Assistant features coming soon: 'Quick phrases' to replace the "Hey, Google" for some interactions
Did Apple just allow reader apps to bypass the 30% Apple Tax?
by Alan Friedman,  0
Did Apple just allow reader apps to bypass the 30% Apple Tax?
Galaxy S21 FE to launch on this day in October
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Galaxy S21 FE to launch on this day in October
Android 12 to include redesign for Google Messages attachments UI
by Alan Friedman,  0
Android 12 to include redesign for Google Messages attachments UI
Which country has the cheapest mobile data? The most expensive? Find out where the U.S. ranks
by Alan Friedman,  3
Which country has the cheapest mobile data? The most expensive? Find out where the U.S. ranks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless