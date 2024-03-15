Weekly deals roundup: So many hot discounts on Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus stuff, so little time!

Yes, ladies and gents, it's that time of the week again. The time to cast all your work (or homework) aside... for now, and try to find your zen in this chaos we call a modern life. We don't know about you, but one of the best de-stressing plays in our book after a week of deadlines, business meetings, and answering emails is to put together our little lists of the top tech deals from around the web.





There are very few things more satisfying and relaxing than saving big bucks on some of the most popular gadgets in the world, and if that sounds like something that can make your weekend or even your next week sunnier, join us as we round up the greatest mobile device offers available today. Many of these will not last long, mind you, so be sure to make your decisions and your purchases ASAP!

Check out this week's three best deals!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Two Color Options $250 off (56%) $199 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge+ (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch OLED Display with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 4,800mAh Battery, 68W Charging Capabilities, 50 + 50 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Single Selfie Shooter, Two Color Options $205 off (41%) Buy at Amazon OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Free OnePlus Stylo Included $80 off (17%) Gift $399 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus





A smartwatch, a smartphone, and a tablet walk into a bar. You walk out with all three in your bag after paying a lot less than you might imagine. That doesn't make any sense, we know, which is why you'll probably never see us get into comedy. Instead, we'll stick to our day job and strongly recommend you consider buying the deeply discounted Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Motorola Edge+ (2022), and OnePlus Pad right now.









Don't forget to hurry, though, as one or several of these headline-grabbing promotions could well expire before the weekend wraps up!

Here are five other smartphone steals to feast on!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon Promotional Credit Included Gift Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $100 Amazon Promotional Credit Included Gift Buy at Amazon OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray Color, $100 Amazon Gift Card Included Gift Buy at Amazon Motorola Razr 2023 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options $200 off (29%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor, 6.6-Inch Endless Edge P-OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 4,400mAh Battery with 68W Charging Support, Eclipse Black, Vegan Leather $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon





Can the state-of-the-art Galaxy S24 Ultra really be called a steal... at its regular price? Technically not, but that $150 promotional credit thrown in by Amazon definitely sweetens this bad boy's deal to the point of no resistance. You might not be able to resist buying the "vanilla" Galaxy S24 with a nice $100 gift included either, and the same goes for the similarly powerful but significantly cheaper OnePlus 12R





Then you have the mid-range Motorola Edge (2023) and high-end Motorola Razr (2023) at prices that may no longer feel "special" while remaining pretty much impossible to beat. It looks like you're facing a tough choice here, but it's probably the good kind of tough where no matter what decision you end up making, you'll almost surely be satisfied with your savings.

Tablet quality beats quantity

Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options $109 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Lenovo Tab Extreme 14.5-Inch Tablet with 3K OLED Display, Android 13, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12,300mAh Battery, Eight JBL Speakers, Dolby Atmos, 13 + 5MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Front-Facing Camera, Storm Grey Color, Keyboard, Lenovo Precision Pen 3, and 68W Fast Charger Included $150 off (14%) $949 99 $1099 99 Buy at Lenovo





Are you uncertain if the OnePlus Pad is right for you? Then why not consider the compact iPad mini (2021) and the gargantuan Lenovo Tab Extreme as well before pulling the trigger? These two tablets couldn't be any different, but at the same time, they're both really, really good for two very different types of people.





And yes, the Lenovo Tab Extreme may still feel... extremely expensive, but that's because it has everything it needs to replace your traditional laptop. The sixth-gen iPad mini, meanwhile, doesn't have anything... besides its beautiful little screen with minimal bezels and a generous 256 gigs of storage space. Sounds like another difficult decision to make.

Looking for a budget smartwatch? Here are your top three options!

Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS Running Smartwatch with Daily Suggested Workouts, 1.04-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Built-in Sports Apps, VO2 Max, Body Battery Energy Monitor, PacePro Technology, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to Two Weeks of Battery Life, Black $50 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Running Smartwatch, 1.3-Inch Sunlight-Visible Display with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, 46mm Case, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Bezel, Gorilla Glass 3 Lens, Silicone Strap, Two Color Options, Up to 14 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, All-Day Stress Tracking, Body Battery Energy, Sleep and Nap Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Altimeter, Compass, Gyroscope $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Gold Color Options $80 off (23%) Buy at Amazon









truly affordable after a super-rare and super-limited discount, but it's also pretty rudimentary compared to a Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch... which is why it offers stellar battery life. The same actually goes for the Forerunner 255 as well, which is a bit pricier and a bit fancier, looking like the best of both worlds. The Garmin Forerunner 55 isaffordable after a super-rare and super-limited discount, but it's also pretty rudimentary compared to a Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch... which is why it offers stellar battery life. The same actually goes for the Forerunner 255 as well, which is a bit pricier and a bit fancier, looking like the best of both worlds.

What do you say about some discounted earbuds and headphones?

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Personalized Active Noise Cancellation, HearID Technology, ACAA 2.0, LDAC, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Surround Sound, Six Microphones with AI-Uplink Noise Reduction, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 32 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Three Color Options $90 off (53%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 7.5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 29 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Phantom Black Color $60 off (40%) $89 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy Jabra Elite 8 Active True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Jabra ShakeGrip Technology, Dolby Audio, 6mm Speakers, IP68 Rating for Water and Dust Resistance, Drop Resistance Up to 1 Meter, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Protection Mesh, Up to 8 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 32 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Three Color Options $40 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Legendary Noise Cancellation, High-Fidelity Audio, Adjustable EQ, Quiet and Aware Modes, Wind Block, Audio Cable with In-Line Microphones, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.1, Three Color Options $100 off (29%) $249 $349 Buy at BestBuy





If you say "yay", then we have four great deals for you to contemplate, but not for long. Best Buy's monochromatic Galaxy Buds 2 discount, for one, is likely to go away very quickly, and we wouldn't be shocked to see Amazon's incredibly deep Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro price cut follow suit before long.





The Jabra Elite 8 Active, meanwhile, are definitely worth considering for their industry-leading durability, and last but not least, you have the confusingly named Bose QuietComfort to take into account if you're more of an oversized, over-ear headphones person than a discreet, in-ear, true wireless earbuds type.

And let's not forget about smart speakers!

Apple HomePod mini Smart Speaker with Siri, Full-Range Driver, Dual Force-Cancelling Passive Radiators, Multiroom Audio with AirPlay, 360-Degree Sound Field, Four Microphones, Stereo Pair Support, Smart Home Hub, Temperature and Humidity Sensors, Multiple Colors $20 off (20%) $79 99 $99 99 Buy at BestBuy Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) 2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Apple HomePod (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker with Siri, High-Fidelity Audio, High-excursion Woofer, Five Beamforming Tweeters, Spatial Audio, Room Sensing, Stereo Pair Capable, Multiroom Audio, Smart Home Hub, Temperature and Humidity Sensor, White and Black Color Options $30 off (10%) $269 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





While it may sometimes feel like we forget about this product category in our weekly deals roundups, it's actually pretty rare to see more than a few Amazon Echoes sold at a cool discount by a major US retailer. But this week we're in for a treat, as both Apple's HomePod mini and HomePod 2 are available at really special prices, and if you'd rather get a speaker with a touchscreen also in tow, the 2023-released Echo Show 8 smart display just so happens to be heavily marked-down too.





If you're familiar with these types of device, you probably already have a favorite voice assistant and "ecosystem", which should make this final buying choice of the week feel pretty easy.